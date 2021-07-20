Clear

This butterfly was the first to go extinct in the US because of humans

This butterfly was the first to go extinct in the US because of humans

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

As the first North American insect to go extinct due to humans, a blue butterfly has become an icon for insect conservation -- and what happens when humans destroy habitats without thought for the creatures living in them.

The last of the Xerces blue butterflies fluttered through the air in San Francisco in the early 1940s. Now, they can only be seen in glass displays at museums.

These periwinkle pearly-winged insects lived in the coastal sand dunes along San Francisco and were first characterized by scientists in 1852. When urban development swept through this part of California, the sandy soils were disturbed. This caused a ripple effect, wiping out species of the plant the Xerces caterpillars used. The habitat change was too great for the Xerces blue butterfly, and the species went extinct.

"The Xerces blue butterfly was the first insect in the United States that was documented to be driven to extinction by human activities," said Corrie Moreau, director of the Cornell University Insect Collection, Martha N. and John C. Moser professor of arthropod biosystematics and biodiversity at Cornell, and author of a new study about the Xerces butterfly.

"Habitat conversion and urban development caused the loss of this species. The Xerces blue butterfly has become an icon for insect conservation. In fact, the largest insect conservation organization is even named after this species."

But scientists have long questioned if Xerces was a distinct species, or if it was a subspecies or really just an isolated population of another type of butterfly, the silvery blue that lives across the western United States and Canada.

Moreau, who began working on this as a researcher at Chicago's Field Museum, and her colleagues turned to museomics to answer the question.

The new study published Tuesday in the journal Biology Letters.

"Museomics is the use of museum collections for genome sequencing and other analytical techniques that could not even be imagined when the majority of museum specimens were collected," Moreau said. "What makes this so groundbreaking is that we can address questions that cannot be answered any other way. This study is a great example of this since we cannot go out and collect the Xerces blue butterfly and the only way to address genetic questions about this species is by turning to museum collections."

The Field Museum is home to multiple specimens of the Xerces blue butterfly, so Moreau and her colleagues decided to extract DNA from a 93-year-old butterfly specimen in the museum's collection and see if it met the conditions for belonging to a unique species.

How do you extract DNA from a nearly century-old pinned butterfly? Very carefully, using forceps. Moreau was able to retrieve DNA after pinching off a tiny part of the insect's abdomen.

"It was nerve-wracking, because you want to protect as much of it as you can," Moreau said. "Taking the first steps and pulling off part of the abdomen was very stressful, but it was also kind of exhilarating to know that we might be able to address a question that has been unanswered for almost 100 years that can't be answered any other way."

The Field Museum also includes the Grainger Bioinformatics Center, which has the capability to sequence and analyze DNA.

"DNA is a very stable molecule, it can last a long time after the cells it's stored in have died," said Felix Grewe, lead study author and codirector of the Grainger Bioinformatics Center, in a statement.

The study team was able to retrieve enough threads of DNA to compare it with the silvery blue butterfly's DNA and determine that the Xerces blue butterfly was a separate species -- and humans indeed caused it to go extinct.

"It's interesting to reaffirm that what people have been thinking for nearly 100 years is true, that this was a species driven to extinction by human activities," Grewe said. "When this butterfly was collected 93 years ago, nobody was thinking about sequencing its DNA. That's why we have to keep collecting, for researchers 100 years in the future."

Next, the researchers want to understand if this species, which was considered to be genetically diverse, experienced a decline in diversity as it neared extinction. That could be a contributing factor to its untimely end.

The team was able to retrieve enough genetic information to prove that Xerces was a unique species, but it's not enough to resurrect the butterflies, the researchers said. And many factors need to be considered before trying to bring a species back through de-extinction.

"Although I know there are some people interested in potentially resurrecting this species, I think we have a long way to go before we would be able to actually do this," Moreau said. "It would require significant time and financial resources to not only recapitulate its genome, but also establish the required host plants for the larvae and native symbiotic ants. During this time of a global insect decline, I would prefer to see our resources put towards saving those species already endangered or protecting critical habitat."

Meanwhile, other butterflies are experiencing decline, like the El Segundo Blue, due to a loss of its sand dune habitat, and the Karner Blue due to the loss of the blue lupine flower its caterpillars use, according to Moreau.

"Before we start putting a lot of effort into resurrection, let's put that effort into protecting what's there and learn from our past mistakes," Grewe said.

The researchers noted that we're in the middle of what many scientists dub the insect apocalypse as species decline around the world -- something humans have contributed to greatly.

"The current 'insect apocalypse' is really a death by a thousand cuts," Moreau said. "Pesticide use, land use modification and climate change are likely the major factors causing these global insect declines and all of these are due to human activities. I think it is in our best interest to try to mitigate as many of these as we can since every species on the planet is important."

Insects are more crucial to our lives than most people realize, the researchers said. While all of them may not be as pretty or attention-getting as the Xerces blue butterfly, they aerate soil and aid in plant growth, which feeds everything else.

"As insects are critical for any ecosystem the loss of any one species has ripple effects through the community," Moreau said.

"As we can see from these examples above the interconnectedness of species from mutualists to food plants to habitat requirements can have huge impacts on the survival of a species. To be honest without insects our planet would become inhospitable to humans within a matter of months. We need insects even if we don't always realize it."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

Image

Be on the look-out for that sunset tonight, plus your complete forecast

Image

Want to help abused or neglected kids? CASA is looking for you

Image

Local author working on book about Terre Haute's Red Light District

Image

Indiana State Police partners with five other state police agencies to keep drivers safe

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1402763

Reported Deaths: 25810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55976710547
DuPage930571321
Will774541042
Lake688161026
Kane59800815
Winnebago34433522
Madison31822533
McHenry29377299
St. Clair29363526
Peoria23560345
Champaign21328158
Sangamon19372243
McLean18712193
Tazewell17346307
Rock Island15305329
Kankakee14693223
Kendall13407100
LaSalle12872253
Macon11073214
DeKalb10200122
Vermilion10136152
Adams9229127
Williamson7830138
Whiteside7226174
Boone689480
Ogle626484
Grundy601979
Clinton583892
Coles5818101
Knox5703156
Jackson528565
Henry510770
Livingston492292
Woodford490083
Macoupin489489
Stephenson486686
Effingham478874
Franklin470978
Marion4646117
Jefferson4576123
Monroe444894
Randolph424487
Lee421154
Fulton408359
Morgan406287
Logan404065
Christian389975
Bureau382687
Montgomery382374
Perry324660
Fayette324156
Iroquois323068
McDonough300951
Jersey275052
Saline265757
Douglas261836
Lawrence242327
Union239741
Shelby234238
Crawford215126
Bond210724
Cass208727
Carroll203937
Pike192953
Ford191350
Clark188534
Hancock188132
Warren185950
Wayne183953
Jo Daviess183024
Richland178240
Edgar177742
White173826
Washington167325
Moultrie165628
Mason161047
De Witt159429
Piatt154614
Clay152543
Mercer151234
Johnson151016
Greene148934
Wabash142512
Massac138740
Cumberland130819
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton86616
Schuyler8027
Brown7946
Pulaski7167
Stark65224
Edwards60512
Henderson53414
Calhoun5322
Scott5001
Putnam4923
Alexander47911
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3364
Unassigned522433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 761472

Reported Deaths: 13952
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1045491803
Lake567041028
Allen42416698
St. Joseph37188567
Hamilton36995427
Elkhart29634467
Tippecanoe23253230
Vanderburgh22955404
Porter19509327
Johnson18679390
Hendricks17956322
Madison13392345
Clark13377198
Vigo12753255
LaPorte12505224
Monroe12444178
Delaware11060198
Howard10546237
Kosciusko9705123
Hancock8688147
Bartholomew8214157
Warrick7977157
Floyd7928180
Grant7319181
Wayne7205201
Boone7112105
Morgan6859142
Marshall6305116
Dubois6247118
Cass6073111
Dearborn595978
Henry5926111
Noble592390
Jackson511877
Shelby506997
Lawrence4854127
Gibson458596
Montgomery452292
Clinton451155
DeKalb448885
Harrison447375
Whitley413044
Huntington409681
Steuben407160
Miami402972
Jasper398255
Knox385591
Putnam380462
Wabash365883
Ripley349971
Adams349456
Jefferson339586
White338054
Daviess3079100
Wells300881
Decatur290892
Greene290585
Fayette285764
Posey278735
LaGrange276072
Scott274958
Clay272348
Washington250337
Randolph245783
Jennings236249
Spencer236031
Fountain231949
Starke229659
Owen219758
Sullivan218143
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190256
Perry188639
Vermillion179444
Rush176727
Franklin170735
Tipton170048
Parke151916
Pike140134
Blackford137632
Pulaski122148
Newton121336
Benton108515
Brown105343
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0427