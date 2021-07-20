Clear

Bezos blasts off as NFL legend burns Trump

Bezos blasts off as NFL legend burns Trump

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Shelby Rose, CNN

It was one small step for mankind.

Jeff Bezos followed Richard Branson to the edge of space on Tuesday. The Amazon boss ticked his top item off his personal wish list when his Blue Origin spacecraft blasted off from the Texas desert, lingered in weightlessness for a few brief moments and then floated flawlessly back to Earth on colorful parachutes.

Even for those cynics who cast doubt on the utility of billionaires playing with their rocket toys, the scenes today — and last week, when Branson floated around above the Earth — were spectacular. And since spaceflight is never really safe, the foreboding idea that something could have gone wrong added an edge to the coverage — which was a hit on television news and websites.

Some analysts are saying that the current multimillion-dollar price tag to book a seat on private rockets to blast off from the unhealthy planet could soon herald a new public era in space exploration. Certainly, the reusable nature of the Branson and Bezos programs (the reverse thrusters of the Amazon chief's booster brought it into a pinpoint landing shortly before his capsule hit terra firma) could be important. And the combined billions they have spent could have scientific payoffs.

But ordinary Joes will not be lining up to become astronauts for years. Even Bezos admitted in an interview with CNN before his flight that critics who said he should splash his cash on fixing terrestrial challenges had a point.

"Well, I say they're largely right. We have to do both. You know, we have lots of problems here and now on Earth and we need to work on those, and we always need to look to the future," Bezos said, adding that his mission was about blazing a path for future generations to get into space.

Fair enough. But the hoopla over two spaceflights that didn't reach orbit — and NASA's recent return to launches in a commercial partnership — underscores something else as well: the bravery and audacity of early space pioneers, who performed far more impressive and risky feats in much more rickety craft over 50 years ago, including several trips to the moon.

That really was a giant leap.

'If anybody is lying ... it is you'

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and the US government's top infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, might both be doctors but they can't stand each other. When the pair meet during congressional hearings, there are almost always fireworks as Paul, an ultra-conservative libertarian, seeks to puncture the aura of expertise that surrounds Fauci.

In their latest clash, on Tuesday, Paul effectively accused Fauci of lying to Congress about the nature of National Institutes of Health funding to a virology lab in Wuhan, China, that conservatives claim was the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci, who has served both Democratic and Republican presidents for decades, did not take kindly to the accusation.

Brady knows the score

When you have won seven Super Bowls, you can say what you like.

Even so, famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady's searing mockery of former President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday was something else. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer is one of Trump's favorite sport stars and had appeared to tip his hat about his political affiliations when "Make America Great Again" headgear was once spotted in his locker.

But Trump's ears must have been burning Tuesday when Brady showed up with his teammates at the White House to celebrate their championship win — and proceeded to lampoon the ex-President in front of the man who beat him in the house where he used to live.

Turning to President Joe Biden, Brady recalled February's Super Bowl 55 triumph after he had left his New England Patriots for the Bucs, which confounded many experts.

"Not a lot of people think that we could have won. In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady said, sparking disbelieving laughter at his chutzpah. A chuckling Biden quickly grabbed the rhetorical pass, replying, "I understand that."

Not content with jabbing Trump over his false claims that he actually won last November's election, Brady then decided to take a pop at Biden's nickname "Sleepy Joe" — coined by Trump to malign his rival's cognitive powers. The veteran NFLer said that during a game last year against the Chicago Bears he forgot the exact position of the game "and they started calling me Sleepy Tom."

It's safe to say Brady isn't Trump's favorite athlete anymore.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
A Peaceful Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

wthi--Tue_Jul_20_17_47 - selection

Image

After taking 2020 off, the Knox County Fair is underway at full strength

Image

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Monthly food pantry works to help people get their hands on fresh food

Image

Ivy Tech hosts job fair with over 70 employers on campus

Image

Be on the look-out for that sunset tonight, plus your complete forecast

Image

Want to help abused or neglected kids? CASA is looking for you

Image

Local author working on book about Terre Haute's Red Light District

Image

Indiana State Police partners with five other state police agencies to keep drivers safe

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1402763

Reported Deaths: 25810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55976710547
DuPage930571321
Will774541042
Lake688161026
Kane59800815
Winnebago34433522
Madison31822533
McHenry29377299
St. Clair29363526
Peoria23560345
Champaign21328158
Sangamon19372243
McLean18712193
Tazewell17346307
Rock Island15305329
Kankakee14693223
Kendall13407100
LaSalle12872253
Macon11073214
DeKalb10200122
Vermilion10136152
Adams9229127
Williamson7830138
Whiteside7226174
Boone689480
Ogle626484
Grundy601979
Clinton583892
Coles5818101
Knox5703156
Jackson528565
Henry510770
Livingston492292
Woodford490083
Macoupin489489
Stephenson486686
Effingham478874
Franklin470978
Marion4646117
Jefferson4576123
Monroe444894
Randolph424487
Lee421154
Fulton408359
Morgan406287
Logan404065
Christian389975
Bureau382687
Montgomery382374
Perry324660
Fayette324156
Iroquois323068
McDonough300951
Jersey275052
Saline265757
Douglas261836
Lawrence242327
Union239741
Shelby234238
Crawford215126
Bond210724
Cass208727
Carroll203937
Pike192953
Ford191350
Clark188534
Hancock188132
Warren185950
Wayne183953
Jo Daviess183024
Richland178240
Edgar177742
White173826
Washington167325
Moultrie165628
Mason161047
De Witt159429
Piatt154614
Clay152543
Mercer151234
Johnson151016
Greene148934
Wabash142512
Massac138740
Cumberland130819
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton86616
Schuyler8027
Brown7946
Pulaski7167
Stark65224
Edwards60512
Henderson53414
Calhoun5322
Scott5001
Putnam4923
Alexander47911
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3364
Unassigned522433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 761472

Reported Deaths: 13952
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1045491803
Lake567041028
Allen42416698
St. Joseph37188567
Hamilton36995427
Elkhart29634467
Tippecanoe23253230
Vanderburgh22955404
Porter19509327
Johnson18679390
Hendricks17956322
Madison13392345
Clark13377198
Vigo12753255
LaPorte12505224
Monroe12444178
Delaware11060198
Howard10546237
Kosciusko9705123
Hancock8688147
Bartholomew8214157
Warrick7977157
Floyd7928180
Grant7319181
Wayne7205201
Boone7112105
Morgan6859142
Marshall6305116
Dubois6247118
Cass6073111
Dearborn595978
Henry5926111
Noble592390
Jackson511877
Shelby506997
Lawrence4854127
Gibson458596
Montgomery452292
Clinton451155
DeKalb448885
Harrison447375
Whitley413044
Huntington409681
Steuben407160
Miami402972
Jasper398255
Knox385591
Putnam380462
Wabash365883
Ripley349971
Adams349456
Jefferson339586
White338054
Daviess3079100
Wells300881
Decatur290892
Greene290585
Fayette285764
Posey278735
LaGrange276072
Scott274958
Clay272348
Washington250337
Randolph245783
Jennings236249
Spencer236031
Fountain231949
Starke229659
Owen219758
Sullivan218143
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190256
Perry188639
Vermillion179444
Rush176727
Franklin170735
Tipton170048
Parke151916
Pike140134
Blackford137632
Pulaski122148
Newton121336
Benton108515
Brown105343
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0427