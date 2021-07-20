¿Por qué Jeff Bezos viajó al espacio y regresó a los pocos minutos?
🔄 Haz clic aquí para ver las actualizaciones más recientes
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Minuto a minuto: Jeff Bezos voló al espacio en el cohete de Blue Origin
¿Por qué Jeff Bezos viajó al espacio y regresó a los pocos minutos?
🔄 Haz clic aquí para ver las actualizaciones más recientes
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|559767
|10547
|DuPage
|93057
|1321
|Will
|77454
|1042
|Lake
|68816
|1026
|Kane
|59800
|815
|Winnebago
|34433
|522
|Madison
|31822
|533
|McHenry
|29377
|299
|St. Clair
|29363
|526
|Peoria
|23560
|345
|Champaign
|21328
|158
|Sangamon
|19372
|243
|McLean
|18712
|193
|Tazewell
|17346
|307
|Rock Island
|15305
|329
|Kankakee
|14693
|223
|Kendall
|13407
|100
|LaSalle
|12872
|253
|Macon
|11073
|214
|DeKalb
|10200
|122
|Vermilion
|10136
|152
|Adams
|9229
|127
|Williamson
|7830
|138
|Whiteside
|7226
|174
|Boone
|6894
|80
|Ogle
|6264
|84
|Grundy
|6019
|79
|Clinton
|5838
|92
|Coles
|5818
|101
|Knox
|5703
|156
|Jackson
|5285
|65
|Henry
|5107
|70
|Livingston
|4922
|92
|Woodford
|4900
|83
|Macoupin
|4894
|89
|Stephenson
|4866
|86
|Effingham
|4788
|74
|Franklin
|4709
|78
|Marion
|4646
|117
|Jefferson
|4576
|123
|Monroe
|4448
|94
|Randolph
|4244
|87
|Lee
|4211
|54
|Fulton
|4083
|59
|Morgan
|4062
|87
|Logan
|4040
|65
|Christian
|3899
|75
|Bureau
|3826
|87
|Montgomery
|3823
|74
|Perry
|3246
|60
|Fayette
|3241
|56
|Iroquois
|3230
|68
|McDonough
|3009
|51
|Jersey
|2750
|52
|Saline
|2657
|57
|Douglas
|2618
|36
|Lawrence
|2423
|27
|Union
|2397
|41
|Shelby
|2342
|38
|Crawford
|2151
|26
|Bond
|2107
|24
|Cass
|2087
|27
|Carroll
|2039
|37
|Pike
|1929
|53
|Ford
|1913
|50
|Clark
|1885
|34
|Hancock
|1881
|32
|Warren
|1859
|50
|Wayne
|1839
|53
|Jo Daviess
|1830
|24
|Richland
|1782
|40
|Edgar
|1777
|42
|White
|1738
|26
|Washington
|1673
|25
|Moultrie
|1656
|28
|Mason
|1610
|47
|De Witt
|1594
|29
|Piatt
|1546
|14
|Clay
|1525
|43
|Mercer
|1512
|34
|Johnson
|1510
|16
|Greene
|1489
|34
|Wabash
|1425
|12
|Massac
|1387
|40
|Cumberland
|1308
|19
|Menard
|1267
|12
|Jasper
|1168
|18
|Marshall
|1093
|19
|Hamilton
|866
|16
|Schuyler
|802
|7
|Brown
|794
|6
|Pulaski
|716
|7
|Stark
|652
|24
|Edwards
|605
|12
|Henderson
|534
|14
|Calhoun
|532
|2
|Scott
|500
|1
|Putnam
|492
|3
|Alexander
|479
|11
|Gallatin
|472
|4
|Hardin
|393
|12
|Pope
|336
|4
|Unassigned
|52
|2433
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|104549
|1803
|Lake
|56704
|1028
|Allen
|42416
|698
|St. Joseph
|37188
|567
|Hamilton
|36995
|427
|Elkhart
|29634
|467
|Tippecanoe
|23253
|230
|Vanderburgh
|22955
|404
|Porter
|19509
|327
|Johnson
|18679
|390
|Hendricks
|17956
|322
|Madison
|13392
|345
|Clark
|13377
|198
|Vigo
|12753
|255
|LaPorte
|12505
|224
|Monroe
|12444
|178
|Delaware
|11060
|198
|Howard
|10546
|237
|Kosciusko
|9705
|123
|Hancock
|8688
|147
|Bartholomew
|8214
|157
|Warrick
|7977
|157
|Floyd
|7928
|180
|Grant
|7319
|181
|Wayne
|7205
|201
|Boone
|7112
|105
|Morgan
|6859
|142
|Marshall
|6305
|116
|Dubois
|6247
|118
|Cass
|6073
|111
|Dearborn
|5959
|78
|Henry
|5926
|111
|Noble
|5923
|90
|Jackson
|5118
|77
|Shelby
|5069
|97
|Lawrence
|4854
|127
|Gibson
|4585
|96
|Montgomery
|4522
|92
|Clinton
|4511
|55
|DeKalb
|4488
|85
|Harrison
|4473
|75
|Whitley
|4130
|44
|Huntington
|4096
|81
|Steuben
|4071
|60
|Miami
|4029
|72
|Jasper
|3982
|55
|Knox
|3855
|91
|Putnam
|3804
|62
|Wabash
|3658
|83
|Ripley
|3499
|71
|Adams
|3494
|56
|Jefferson
|3395
|86
|White
|3380
|54
|Daviess
|3079
|100
|Wells
|3008
|81
|Decatur
|2908
|92
|Greene
|2905
|85
|Fayette
|2857
|64
|Posey
|2787
|35
|LaGrange
|2760
|72
|Scott
|2749
|58
|Clay
|2723
|48
|Washington
|2503
|37
|Randolph
|2457
|83
|Jennings
|2362
|49
|Spencer
|2360
|31
|Fountain
|2319
|49
|Starke
|2296
|59
|Owen
|2197
|58
|Sullivan
|2181
|43
|Fulton
|2071
|45
|Jay
|2027
|32
|Carroll
|1955
|22
|Orange
|1902
|56
|Perry
|1886
|39
|Vermillion
|1794
|44
|Rush
|1767
|27
|Franklin
|1707
|35
|Tipton
|1700
|48
|Parke
|1519
|16
|Pike
|1401
|34
|Blackford
|1376
|32
|Pulaski
|1221
|48
|Newton
|1213
|36
|Benton
|1085
|15
|Brown
|1053
|43
|Crawford
|1038
|16
|Martin
|927
|15
|Warren
|874
|15
|Switzerland
|822
|8
|Union
|734
|10
|Ohio
|581
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|427