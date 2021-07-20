Hot vax summer is turning out to be a bust, but 'Bachelorette' dreams persist

"Bachelorette" Katie Thurston is one week away from hometown dates and says she's excited about the guys who she has found a "connection" with.

"I'm actually really excited going into this week with this core group of guys who I have connections with and hopes for," Thurston told hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe at the beginning of Monday's episode. "It just feels like a fresh start."

She did add she is also feeling conflicted.

"I don't know who my final four guys are," Thurston said. "I'm struggling a little bit, because this week I have two one-on-ones. And in some ways, I want to continue these strong relationships I have and use that to just strengthen our relationship, especially heading into hometowns."

The remaining men were Brendan Scanzano, Mike Planeta, Greg Grippo and Andrew S.

Thurston and Grippo had the week's first one-on-one date where they shared oysters and played football.

"After spending today with him, I feel very confident in our relationship," Thurston said in a confessional. "I just need him to really trust in this and be patient and hope that at the end of it, it was worth it."

Thurston ended up eliminating Andrew, but fell apart after she let him go, saying she "wasn't fully confident" about sending him packing. The next morning, he slips her a note, "If you change your mind ... I'll be waiting."

When she changes her mind and invites him to stay, he rejects her.

"I wanted to say yes. I'd love nothing more than to be with her," he said in a confessional. "She f---ing sprinted down the stairs, and I said no. But I want my future wife to choose me and, you know, I wasn't chosen. So I had to say no. I don't want to go through this with her again. I don't want to be standing at a rose ceremony, waiting for her to not choose me."

