Clear

World War I Fast Facts

World War I Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's some background information about World War I, also known as the First World War and the Great War, which lasted from 1914 to 1918.

Causes of World War I

The assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary by Gavrilo Princip, a Bosnian Serb, led to Austria-Hungary declaring war on Serbia.

The Central Powers consisted of Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, Germany and the Ottoman Empire (now Turkey).

The Allied Powers consisted of Belgium, France, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Montenegro, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia and the United States.

The United States declared neutrality until German submarine warfare threatened American commercial shipping.

US Troop Statistics

(Source: Defense Casualty Analysis System)
Battle deaths: 53,402
Non-battle deaths: 63,114
Total deaths: 116,516
Total US soldiers wounded: 204,002
Total number of US troops that served in the conflict: 4,734,991

Other Military Casualties by Country

(Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)
Austria-Hungary: 1,200,000 dead; 3,620,000 wounded
Belgium: 13,716 dead; 44,686 wounded
Bulgaria: 87,500 dead; 152,390 wounded
France: 1,357,800 dead; 4,266,000 wounded
Germany: 1,773,700 dead; 4,216,058 wounded
Great Britain: 908,371 dead; 2,090,212 wounded
Greece: 5,000 dead; 21,000 wounded
Italy: 650,000 dead; 947,000 wounded
Japan: 300 dead; 907 wounded
Montenegro: 3,000 dead; 10,000 wounded
Ottoman Empire (Turkey): 325,000 dead; 400,000 wounded
Portugal: 7,222 dead; 13,751 wounded
Romania: 335,706 dead; 120,000 wounded
Russia: 1,700,000 dead; 4,950,000 wounded
Serbia: 45,000 dead; 133,148 wounded
Grand Total (including US): 8,528,831 dead; 21,189,154 wounded

Timeline

June 28, 1914 - Gavrilo Princip, who has ties to the Serbian terrorist-type group the Black Hand, assassinates Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary.

July 28, 1914 - Austria-Hungary declares war on Serbia.

August 1, 1914 - Germany declares war on Russia.

August 2, 1914 - Ottoman Empire and Germany sign a secret treaty of alliance.

August 4, 1914 - Germany invades Belgium. President Woodrow Wilson declares that the United States is neutral. Britain declares war on Germany.

August 10, 1914 - Austria-Hungary invades Russia, opening the fighting on the Eastern Front.

August 26-30, 1914 - Battle of Tannenberg, Prussia.

September 12, 1914 - First battle of the Aisne in France begins, marking the beginning of trench warfare.

November 3, 1914 - Russia declares war on the Ottoman Empire.

November 5, 1914 - Great Britain and France declare war on the Ottoman Empire.

April 22-May 25, 1915 - Second Battle of Ypres, marking the first wide-scale use of poison gas by Germany.

May 7, 1915 - A German U-20 submarine sinks the British passenger ship, the Lusitania; 1,198 are killed, including 128 Americans.

June 1915-November 1917 - Battles of the Isonzo, Italy.

1915 - Battle of Krithia, Gallipoli peninsula, Ottoman Empire.

February 21-July 1916 - Battle of Verdun, France, the war's longest battle, with almost a million casualties.

May 31-June 1, 1916 - Battle of Jutland, North Sea near Denmark - a sea battle between British and German navies.

July 1, 1916-November 1916 - First Battle of the Somme River, France. The British introduce the tank.

April 6, 1917 - The United States declares war against Germany after the interception and publication of the Zimmermann Telegram and the sinking of three US merchant ships by German U-boats.

June 26, 1917 - American troops begin landing in France.

November 20, 1917 - Battle of Cambrai, France.

December 3, 1917 - Russia signs an armistice with Germany.

March 3, 1918 - Russia signs the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, ending hostilities with the Central Powers and withdrawing Russia from this war.

March 21-April 5, 1918 - Second Battle of the Somme River.

September 29, 1918 - Bulgaria signs an armistice.

October 30, 1918 - Ottoman Empire signs an armistice.

November 3, 1918 - Austria-Hungary signs an armistice.

November 11, 1918 - Germany accepts the armistice terms demanded by the Allies, ending the war.

June 28, 1919 - The Treaty of Versailles is signed at the Palace of Versailles, France.

November 11, 2018 - Ceremonies take place around the world to mark 100 years to the day since the armistice that saw the end of World War I. French President Emmanuel Macron leads the international Armistice Day commemorations by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which lies at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris. US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are among those in Paris for the commemorations, which coincide with Veterans Day in the United States.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and Warm Again!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Surfing Dogs

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Historic World War II aircraft lands in Terre Haute

Image

Tips to keep your energy bill low during the summer

Image

Man arrested after fire destroys Paris store

Image

Tuesday: Sunny, warm. High: 85

Image

Post 346 ends Sullivan's season

Image

Cara Stuckey wins 16th Women's City Tourney

Image

Sara Dickey traveling the country on a bike

Image

Overnight: Clear and mild. Light north breeze. Low: 64°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1402763

Reported Deaths: 25810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55976710547
DuPage930571321
Will774541042
Lake688161026
Kane59800815
Winnebago34433522
Madison31822533
McHenry29377299
St. Clair29363526
Peoria23560345
Champaign21328158
Sangamon19372243
McLean18712193
Tazewell17346307
Rock Island15305329
Kankakee14693223
Kendall13407100
LaSalle12872253
Macon11073214
DeKalb10200122
Vermilion10136152
Adams9229127
Williamson7830138
Whiteside7226174
Boone689480
Ogle626484
Grundy601979
Clinton583892
Coles5818101
Knox5703156
Jackson528565
Henry510770
Livingston492292
Woodford490083
Macoupin489489
Stephenson486686
Effingham478874
Franklin470978
Marion4646117
Jefferson4576123
Monroe444894
Randolph424487
Lee421154
Fulton408359
Morgan406287
Logan404065
Christian389975
Bureau382687
Montgomery382374
Perry324660
Fayette324156
Iroquois323068
McDonough300951
Jersey275052
Saline265757
Douglas261836
Lawrence242327
Union239741
Shelby234238
Crawford215126
Bond210724
Cass208727
Carroll203937
Pike192953
Ford191350
Clark188534
Hancock188132
Warren185950
Wayne183953
Jo Daviess183024
Richland178240
Edgar177742
White173826
Washington167325
Moultrie165628
Mason161047
De Witt159429
Piatt154614
Clay152543
Mercer151234
Johnson151016
Greene148934
Wabash142512
Massac138740
Cumberland130819
Menard126712
Jasper116818
Marshall109319
Hamilton86616
Schuyler8027
Brown7946
Pulaski7167
Stark65224
Edwards60512
Henderson53414
Calhoun5322
Scott5001
Putnam4923
Alexander47911
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3364
Unassigned522433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 761472

Reported Deaths: 13952
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1045491803
Lake567041028
Allen42416698
St. Joseph37188567
Hamilton36995427
Elkhart29634467
Tippecanoe23253230
Vanderburgh22955404
Porter19509327
Johnson18679390
Hendricks17956322
Madison13392345
Clark13377198
Vigo12753255
LaPorte12505224
Monroe12444178
Delaware11060198
Howard10546237
Kosciusko9705123
Hancock8688147
Bartholomew8214157
Warrick7977157
Floyd7928180
Grant7319181
Wayne7205201
Boone7112105
Morgan6859142
Marshall6305116
Dubois6247118
Cass6073111
Dearborn595978
Henry5926111
Noble592390
Jackson511877
Shelby506997
Lawrence4854127
Gibson458596
Montgomery452292
Clinton451155
DeKalb448885
Harrison447375
Whitley413044
Huntington409681
Steuben407160
Miami402972
Jasper398255
Knox385591
Putnam380462
Wabash365883
Ripley349971
Adams349456
Jefferson339586
White338054
Daviess3079100
Wells300881
Decatur290892
Greene290585
Fayette285764
Posey278735
LaGrange276072
Scott274958
Clay272348
Washington250337
Randolph245783
Jennings236249
Spencer236031
Fountain231949
Starke229659
Owen219758
Sullivan218143
Fulton207145
Jay202732
Carroll195522
Orange190256
Perry188639
Vermillion179444
Rush176727
Franklin170735
Tipton170048
Parke151916
Pike140134
Blackford137632
Pulaski122148
Newton121336
Benton108515
Brown105343
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87415
Switzerland8228
Union73410
Ohio58111
Unassigned0427