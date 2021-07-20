Clear

Joe Biden wants to overhaul global tax rules. Ireland stands in the way

Joe Biden wants to overhaul global tax rules. Ireland stands in the way

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:50 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 3:50 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

One of President Joe Biden's priorities is a historic overhaul of global tax rules. The world's most powerful 20 economies are on board. But an island nation of 5 million people is standing in the way.

Biden still needs Ireland.

For years, the country has successfully attracted hordes of global businesses with a corporate tax rate of just 12.5%, compared to 21% in the United States and 19% in the United Kingdom. Facebook, Google and Apple have set up regional headquarters in the country, while pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer have built manufacturing hubs.

Now, with 132 governments around the world in agreement on a minimum corporate tax of at least 15% to ensure big business pays its fair share, Ireland is digging in its heels.

"We are not in that agreement," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe recently told Irish media.

Political pressure could yet force Ireland's leaders to relent. Donohoe met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week and said talks were productive. Yellen told reporters that Ireland, along with fellow European Union holdouts Hungary and Estonia, "want to find a way to get to yes."

But Ireland's opposition highlights the obstacles that remain as governments try to transform public support for the ambitious project into actual policy. Ireland is thought to be holding out to see if Biden can rally enough support in Washington. And even if Ireland ultimately signs on, experts on European Union law think implementation in the bloc could be tricky.

"These plans always take longer to implement and legislate than is talked about," said Gary Hufbauer, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Ireland's low-tax legacy

In 2016, something spectacular happened in Ireland: In a shock revision of official data, the country reported that its economy had grown by more than 26% the previous year.

Unemployment was down, and government finances were being carefully managed. But the real reason output soared was that global companies had moved parts of their business to the Emerald Isle.

"This revision can be seen as an effect of increasing globalization," the European Commission said in a memo. "It is primarily due to the relocation to Ireland of a limited number of big economic operators."

The episode underscores just how effective the country has been in recruiting multinational firms, which have been drawn in part because of a 12.5% corporate tax rate that's been in place since 2003.

"A low corporate tax rate has been one of the factors that has made Ireland attractive to foreign direct investment," said Iulia Siedschlag, associate research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute in Dublin. "Clearly multinationals have made and make a substantial contribution to economic growth."

The presence of foreign companies helped Ireland recover from the global financial crisis and subsequent European debt crisis. While Ireland needed €68 billion ($80 billion) in international bailout loans in 2010, after its property market collapsed and banks started failing, its economy was growing at an eye-popping rate of more than 8% by 2014.

Tax receipts from multinational companies also gave government finances a crucial boost during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Ireland was the only EU economy to grow instead of contract.

Donohoe has emphasized his commitment to working with other countries and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which is coordinating the tax talks. But he's expressed concern that a deal could damage one of Ireland's big economic advantages.

"While the potential revenue loss depends on many factors, my department's estimate is that corporation tax could be impacted by up to €2 billion annually over the short to medium term," he recently told lawmakers.

Holding out

Ireland, whose backing is needed for the European Union to ultimately issue a directive on the matter, is under significant pressure to soften its stance.

Before a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers earlier this month, countries including India, China and Switzerland came out in favor of the OECD reform plan, backing the minimum tax of at least 15% and a related provision that would force the biggest companies to pay tax where they generate sales and earn profits, and not just where they have a physical presence. That could have have major ramifications for top tech companies like Google and Amazon.

Last week, the European Union announced that it was delaying its proposal for a digital tax that would have interfered with talks, another indication of growing support.

"The details must be finalized, but the political traction is stronger than it's ever been," said Robert Danon, a professor of international tax law at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland.

There's good reason to think Ireland will eventually capitulate. Per the proposal, if a global minimum tax of 15% is agreed and Dublin doesn't change its statutory rate, the United States would be able to step in and collect the remaining 2.5% of tax owed by an American firm, for example, on its profits recorded in Ireland. At that point, Ireland may as well make the changes needed to net that revenue itself.

"At the end of the day, if you have a critical mass of countries adopting the framework, that's it," Danon said.

Siedschlag notes, however, that a "major concern" for Ireland's leaders is the possibility that a global minimum tax rate could ultimately be pegged higher than 15%, an option that remains on the table.

The country could likely absorb a 2.5 percentage point rise, she said. But if consensus builds around a 21% global minimum tax, that would erase Ireland's competitive edge on taxes versus the United States, the source of more than 50% of foreign direct investment in the country.

Not just Ireland

Ireland isn't the only obstacle standing between the Biden administration and an overhaul of global tax rules.

Hufbauer believes that once the details of the tax plan are released, it will "run into very serious objections in the US Congress" as lawmakers run the numbers on how top American companies would be affected. Reapportioning the US tax base will also involve overriding existing US bilateral tax treaties, which Hufbauer describes as a "a very tedious process" that won't sit well with some senators.

Gerard Brady, chief economist at Ibec, Ireland's business lobby, said his country's government is right to withhold its backing while Biden tries to determine what's feasible domestically.

"The decision not to make commitments until we can see what the US Congress can pass makes strategic sense," he said.

Additionally, while European Union leaders support the OECD proposal, actually turning it into law in the bloc could be tricky, given the complex web of existing rules and regulations, said Adolfo Martín Jiménez, chairman of the European Association of Tax Law Professors.

Talks will continue in the coming months, with the goal of landing on a final plan for implementation by October. Ireland has said it will continue to actively participate.

"We are committed to the negotiation to see if we can enter the agreement at some point," Donohoe said last week.

But the Irish government's reluctance is a reminder that rewriting global tax rules won't be easy, despite unprecedented political support — and that's even before you dig into what's actually in the plan.

"An agreement to establish a global minimum tax of at least 15% is a major step forward. But the devil is in the details," the Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz wrote earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Fine Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post 346 ends Sullivan's season

Image

Cara Stuckey wins 16th Women's City Tourney

Image

Sara Dickey traveling the country on a bike

Image

Overnight: Clear and mild. Light north breeze. Low: 64°

Image

Knox County Public Library receives funding for digitizing records

Image

Dentistry looks to help families access dental healthcare

Image

Drivers could expect delays throughout this week

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office morns the loss of K9 Kaiser

Image

Child tax credit payments - What you need to know

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426