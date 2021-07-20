Clear

It has taken a pandemic to crack the glass ceiling in India

It has taken a pandemic to crack the glass ceiling in India

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 1:41 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2021 1:41 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

The coronavirus pandemic appears to have given an unexpected boost to a small — but influential — cohort of India's working women.

While the economy has been battered by Covid-19, educated women in middle-to-senior positions have seen job opportunities rise in the last year, recruiters in the country told CNN Business.

They attribute the shift to the trend of working from home that many companies have embraced during the pandemic.

"'Flexible' used to be a bad word for recruiters," said Neha Bagaria, founder of online jobs platform JobsForHer. "It really took the pandemic to gain an acceptance for work from home roles."

A recent survey by her team of more than 300 companies in India found that women accounted for 43% of middle-to-senior management roles in 2020, a jump of more than 20 percentage points from the previous year.

That flexibility might not last forever, however, as many companies around the world roll out plans to return their workers to the office, at least part time.

But the uptick noted by JobsForHer and others has given companies an insight into the policies that might work should they want to encourage gender diversity.

Stay remote, stay productive

Even though India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and its women are more educated than ever before, they aren't joining the workforce. According to the World Bank, women comprised just over 20% of India's total labor force in 2019, down from about 26% in 2005. In the United States, that number was about 46% in 2019.

From restrictive cultural norms to office harassment, there are many reasons why highly skilled Indian women might choose to stay at home.

But over the last decade, the government and corporations have been trying to encourage more women to join the workforce.

In 2013, India's market regular mandated all publicly traded companies to appoint at least one woman to their boards of directors. That marked one of the first times an emerging country has implemented gender quotas to encourage diversity, according to the Harvard Business School Review.

Since 2017, the country has also mandated 26 weeks of paid maternity leave, which is more than richer countries such as the United States or Japan.

Despite those efforts, the participation of women in the workforce remains dismal.

The pandemic, however, has shown employers that remote work can be just as effective as being in the office. This policy has also encouraged more women to re-enter the job market after taking a break because of caregiving responsibilities, among other reasons, recruiters said.

"In 2021, the number of women actively exploring job opportunities has gone up by 89% vis-a-vis 2020," Aditya Mishra, founder of Ciel HR Services, told CNN Business, based on an analysis of his staffing agency's data on middle and senior level hiring.

"Even though there has been a muted growth in the job market, we observed that companies across sectors have gone on to hire 21% more women than the previous year," Mishra added.

Overall, unemployment numbers in Asia's third largest economy remain high due to the pandemic-related slowdown, which pushed the country briefly into recession last year.

Some companies launched initiatives designed to attract women who want to work remotely. Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, rolled out a program this year to hire women for entry level jobs — in areas ranging from software to finance — from small towns in India that wouldn't require them to relocate — even after the pandemic subsides.

"This was a talent pool we did not have access to earlier," said Shalini Nataraj, the global head of human resources for Maersk's Global Service Centre.

The company registered an 11-percentage-point increase in the number of women leaders hired in India this year from 2019, she said. The firm also recorded a spike in applications from women last year, after it started asking its women employees to draft job descriptions.

However, Nataraj admitted that the company still has to do more to address the gender pay gap.

Maersk did not have further data on the topic. But according to a 2018 survey published by the career website Monster, India's overall gender pay gap was 22.5% that year.

Still a long way to go

While a sliver of educated women in India have found more job opportunities, the majority of working women — especially those lower down the economic ladder — were hit hard by last year's economic turmoil.

The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab has been studying the impact of the pandemic on workers from some of India's poorest states. In a report on young migrant workers from the states of Bihar and Jharkhand, the researchers found that Covid-19 pushed men out of salaried work, and women out of the workforce entirely.

"They [women] had this one chance of working. Now they are back home with their families and being pushed to get married," Clément Imbert, associate professor of economics at the University of Warwick and one of the researchers, told CNN Business.

Their experience mirrors stories from other countries. In America, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on working women, who lost more jobs than men. For those who have stayed employed, the additional burden of domestic duties and childcare has led to an enormous amount of stress.

Some Indian working women are luckier in this respect than their western counterparts, according to Bagaria of JobsForHer.

"Women in India have more family support," she said.

Many Indians live in extended families with in-laws, or parents, and have more relatives to help look after children. It is also cheaper to hire live-in domestic workers in the country than it is in the West.

As India's economy slowly opens up, most large organizations are expected to experiment with hybrid work models, recruiters said, echoing a trend that has also been seen in richer countries. This may again lead to less flexibility, in terms of location, for women in senior roles. Government authorities and companies in the southern state of Telangana, an IT hub, have already started encouraging workers to return to offices.

While companies have seen the benefits of gender diversity at the middle and top, "nobody is hiring a CEO by saying, 'Never come to my main office,'" said Ashutosh Khanna, senior client partner at management consulting firm Korn Ferry. "They will eventually have to make the move."

For now, women are enjoying the wiggle room they have. Bhuvana Subramanyan was hired by staffing company Randstad India as chief marketing officer last August, after an entirely virtual interview process. Even with her new responsibilities, she said she still has time for "simple pleasures," such as daily yoga practice.

"I am not getting stuck in traffic jams anymore," the Bengaluru resident told CNN Business. The southern Indian city is notorious for its painfully gridlocked roads, which have taken a horrifying toll on productivity and health of workers.

Apart from more "me-time," Subramanyan, 47, said work-from-home during the pandemic has been empowering for women employees.

"Virtual calls have democratized conversations," she said. " You now have the opportunity to unmute yourself and talk."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Fine Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post 346 ends Sullivan's season

Image

Cara Stuckey wins 16th Women's City Tourney

Image

Sara Dickey traveling the country on a bike

Image

Overnight: Clear and mild. Light north breeze. Low: 64°

Image

Knox County Public Library receives funding for digitizing records

Image

Dentistry looks to help families access dental healthcare

Image

Drivers could expect delays throughout this week

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office morns the loss of K9 Kaiser

Image

Child tax credit payments - What you need to know

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426