Clear

Europe's flood tragedy didn't have to be this severe

Europe's flood tragedy didn't have to be this severe

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Linda Speight

The deaths of at least 189 people and the hundreds more unaccounted for in western Europe following the catastrophic flooding last week is a truly devastating event. The scenes of walls ripped out of houses, cars floating down streets and people in tears surveying the remains of their possessions serve as a stark reminder of the power of water.

What is most upsetting though, is that the scale of this event came as a surprise to some governments and parts of the public. It shouldn't have been like that. Scientists know that climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather events. We see evidence of that every day with heat waves, wildfires, droughts and storms filling the news, and flooding is no exception. It was not unfathomable that a flood event of this scale and magnitude would occur in Europe.

Luckily, we are not powerless against floods, thanks to recent scientific and technological advances, and we have excellent forecasting capabilities. This means we do not have to wait until the rain starts falling to take action.

The experiences in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands illustrate what emergency planners have known for a long time: It is easier, cheaper and more effective to take action in advance of a flood occurring. The heavy rainfall in Germany was forecast by the weather services. Meteorologists knew what was coming several days in advance and issued weather warnings.

Early indications of serious flooding were given by the European Flood Awareness System (EFAS, part of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service) and messages were sent to relevant organizations in each of the affected countries. One of the difficulties is that the response system across Europe is fragmented, with organizations having different responsibilities across different countries. Nevertheless, there should have been time to prepare, yet the reality was that in some regions people were not evacuated until there was already water in their houses.

In the initial aftermath of the event, a spokesperson for Germany's meteorological service, the Deutscher Wetterdienst (DWD), said it had passed the flood warnings to local authorities and they, not federal agencies, were responsible for initiating evacuations or other on-site measures. Despite the scientific advances, there is clearly still a need to improve how flood warnings are communicated and to establish who is responsible for taking action and alerting the public.

This is not to say only these governments are to blame. This event could have occurred anywhere, and I suspect the warning system in other countries would have been found to have similar weaknesses. Unfortunately, it often takes a massive event to highlight the need for change.

So, what went wrong? Well, any flood warning system is only as good as its weakest link. If action is not taken on the basis of the warnings, then having excellent forecasts does not help anyone. There are potentially three main reasons why action was inadequate in this case. Either the message didn't get to the right people, it was the wrong message, or the message got through but no one believed it. In reality it was probably a mixture of all three.

Events like this one are extreme and rare. They (usually) do not happen more than once in a lifetime, so even if you live close to a river, if you have not been flooded before it is difficult to appreciate the potential devastation. Flood warnings need to bridge this awareness gap by highlighting the severity of the risk.

One limitation is that warnings are too often focused solely on what the weather will be. A warning of 150mm (6 inches) of rainfall over two days doesn't mean a lot to most people. What does mean something is a warning that gives details of what the weather will do, for example that "river levels will rise rapidly causing widespread flooding. Damage to roads and property is expected." This is often known as an impact-based forecasting.

Having been responsible for issuing and developing flood forecasts and warnings myself and working closely with the organizations that use those warnings, both in a national context when working for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and through the University of Reading's work to support the international humanitarian response to major cyclones, I know firsthand that when big events such as this are seen in the forecast, the initial thought can be "surely that can't be right."

Organizations do not want to get it wrong. In Italy, six scientists and a government official were convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to six-year prison terms for underestimating the threat in a 2009 earthquake warning. The scientists were later exonerated and the official's sentence reduced.

There is also valid concern that if warnings are issued too often and no impacts occur, they will start to be ignored. All of this can lead to a tendency to wait until the next forecast update before issuing warnings, which reduces the time available to take action.

One question I've been asked a lot this week is what action should have been taken. In this case, there should have been earlier evacuations. There was no way to protect people against that amount of water and the priority should have been to get everyone out of harm's way. In some regions this did happen, but not everywhere. For smaller events, the response might be to install temporary flood defenses, to bring in extra staff to deal with an expected rise in call-outs, and to take personal responsibility for moving your valuables and pets to a safe place.

Evacuating people is a difficult decision. It is costly and there is a risk that some people (particularly the elderly and vulnerable) will die while being evacuated. To take that decision requires confidence in the forecast. My research and the work of many others (for example through the World Meteorological Organization HIWeather program) show that one way to build this confidence is to make sure that everyone involved in the forecasting chain, from weather forecasters, hydrologists, decision makers and local communities, are involved in the design of the flood warning system from the start.

Those conversations should happen in "peace time" so that everyone understands each other's responsibilities during an event. Furthermore, the strengths and limitations of the forecasting models can be openly discussed. It is a process that is increasingly being called co-production. This integrated approach means that decisions can be made in advance to balance the risks, rather than in the heat of the moment.

An effective flood warning system alone will not reduce all impacts from flooding. Flood defenses are essential to protect many urban areas, but it is not practical to build them everywhere. We should be building more resilient communities with space for water alongside people and properties that can quickly be dried out and lived in again after floods. We should also be raising awareness among the public about the current and increasing risk of flooding. Flood warnings are, however, an important part of an integrated flood risk management plan. By making sure that the right people have the right information at the right time, lives can be saved.

It is unfortunate that it often takes a major event to act as a catalyst for change, but the experience in Europe has opened up a valuable opportunity for the international disaster management community to reflect on how prepared we really are for more frequent extreme events. There are many lessons to learn that I hope will improve our preparedness for floods and other disasters, both now and in the future.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Fine Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turbine’s Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary

Image

Cops Cycling for Survivors Event- We must never forget

Image

Fatal semi rollover accident claims the life of one individual

Image

Taste of Terre Haute is back

Image

Funnel clouds in the Wabash Valley

Image

Community center in jeopardy of closing down

Image

CODA hosts open house for those needing an emergency shelter.

Image

Black bear now spotted in Daviess County, Indiana

Image

Turkey Run State Park offers Planetarium Program

Image

Eighth annual Aeronca Fly In takes flight

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426