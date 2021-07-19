Clear

Ingenuity helicopter spies intriguing features on Mars during record-breaking flight

Ingenuity helicopter spies intriguing features on Mars during record-breaking flight

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

During a recent daring Martian flight by the Ingenuity helicopter July 5, the chopper acted like an aerial scout for the Perseverance rover as it sailed over rough but intriguing terrain.

Now, photos taken during the 2,051-foot-long flight are helping the Perseverance science team develop the rover's exploration plan.

This Martian helicopter did things it had never done before.

This ninth flight by Ingenuity broke the helicopter's records for flight duration, distance and cruising speed. Unlike any of the previous flights, Ingenuity dipped down into a crater, descended over undulating terrain and ascended before landing on a flat plain.

This aerial excursion, lasting two minutes and 26 seconds, provided the best look yet at challenging terrain that would be difficult for Perseverance to travel, as well as science targets that the rover won't reach for a while.

Surprisingly, this terrain was tough for Ingenuity to negotiate as well, even from the air. That's because Ingenuity's navigation system was designed to fly over flat surfaces. But the little chopper that could conquered its initial five test flights over flat terrain months ago. Now, Ingenuity has the chance to prove itself as a scout for Perseverance.

Ingenuity's team on Earth sent some instructional help to the copter's navigation system so it could fly over the Séítah dune field, and it worked. While the two-ton, six-wheeled rover detours around these risky dunes, Ingenuity flew overhead and snapped photos showcasing different rocky layers.

These layers preserve the geologic and ancient climate record of Mars, revealing how and when it changed. The images also show areas Perseverance may want to avoid as it ventures across Jezero Crater.

This capability is unprecedented. Previously, rover teams have had to rely on images taken by the rover's cameras or photos from orbiters that are miles above the planet. Ingenuity is much closer, flying about 33 feet above the ground, and its cameras can capture much more detailed images.

"Once a rover gets close enough to a location, we get ground-scale images that we can compare to orbital images," said Ken Williford, Perseverance deputy project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, in a statement. "With Ingenuity, we now have this intermediate-scale imagery that nicely fills the gap in resolution."

Billions of years ago, the crater was home to an ancient lake. Perseverance's main science mission, which began about a month ago, is to observe different areas of the crater and use its instruments to study and collect samples. These samples, which will be returned to Earth by a future mission, could reveal whether microbial life existed on Mars billions of years ago when the red planet was much warmer and wetter.

As Ingenuity flew over the dune field, it took images of rock features that the scientists have nicknamed "Raised Ridges." These ridges are part of a fracture system where water may have once flowed underground. If it did, that water could have helped dissolve minerals to help feed ancient microbes beneath the Martian surface. These ridges may be the perfect place to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples to return to Earth.

"Our current plan is to visit Raised Ridges and investigate it close up," Williford said. "The helicopter's images are by far better in resolution than the orbital ones we were using. Studying these will allow us to ensure that visiting these ridges is important to the team."

While ridges sound like a threat to the rover, the real terror is sand dunes. The dunes are deceptive. They appear innocent, but in reality, they could reach knee or waist height on a human -- and act as a sand trap for heavy robotic rovers.

"Sand is a big concern," Olivier Toupet, a rover driver at JPL who leads the team of mobility experts that plans Perseverance's drives, said in a statement. "If we drive downhill into a dune, we could embed ourselves into it and not be able to get back out."

When asked if Perseverance can zip over these dunes and use them as a shortcut to reach other features, Toupet said no. While the rover has an AutoNav feature, which allows for autonomous driving based on artificial intelligence algorithms, human drivers on Earth can still identify hazards and help Perseverance avoid them to prevent an early end to the mission.

Sand traps have ended other Martian missions, like NASA's Spirit rover in 2011.

Ingenuity's images have shown the Perseverance team that the Séítah dune field is indeed too sandy for the rover to explore. But the helicopter's aerial images offer enough detail that scientists can study the photos to learn more about the rocks there.

While Perseverance circumnavigates the field, it may be able to make a "toe dip" -- something the rover team uses to refer to as temporary short paths when they spy something worth investigating.

"The helicopter is an extremely valuable asset for rover planning because it provides high-resolution imagery of the terrain we want to drive through," Toupet said. "We can better assess the size of the dunes and where bedrock is poking out. That's great information for us; it helps identify which areas may be traversable by the rover and whether certain high-value science targets are reachable."

Perseverance is on a schedule; it will be exploring as much of the crater and the ancient river delta that fed into Jezero for the next two years. Meanwhile, Ingenuity will continue to act as a scout on future flights, imaging features and areas of interest the rover may never have time to reach.

The rover is preparing for the next big milestone in its journey since landing on Mars in February. On Wednesday, the rover team will share the first science results gathered by Perseverance -- and prepare to collect its first Martian sample.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Fine Summer Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turbine’s Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary

Image

Cops Cycling for Survivors Event- We must never forget

Image

Fatal semi rollover accident claims the life of one individual

Image

Taste of Terre Haute is back

Image

Funnel clouds in the Wabash Valley

Image

Community center in jeopardy of closing down

Image

CODA hosts open house for those needing an emergency shelter.

Image

Black bear now spotted in Daviess County, Indiana

Image

Turkey Run State Park offers Planetarium Program

Image

Eighth annual Aeronca Fly In takes flight

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists impersonate Utility Companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426