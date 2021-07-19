Jason Momoa gears up for 'Aquaman' filming with dye job

Is Aquaman changing up his look for his upcoming sequel?

Actor Jason Momoa, who brings the character to life on the big screen, teased his heroic dye job on Instagram on Sunday.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde -- supposedly have more fun," he said in a video posted to the social media platform. "I don't know about that; we'll test it out."

Momoa said he had just arrived in London, England to begin filming the sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

In the first film, Aquaman sported dark hair with lighter ends, inspired by California surfers, his hairstylist told Men's Heath.

"We wanted it to look natural because he's in and out of the ocean all the time," Jen Stanfield told the publication in 2018.

Whether Momoa is gearing up for a more drastic color change or simply doing what was in the first film remains to be seen.

The film, meanwhile, is set for release in late 2022.

