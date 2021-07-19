Clear

Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny and probably a little high

Chelsea Handler is vaccinated, horny and probably a little high

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Chelsea Handler hates the status quo. So, if she's got to get out and move the needle herself, she will.

That's why she's developed new material for a new standup tour, "Vaccinated and Horny," a title that is very on brand for Handler, but, she says, also holds a deeper message.

(Full disclosure, I was nervous to do this interview. I am a hardcore Handler fan. I've followed her religiously since I began watching her on "Chelsea Lately" in 2007. I have read all her books. I have seen all her shows and specials. She is one of my favorite guests on Howard Stern. I love her curiosity and the way she tries to do good. She always makes me smile, so I very much loved spending time talking to her. And yes, she's everything I thought she was, thoughtful, a little angry, loving, and most of all, funny.)

The comedian recently spoke to CNN from Nashville, TN., her latest stop on the tour.

"Being with people out for the first time after Covid, like being the reason that people are coming together is so meaningful and so fun. I mean, we are just having a blast. I'm having a blast onstage. It doesn't feel like work," Handler says of being back on stage.

In 2020, Handler had debuted another hour-long standup special, "Evolution," about staying home amid the pandemic, going to therapy, and coming to terms with her older brother's death when she was a child. Her new show, Handler says, is equally personal.

"I'm a storyteller. I tell stories. So, you know, my standup is my life."

Handler's home life, for much of the pandemic, included more family -- and new realizations about gender inequity.

"I had a reckoning because my sister moved in with me, with her oldest son and her two girls. The world began to have this conversation about the White male, patriarchy, how every system is built on that. It's not men's fault either. We're all products of our culture," she says. "When all I saw the way my nephew took up space in my house versus the way my two nieces, I was like, oh, this is what everyone's talking about. Men feel they have more license to say whatever the hell they feel like saying, even when they don't know what they're talking about half the time, whereas women have been muted. So, there are deeper concepts, deeper conversations to be had here, but through the lens of comedy to then being able to make fun of my 24-year-old nephew, mansplaining basketball to me in my own home, his legs splayed open on my couch in a way that I've never even sat on my own sofa."

At this point, she laughs, telling me she's all worked up and "ready to jump out a window."

Thankfully, she says, she's got a show that night where she can vent. And some cannabis gummies.

"I will say, it remains an integral part of my daily repertoire," she quips.

Handler says while she once believed she was done with standup, it has since become her one of her greatest joys because she's able to tackle hard subjects with humor.

"It's a great way to express what so many of us are feeling and not everybody's sitting around writing it down and then telling everybody. You're getting this messaging across in a really profound way," she says of her comedy. "And I don't like to ever minimize anyone's platform, whether they're a public figure or a private person ... So when you do have a large platform, you better make sure what you're saying is what you mean."

Handler has also found another way to reach people. She's hosting a weekly advice podcast, called "Dear Chelsea," where with the help of her co-host and assistant Brandon Marlo, she gives callers advice on everything from dating to detoxing. She says it's aimed to give people a nudge in the right direction in their lives.

"I have a strong personality and I've learned how to use it, right? So, like I have no business giving people advice, but you know what, I do have business doing, giving you like a nudge in the right direction and being your biggest champion," she says. "I've got no skin in the game. I want to help people. I don't have any personal agenda in any of it. I want people to be strong and brave."

She says most of her callers are people are in the process of making a "life decision."

"I know personally how that goes, when you don't know what to do and you don't have a gut feeling and you feel lost and you go around asking for everybody's opinion," she says.

"I think of myself in this big sister kind of way. Like, I would never steer a girl down the wrong road. I will never steer any person down the wrong road," she says, adding that she thought it was going to be a "much sillier podcast."

"But people started calling in with real problems and I realized, oh, people really do lack a sense of direction at certain times in their lives. So that's what the podcast has become."

Handler says she's honest with callers if she doesn't have expertise in a subject and will call in support.

"We do incorporate real people and experts," Handler says. "I think the next step for the podcast is actually having a regular person who does have the medical expertise, so that I don't have to say 'let me figure this out and call you back.' I think we do need somebody who has some credentials, because I only went to community college for one semester.

Handler laughs. And just like that she's got another joke.

"I like to tell people that it was one of the top ten community colleges in the country."

Eventually, I have to let her go, I thank her for her time and nervously give her a book recommendation, which she writes down. "Well, I hope you have a good day sister," she tells me, not knowing she already made it great for me.

Tickets for "Vaccinated and Horny" are currently on sale.

The "Dear Chelsea" podcast is on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny, warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turbine’s Inc. celebrates 40th Anniversary

Image

Cops Cycling for Survivors Event- We must never forget

Image

Fatal semi rollover accident claims the life of one individual

Image

Taste of Terre Haute is back

Image

Funnel clouds in the Wabash Valley

Image

Community center in jeopardy of closing down

Image

CODA hosts open house for those needing an emergency shelter.

Image

Black bear now spotted in Daviess County, Indiana

Image

Turkey Run State Park offers Planetarium Program

Image

Eighth annual Aeronca Fly In takes flight

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists impersonate Utility Companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426