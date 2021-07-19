Clear

CNN announces CNN+, 'most important launch for network since Ted Turner'

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 10:40 AM
By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

CNN is hiring hundreds of people and developing dozens of programs for a subscription streaming service that will launch early next year.

The new venture, called CNN+, was formally announced on Monday morning. It will exist side by side with CNN's existing television networks and will feature eight to twelve hours of live programming a day.

Jeff Zucker, the chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide, portrayed CNN+ as the evolution of video news and the start of a new era for the company.

"CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022," Zucker said in a statement.

The executive in charge of CNN+, chief digital officer Andrew Morse, said "this is the most important launch for CNN since Ted Turner launched the network in June of 1980."

That's because it is an urgent bid to keep up with changing consumer demands.

While tens of millions of people access CNN through a subscription to a cable or satellite television bundle, all cable -- and broadcast -- networks have taken a hit due to cord-cutting in recent years, and the popularity of products like Netflix has shown the growing appeal of streaming alternatives.

CNN can't just sell its current live programming via streaming due to lucrative and long-term deals with cable distributors. The company generates more than a billion dollars in profit annually, largely from cable subscriber fees and advertising.

So CNN is effectively building a parallel track, right next to its existing TV track, to serve both existing cable subscribers who want additional programming and customers who don't have cable at all.

Zucker framed it this way in his statement: "On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists."

The new streaming service will launch in the first quarter of 2022. Morse said in an interview that it will have three components: Eight to twelve hours of live programming a day; original series, some brand new for CNN+ and some from the network's archives; and something Morse called an "interactive community."

He said the latter will give subscribers the ability "to engage directly with our talent and experts about the issues that matter most to them."

The price tag for CNN+ will be announced later, as will specific programs and the live schedule. Producers have been piloting possible shows in recent weeks. Morse said the shows will be led by "some of CNN's most prominent talent, as well as several new faces," alluding to some planned hires.

Morse also emphasized that the daily programming will be differentiated from what CNN already produces on TV.

"It's not going to be a news headline service," he said, citing opportunities for "more deep dives" into subjects like climate change; space and science; and race and identity.

"You're also going to see things that surprise you," he added, hinting at the possibility that CNN anchors will be showcased in new ways.

CNN has about 4,000 employees, making it one of the largest news operations in the world. Morse said CNN is hiring about 450 people for CNN+, from producers to engineers to marketers.

The sizable number of job openings is a reflection of CNN parent WarnerMedia's investment in the product on the heels of the HBO Max streaming service launch last year.

"We are going to take a pretty big swing here, and the company's behind it," Morse said.

CNN+ will be entering a crowded environment of streaming news. The broadcast networks all have free streaming channels that act basically as news wheels, running a mix of live headlines and taped stories.

Morse argued that the broadcast networks "lack the resources" to launch something as ambitious as CNN+.

Fox News has a three-year-old streaming service called Fox Nation, but it is billed as an "entertainment" product, and is largely known for right-wing opinion programming.

Other rivals in the news space, like The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, have big subscription businesses, but they are text-based, not video-based. CNN+ will be "focused on video" at launch, Morse said, though "as we understand how customers are consuming the service, we can totally think about new kinds of formats," including podcasts and long-form articles.

Surveying this landscape, Morse concluded that CNN+ will be "very different from anything else that's out in the marketplace."

In the industry-wide race for subscribers, one of the billion-dollar questions has been: How many people might be willing to pay for news coverage?

Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien said earlier this year that The Times sees a market "of at least 100 million people who are expected to pay for English-language journalism."

When asked about the potential reach of CNN+ in the future, Morse said "we think, given our brand reach; given our credibility; given our trust; given the fact that we reach 290 million across linear and digital platforms globally, that there's a really substantial audience opportunity for us."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426