Clear

Irish gymnast jumps on Olympic Village cardboard bed to debunk 'anti-sex fake news'

Irish gymnast jumps on Olympic Village cardboard bed to debunk 'anti-sex fake news'

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 9:21 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Chandler Thornton, CNN

Athletes have been settling into their new accommodation at the Olympic Village as they prepare for the Tokyo Games -- and testing out what's on offer, notably their beds and food.

Some media reports and athletes have suggested the cardboard bed frames being used in the Village are for "anti-sex" purposes, though organizers say they are being used to promote the use of recycled materials.

One Olympic athlete -- Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan -- has been quick to test out his bed's sturdiness, posting a video on Twitter of himself jumping up and down several times before claiming: "It's fake! Fake news!"

READ: Six British athletes forced to self-isolate in Tokyo after close contact with Covid-19 case on flight to Games

'Intimacy among athletes'

Tokyo2020 says the beds will be "turned into recycled paper after the Games."

"We are promoting the use of recycled materials for procured items and construction materials at the Tokyo 2020 Games," the Games' official "Sustainability Pre-Games Report" said.

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) playbook for athletes and officials states athletes and officials should "avoid physical contact" and "keep two meters' distance from athletes and at least one meter from others."

Paul Chelimo, a runner for Team USA, had previously claimed on his Twitter account that the "beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes."

"Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he added.

Last month Tokyo Olympic organizers said they planned to give away about 150,000 condoms at the Games, though they are telling athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic Village.

READ: The Japanese superfan who spent $40,000 on Olympics tickets

Meanwhile, Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm has been documenting the daily life of athletes in the Olympic Village in vlogs posted to her Instagram account.

The five-time Olympic medalist gave a brief tour of the Village, including the vast array of food choices available in the dining hall and the self-driving vehicles that will be ferrying athletes around during the Games.

Let the Games begin!

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny, warm.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Con artists impersonate Utility Companies

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 86

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists impersonate Utility Companies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426