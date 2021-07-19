Clear

Pegasus Project: Why 17 news outlets are working together to cover spyware on a mass scale

Pegasus Project: Why 17 news outlets are working together to cover spyware on a mass scale

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Scores of journalists from seventeen news outlets worked together to expose evidence of industrial-scale spying that targeted journalists, activists, politicians, and business executives.

And the revelations are only just beginning.

The consortium began to publish its findings on Sunday. The stories indicate that numerous members of the media were "possible candidates for surveillance," as The Guardian put it. Forensic tests affirmed the presence of spyware on some phones.

More will be coming out in the days ahead. The participating news outlets are dubbing this the "Pegasus Project," teeing off the name of the spyware, Pegasus, which is ostensibly licensed by NSO Group to track terrorists and major criminals. How has the spyware been used? Has it been abused? Those are two of the key questions.

First things first...

How did this investigation begin? Washington Post executive editor Sally Buzbee explained it in a letter from the editor on Sunday afternoon. "The project was conceived by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based journalism nonprofit, which, along with Amnesty International, a human rights group, had access to records that formed the basis of our reporting: a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers concentrated in countries known to surveil their citizens and also known to have been clients of NSO Group," Buzbee wrote.

"Although the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined, it is a fascinating document," Buzbee wrote. "Out of the more than 1,000 identities that could be confirmed, there were at least 85 human rights activists, 65 business executives, several members of Arab royal families, 189 journalists, and 600 government officials and politicians, spread across more than 50 countries."

Amnesty's Security Lab was able to examine 67 smartphones. "Of those, 23 were successfully infected and 14 showed signs of attempted penetration," WaPo reported. "For the remaining 30, the tests were inconclusive, in several cases because the phones had been replaced."

WaPo interviewed some of the affected individuals, including Siddharth Varadarajan, co-founder of The Wire, a nonprofit news outlet in India. "This is an incredible intrusion, and journalists should not have to deal with this," he said after learning that his phone was infected. "Nobody should have to deal with this."

Who's on the list?

Here's what WaPo reported: "Among the journalists whose numbers appear on the list, which dates to 2016, are reporters working overseas for several leading news organizations, including a small number from CNN, the Associated Press, Voice of America, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, Le Monde in France, the Financial Times in London and Al Jazeera in Qatar."

There's a whole lot of uncertainty associated with this, as Devan Cole noted in a story for CNN.com. But Amnesty's secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, came out swinging. "The number of journalists identified as targets vividly illustrates how Pegasus is used as a tool to intimidate critical media. It is about controlling public narrative, resisting scrutiny, and suppressing any dissenting voice," Callamard said Sunday.

I was also struck by this line in the WaPo story: "After the investigation began, several reporters in the consortium learned that they or their family members had been successfully attacked with Pegasus spyware."

"Out in the open..."

CNN has not independently verified the findings of the Pegasus Project probe. The seventeen participating outlets are Forbidden Stories, The Washington Post, Le Monde, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Die Zeit, The Guardian, Daraj, Direkt36, Le Soir, Knack, Radio France, The Wire, Proceso, Aristegui Noticias, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Haaretz and PBS "Frontline."

For an overview of the findings thus far, "Frontline" is running a live blog linking to major stories from the other partners.

Here's the key quote from Dana Priest, one of the bylines on the WaPo report, who is also featured in a "Frontline" report. "For the first time," Priest said, "we've been able to give readers a sense of just how enormous the private and unregulated spying business has become. It's been a unique, and actually thrilling, experience to work with so many foreign journalists to pool our sources and resources to bring this difficult story out in the open, where it should be."

NSO Group's response

Quoting from Devan Cole's story: "In a lengthy statement to CNN on Sunday, NSO Group strongly denied the investigation's findings, saying in part that it sells its 'technologies solely to law enforcement and intelligence agencies of vetted governments for the sole purpose of saving lives through preventing crime and terror acts.'"

NSO Group also said it "does not operate the system and has no visibility to the data." It said it will continue to investigate "all credible claims of misuse and take appropriate action based on the results" of such investigations...

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
A mostly clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426