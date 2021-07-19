'Law & Order: SVU' guest actor indicted for murder of a man in 'brazen afternoon shooting,' Queens DA says

Isaiah Stokes, an actor who appeared in one episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge, the Queens County, New York, District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Stokes, 41, is accused of firing a gun into a parked car in Jamaica, Queens, on February 7, hitting Tyrone Jones, according to the district attorney's office news release.

Jones, 37, died from his injuries, it said.

"Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm," District Attorney Melinda Katz said in the release, calling it a "brazen afternoon shooting."

Stokes was arraigned Friday on one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

CNN has reached out to Stokes and his representation for comment. It is unclear whether he has a defense attorney.

According to the district attorney's office, surveillance footage of the incident allegedly shows Stokes "exiting a vehicle parked near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street and then approaching the driver's side window of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee" before firing into the car.

If convicted, Stokes faces up to 25 years to life in prison, according to the DA's office. Stokes' next court date is scheduled for Monday, July 19.

Stokes has appeared in a number of television shows since 2006, including "Rescue Me," "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Americans," according to IMDB.com. He most recently appeared in the series "Power" in 2019.

