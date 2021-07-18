Clear

Here's what vaccinated people need to know as Covid case counts rise

Here's what vaccinated people need to know as Covid case counts rise

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 8:20 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Paul LeBlanc, CNN

Biden takes aim at Facebook. President Joe Biden said Friday that social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for Camp David. "And they're killing people."

Facebook pushes back. Guy Rose, Facebook's vice president of integrity, wrote in a post on the company's website: "President Biden's goal was for 70% of Americans to be vaccinated by July 4. Facebook is not the reason this goal was missed."

The problem is bigger than one platform. As CNN's Brian Stelter put it, the online ecosystem that gives rise to misinformation is bigger than just Facebook. Watch here.

US surgeon general also takes aim at big tech. Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday said social media platforms must recognize that they played "a major role" in the spread of misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and while they've taken some steps to fight back, it hasn't been enough.

"Some of them have worked to try to, you know, up promote accurate sources like the CDC and other medical sources. Others have tried to reduce the prevalence of false sources and search results," Murthy told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

"But what I've also said to them, publicly and privately, is that it's not enough. That we are still seeing a proliferation of misinformation online. And we know that health misinformation harms people's health. It costs them their lives."

Covid-19 snapshot

We wrote on Friday about how the Delta variant and lingering vaccine hesitancy were forcing an early end to everyone's carefree Covid summer.

The good news is that fully vaccinated people are still well protected. Out of 157 million people vaccinated by July 6, only 5,186 hospitalized or fatal breakthrough cases have been reported to the CDC, and more than 1,500 of those were asymptomatic, or the hospitalization or death was not related to Covid-19.

But rising case numbers have put the virus back in our collective conscious, raising concern even among the fully vaccinated. A few things to know from the CNN Health team:

When should vaccinated people get tested?

Fully vaccinated people who are exposed to Covid-19 and asymptomatic -- not experiencing symptoms -- can refrain from getting a coronavirus test and quarantining since their risk of infection is low, with some exceptions for specific settings, the CDC advised as of May 28. Exceptions include those who work in health care, a correctional facility or homeless shelter.

What if you're vaccinated and test positive?

Vaccinated people who have experienced Covid-19 symptoms in the past 10 days, however, should get tested and isolate themselves from others for 10 days if their test is positive, the CDC has recommended.

What can you expect from a post-vaccine Covid infection?

There may be uncomfortable symptoms, but it's not likely to progress to hospitalization, and extremely unlikely to lead to death. US health officials have reiterated that more than 99% of US Covid-19 deaths in June were among unvaccinated people, and with plenty of vaccines available, death from Covid-19 is preventable.

Virus origins debate rages on

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday reiterated his belief that the natural origins theory of the novel coronavirus is still the most likely.

"The most likely explanation is a natural evolution from an animal reservoir to a human," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN's Jim Acosta.

"Once you say that, which I believe is the more likely, you've got to make sure you emphasize that you still keep an open mind for all possibilities, including a lab leak," he added.

But, as CNN reported, senior Biden administration officials overseeing an intelligence review into the origins of the coronavirus now believe the theory that the virus accidentally escaped from a lab in Wuhan is at least as credible as the possibility that it emerged naturally in the wild -- a dramatic shift from a year ago, when Democrats publicly downplayed the so-called lab leak theory.

Read more here.

Infrastructure latest

The bipartisan infrastructure framework reached last month was heralded by Biden as proof that Congress can still come together. Now, however, it's headed for some serious turbulence.

A Democratic aide confirmed to CNN on Sunday that Republicans and Democrats in the bipartisan group have agreed to scrap the enhanced IRS enforcement provision after conservatives pushed back it.

A lead Republican negotiator in the group, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" that "one reason it's not part of the proposal is that we did have pushback. Another reason is that we found out that the Democrats were going to put a proposal into the reconciliation package, which was not just similar to the one we had, but with a lot more IRS enforcement."

Biden had backed tougher IRS enforcement. He also suggested earlier in the year that if he could boost the IRS's budget by $80 billion to pay for enforcement, he could increase revenue for the government by $700 billion over 10 years.

But that may have been optimistic. As CNN's Katie Lobosco reported, it's unclear exactly how much could be raised and how much it would cost to increase enforcement.

The latest IRS report available says that nearly 84% of federal taxes are paid voluntarily and on time, leaving $441 billion uncollected. After late payments are made and enforcement actions taken, the gap narrows to $381 billion, according to the report.

Congress is now against the clock. The setback endangers the group's ability to get a deal together ahead of a procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday to advance the legislation.

The bottom line. Unlike some other infrastructure debate speed bumps, the issue of funding isn't trivial. The group of senators working on the package were set to meet again on Sunday to discuss how to replace the now-abandoned IRS idea, Portman said, but time is of the essence.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
A foggy start but more sunshine is expected today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426