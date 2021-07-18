Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grief-induced anxiety: Calming the fears that follow loss

Grief-induced anxiety: Calming the fears that follow loss

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 8:20 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 8:20 AM
Posted By: By Jessica DuLong, CNN

Millions of Americans are grieving loved ones taken by Covid-19. Yet even outside of a pandemic — with its staggering losses of lives, homes, economic security and normalcy — grief is hard work.

"The funny thing about grief is that no one ever feels like they're doing it the right way," said therapist Claire Bidwell Smith, author of "Anxiety: The Missing Stage of Grief." But there is no right way, she insisted. The only "wrong" way is to not do it.

What often trips people up is misattributing the sensations of grief-related anxiety to some unrelated cause. "Probably 70% of my clients have gone into the hospital for a panic attack following a big loss," Smith said.

After doctors rule out physical illness, clients come to her for counseling, frequently struggling to understand the link between their physical symptoms and bereavement.

This becomes especially problematic in grief-averse places like the United States, Smith explained.

With over 4 million reported Covid-19 deaths reported worldwide since December 2019, grief and loss have touched an untold number of hearts and minds. Smith recommends connecting the dots between loss and anxiety as a critical first step toward healing.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

CNN: How are grief and anxiety related?

Claire Bidwell Smith: When some big change comes seemingly out of nowhere and disrupts life, we realize we're not safe, things aren't certain, we're not in control.

All of that is true all of the time, but loss is a huge reminder. The life changes and emotional upheaval are so much bigger than most people understand. Grief, which is the series of emotions that accompany a significant loss, can drop you to your knees. That feeds anxiety.

Grieving people can begin feeling anxious about their own health or the safety of other loved ones. Sometimes, they don't even realize what they are experiencing is anxiety or is in any way related to their grief.

Anxiety, a psychological condition that causes fear and worry, can present with many physical symptoms. These can be misleading, making you think you have heart palpitations, a stomach issue, a new sweating problem, headaches, insomnia. Many people think they have a medical problem and not an emotional one.

CNN: How do you help people ease their grief-related anxiety?

Smith: My first job is to help people connect the dots between their loss and their fears by tracing their anxiety on a time line: When was I last anxious? How were things before my loved one died?

If the loved one had a long illness, the anxiety might begin before the death. After a sudden death, the anxiety might start right away. Usually if someone's going to veer into anxious territory, it's something that happens quickly following loss.

Some people I see, who have never had anxiety in their lives, suddenly begin to have panic attacks right after the death of a loved one. Others, long familiar with anxiety, see symptoms really ratchet up after a loss, or maybe take on new manifestations.

CNN: What coping strategies can people use?

Smith: Seeking out support is really vital. There are so many more support groups and grief therapists available right now. And because of the pandemic, many are available virtually. You can often find support online and start tomorrow. If the therapists or groups you find are booked, get on a wait list. It's never too late to work through your grief.

If people don't seek out help to untangle their emotions, they get stuck in anger or guilt. Those play out in substance abuse, depression and anxiety, in relationship issues and in trouble at work and school. So, the domino effect of trying to muscle through and not seeking out support isn't good.

CNN: What advice do you have for those resistant to formal mental health treatment?

Smith: Self-guided online courses are one option that many therapists provide. Even reading articles or books or listening to a podcast about grief can normalize your experience and help you give you more permission to mourn. You can feel like you're going crazy, like something else is wrong with you, when really, it's grief.

Social media offers so many grief resources. A simple search on Instagram for #grief can help you find solidarity with others. Even just reading about other people's experiences through their posts and comments is valuable because it can help you realize you're not alone.

CNN: Because of the pandemic, so many people have been unable to be with their dying loved ones. What impact might that have?

Smith: We will see more complicated grief, with extended periods of grieving where people may get stuck in a loop of guilt or regret or anger. That comes, in part, from the feeling that a lot of the losses were preventable, and because people were forced to say goodbye to loved ones over Zoom and FaceTime with nurses wearing masks and face shields. Those kinds of endings can lend themselves to complicated grief.

Clients I'm working with who have lost a loved one to Covid-19 are feeling anger as they watch people get vaccinated — or choose not to get vaccinated. Everyone's posting reunion pictures. Someone who lost a parent to Covid a month ago is painfully aware of just how close they were to not having to go through this loss.

Initially, they have to work through shock, anger and guilt. Then we can begin to find new ways to say goodbye. That can look like doing self-compassion exercises or speaking with a pastor, minister or rabbi to work on absolution of guilt. It can involve finding spiritual connections to someone they have lost by writing them letters. I urge people to embrace their own sense of ritual and perhaps even hold memorials.

CNN: What role do meditation and mindfulness play in healing?

Smith: When we are grieving, and when we are anxious, we spend a lot of time dwelling in the past and fretting about the future. Meditation and mindfulness help bring our awareness to the present moment.

Meditation also helps us to understand our own thoughts, and how we can learn to detach from negative ideas and irrational fears.

CNN: You write that imagination can be another powerful tool. How?

Smith: I wasn't there the night my mother died. Even today, I imagine myself crawling into her hospital bed and holding her and saying the goodbye that I didn't get to. I've found catharsis in envisioning what I would have done, had I been able. But it took me years — definitely more than five — to get to that point.

Just like when athletes envision a course the night before, imagination can almost give your body a sense memory, which can be soothing. But it's not something that people are ready to do right away.

CNN: What role does story play in coping with grief and loss?

Smith: People carry around stories of loss and death, but they often feel like they are suppressing them because they haven't found good places to share them. How we hold a story is very indicative of how we feel emotionally. When we are holding a scary story, an uncomfortable story, a story of regret for a long time, it plays out in our day-to-day life.

Healing comes from finding outlets to explore a story and possibly find ways to reframe it. We can do that in therapy, counseling, support groups, online grief forums and grief writing classes, among other places.

CNN: You've come to believe that staying connected with our lost loved ones can be more healing than letting go. What does that look like?

Smith: That looks different for everyone, and it isn't something most of us can do right away — we often just want our person back in front of us. But once they are ready, I encourage my clients to call upon their loved ones, continuing to be in conversation with them internally. There used to be this emphasis on letting go and moving on. Now, I feel it's more important to move forward with the person you have lost.

For example, pondering: What advice would my dad give me about this job offer? What would my mom think of my new boyfriend?

Developing and fostering a relationship with our person can include sharing stories about them, taking on certain aspects of work they did or doing things in remembrance.

CNN: You quote Hope Edelman, author of "The AfterGrief," who has said the crux of grief work is making meaning out of loss. Is there a way to foster the meaning-making that can have such lasting value?

Smith: In some ways, that stage comes naturally. However, we can't get there until we work through guilt, regret and anger that stand in the way of our ability to make meaning. If we're angry with our loved one or a situation that happened, a lot of people will hold onto that anger because it's a very powerful emotion.

But I've never seen a grieving client who hasn't questioned life in a new way. Where's my person? Can they see me? Will I ever see them again? Why am I still here?

It's really hard to go through huge loss and not have those questions. Those inquiries lead to finding meaning and transformation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
A foggy start but more sunshine is expected today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426