Clear

Doctors and health officials say their latest Covid-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated and increasingly younger

Doctors and health officials say their latest Covid-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated and increasingly younger

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Covid-19 is putting younger, healthy and mostly unvaccinated people in hospitals at higher rates as cases continue to climb in much of the US, health experts say.

Over the past week, 48 states saw an increase in Covid-19 cases, with 30 reporting a more than 50% increase, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

Low vaccination rates in some areas and increased spread of the more contagious Delta variant are making an already deadly virus even worse, especially for younger, healthy people, Dr. Catherine O'Neal, an infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Friday.

"This year's virus is not last year's virus. It's attacking our 40-year-olds. It's attacking our parents and young grandparents, and it's getting our kids. And so understanding how different this is and that we can't take our experience from last year and apply it to today and assume we're going to be OK is our biggest fight right now," O'Neal said.

She said her Covid-19 unit now has more patients she would have previously considered healthy than ever before, including people in their 20s.

"You have to get vaccinated," O'Neal said. "That's the only way to end it. Masks and mitigation, they're not gonna take it. It's going to be vaccination."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that, since February, 97% of cases and deaths related to Covid-19 in the state were among those who were not fully vaccinated.

Nationally, the vaccination pace has been slowing, with less than half of the US population -- 48.5% -- fully vaccinated, per CDC data. And it's the communities with lower vaccination rates that are at the most risk.

As of Saturday, just 36.1% of Louisiana's population was fully vaccinated according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, cases are surging as officials reinstate an indoor mask requirement. The Covid-19 case rate has soared by 300% since July 4, according to health officials.

"The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 1,827 new cases of COVID-19; a four-fold increase from the 457 cases seen on July 4 and an eight-fold increase from the 210 cases seen on June 15," officials said Saturday in a news release. "This is due to the presence of the more infectious Delta variant and the intermingling of unmasked individuals where vaccination status is unknown."

The number of those hospitalized with the virus in the county has more than doubled from the previous month, now standing at 462 people, officials said.

Daughter urges vaccination after losing her mother to Covid-19

The daughter of a 63-year-old woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, is urging people to get vaccinated after her mom died from Covid-19.

"She was in the best shape of her life. She was working out five times a week with a personal trainer. She loved to go out and have fun. She was a social butterfly. And she got sick, and it was just a slow decline from there," Rachel Maginn Rosser told CNN's Pamela Brown Saturday.

Rosser said her mother, Kim Maginn, had a sore throat and fever for about a week and was "shocked" when she went to the doctor last month and found out it wasn't strep, but Covid-19, her daughter said.

Rosser said she felt "helpless" when her mother was dying because she couldn't go see her when she was in the intensive care unit in the hospital.

"I had to stay outside of her room and call her on her cell phone to talk to her. She looked really small in the bed. It was hard for her to talk because she was struggling to breathe," Rosser said.

Rosser, who's a nurse, noted that her mother didn't get vaccinated because she believed that since she hadn't already been infected she wasn't going to get sick.

Rosser said she pleaded with her mom to get vaccinated, but she refused.

"I tried several different tactics. I laid all the facts out for her. I tried to plead to her emotional side of 'What would we do without you? Could you imagine our life without you?'" Rosser said.

"Part of me wishes I had tried harder. But she was really stubborn. She was stubborn but she wasn't stupid. I think eventually I would have been able to convince her, but she got sick and she got Covid. And so there wasn't anymore time to try and convince her."

"I really do feel that it is preventable," Rosser said. "I think that if she had been vaccinated, she may have still gotten sick. Because she was 63, she may have even ended up in the hospital, but I do not think that it would have ended in her death if she had been vaccinated."

Rosser said she hopes sharing her family's story will help encourage others who are vaccine hesitant to get the shot.

"This virus ... doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care if you're old or you're young, or you're healthy or you're not. Once you get it, it can be devastating to your family," Rosser said.

She encouraged people to "keep talking to their loved ones and keep trying to convince them because I wouldn't want anybody else to have to go through this."

Cases among children spreading at summer gatherings

Children who aren't old enough to receive a vaccine remain at risk for catching Covid-19, including in settings such as summer camps, where many people from different households are mingling.

In North Carolina, three out-of-state campers at Camp Daniel Boone Scout Camp in Haywood County tested positive for Covid-19, local health officials said.

The camp canceled its remaining sessions and notified health officials immediately when the trio tested positive on July 14, according to a statement from Daniel Boone Council, Boy Scouts of America. The camp also informed all individuals who attended camp during that time of their potential exposure.

The camp had been following its "COVID-19 Mitigation Plan," which was approved by county health officials, the statement said. Mitigation measures included a pre-event medical screening checklist, daily temperature checks, social distancing, a mask requirement for indoor and group settings, and handwashing and sanitizing stations throughout the camp.

"These events bring to light that Covid-19 is still prevalent in our community. It is not gone and this is not over. We continue to see an uptick in positive cases as people gather in large groups and remain unvaccinated," Haywood County Public Health Director Sarah Henderson said.

Similarly, in Utah County, Utah, officials are investigating Covid-19 cases at more than a dozen summer camps for children, according to Aislynn Tolman-Hill, a public information officer for the county's health department.

"We are hearing and know that there are MANY instances where symptomatic campers are sent home but not getting tested," Tolman-Hill told CNN in an email. "This is obviously a huge concern. If we are not made aware of these situations, we cannot do contact tracing and notification of those exposed."

Local health records in Utah County show less than 30% of children 12-18 are fully vaccinated. State law prohibits the Utah County Health Department from requiring camps to follow any coronavirus rules or procedures, according to Tolman-Hill.

"All we can do is educate and advocate," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly cloudy evening with a light wind.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426