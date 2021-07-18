Clear

The White House's inflation headache

The White House's inflation headache

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood, CNN

Resurgent inflation gives President Joe Biden one of those signature White House headaches: rising public concern, limited ability to resolve it, and risks attached to potential steps he might take.

One year out from midterm elections that could end Democratic control of Congress, spiking prices for goods -- from clothing to cars -- have plainly alarmed business leaders and ordinary Americans alike. As prominent economists in both parties flash warning signals, a Marist poll last month for NPR and the PBS NewsHour showed that inflation has surpassed wages and unemployment as the public's top concern about the US economy.

The resulting cascade of questions for White House officials yields a three-part response, though not one that has calmed worries that June's 5.4% increase in the consumer price index renewed this week. It was the largest such year-over-year increase since 2008.

First, Biden economists say, they're closely monitoring inflation and taking targeted action in response. Second, the bulk of the problem will ease before long as the bumpy reopening of the economy from pandemic shutdowns smooths out. And third, talk to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the independent official in charge of monetary policy who has echoed the White House in downplaying the inflation threat as almost certainly a temporary phenomenon.

"This is mostly the Fed's job, and they're treating it as mostly the Fed's job," explains Harvard economist Jason Furman, formerly a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama.

"But neither are we sitting on our hands," says Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden's White House Council of Economic Advisers who also served in the Obama administration. "We are doing, not just a lot, but more than I've even seen in this space."

An administration task force is working with private businesses to ease supply-chain bottlenecks driving up prices of autos and other consumer goods. It includes efforts to speed the movement of shipping containers through US ports and to ramp up manufacturing of semiconductor chips.

White House officials are also working with members of both parties in Congress on the semiconductor shortage. Legislation pending on Capitol Hill includes $52 billion in incentives for domestic production.

The pressure to do more

Outside critics, including Furman's former White House colleague Larry Summers, have urged Biden to do more. And though the current administration includes some more liberal economists who disdain Summers' views, they haven't brushed him off completely.

For example, amid complaints that enhanced federal unemployment benefits were raising labor costs by keeping Americans from returning to work, Summers urged Biden to signal that he would not seek to extend them past their September 6 expiration. The President subsequently signaled as much.

But the administration has shied away from other steps that might make a difference on the margins.

Summers, who had argued that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was irresponsibly large, has urged the administration to slow down its remaining outlays to diminish inflationary pressures. Biden's celebration Thursday of new monthly Child Tax Credit checks of up to $300 -- which outweigh the impact of higher prices on the millions of households receiving them -- demonstrated how little appeal that holds for the White House.

Similarly, the White House has not slowed the distribution of state and local government aid from the Rescue Plan even though that aid often exceeds the revenue loss it was designed to compensate for. With the public also alarmed about rising crime, the administration has told mayors the money can be used to hire police officers.

Cutting existing tariffs to tamp down price increases could toss away diplomatic leverage the US wants to preserve for foreign policy goals. And another step Summers has advocated -- having Biden sound louder public warnings to discourage expectations of future inflation -- poses the greatest risk of all.

Biden's top priority is his massive $4 trillion plan to brighten America's economic future through investments in infrastructure and support for struggling families. Republicans and some moderate Democrats have warned that it could hasten a return to the inflation levels that burdened the American economy a generation ago.

Since spending under the program would be spread out over years, White House economists consider that concern ill-founded. But underscoring a potential problem they consider temporary could have the effect of eroding support for the long-term objective Biden values most.

Moreover, administration economists say the infrastructure legislation itself would help ease inflationary pressure in areas such as housing. It includes significant investments for housing construction and rehabilitation that would expand supply.

While they wait for Congress to act, White House economists find reinforcement for their views in two key inflation indicators. Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday that expectations of long-term inflation remain "well-anchored" around the Fed's 2% target. And yields on 10-year Treasury bonds have declined since the spring, signaling that investors with billions at stake aren't yet fearful of a long-term inflation surge.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Partly cloudy evening with a light wind.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Crawfordsville upsets Post 346 in regional opener

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426