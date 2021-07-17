Clear

Living on Earth while your dad walks on the moon

Living on Earth while your dad walks on the moon

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

There is something about stargazing that inspires us to dream, to imagine the impossible. What if, as you looked to the stars, you were envisioning your next destination?

It's something that Apollo astronauts did in the 1960s. And this week, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson became the first person to ride into space aboard a rocket he helped fund.

As NASA prepares to return humans to the moon and the private space race heats up, we look back to the anniversary of when man first landed on the moon in July 1969.

It raises the question of what we'll do next. Perhaps future generations of the Ingenuity helicopter will serve as scouts for astronauts exploring Mars.

Defying gravity

Everyone who witnessed the Apollo 11 lunar landing has a memory: where they were, what they felt, how they watched.

Imagine if it were your dad walking on the moon.

In a remarkable two-part series, the children of the Apollo astronauts and flight directors have shared their stories of what it was like to grow up with a front-row seat to history.

The astronaut families lived close together in suburbs formed around Johnson Space Center in Houston. The kids played and went to school and formed crushes on each other. The mothers kept everything running, while the fathers went on business trips -- to the moon.

Ocean secrets

It's Shark Week, and the Wonder Theory crew are big fans of these underwater predators with an image problem.

Sharks get a bad rap, but we're betting you don't know some of the most surprising things about them -- some even glow in the dark.

These hunters of the deep blue have endured for millions of years and evolved to survive in incredibly harsh environments.

They bring balance to the global ocean and have one of the longest life spans across the animal kingdom. But did you know the world almost lost them entirely at one point?

Fantastic creatures

Dogs really will keep on loving you because it's the only thing they want to do -- and there is science behind that.

Fido has been hanging out with humans for more than 14,000 years, which gives dogs certain skills when it comes to understanding what people think or feel, according to new research.

Scientists compared dog puppies to gray wolf puppies as they worked through a series of activities. At the end of the day, dog puppies were more trusting and bonded with humans, while wolf pups remained wary.

The research could shed more light on the connection between dogs and humans and how they help us in everyday life.

Lunar update

Moon wobble may sound like a new dance craze, but this period in the lunar cycle will lead to a dramatic surge in high-tide floods in the US in the mid-2030s, according to NASA.

The moon's gravitational pull is the main cause of tides on Earth. When a wobble occurs in the lunar orbit, high tides get higher and low tides get lower.

And this is going to be a problem as global sea levels rise over the next decade due to our ongoing climate crisis, leading to coastal flooding.

Some cities could experience more drastic and frequent floods than others.

Mission critical

The manatees need our help.

Unfortunately, more manatees have died in the first half of this year in Florida than ever before. This "unusual mortality event" is more than twice the number of Florida manatees that died in 2020.

Many of these gentle slow-moving giants lived in the Indian River Lagoon, which serves as a winter home for the marine creatures that connects to the Atlantic Ocean. The estuary was once filled with seagrasses for the manatees to munch on, but 60% of it has disappeared due to pollution.

If their mortality rates continue to spike, manatees could reach the near-extinction levels they once faced decades ago.

Curiosities

Consider our interest captured:

-- Space lovers rejoice! Put a visit to the world's largest astronomy museum on your wish list. Even the architecture reflects the mysteries of the cosmos.

-- Curious about yourself? New research suggests this simple word test can reveal just how creative you are.

-- What happens to pet store goldfish if they're set free in a pond or lake? They grow -- to the size of a football. And if you're in Utah, apparently it's raining fish.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writer Ashley Strickland, who finds wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Partly sunny with a low chance of a passing shower
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parents look to give back after their son was killed by an impaired driver

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

Image

Person found dead at Highland Lawn Cemetery identified

Image

Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

Image

Indiana teachers going through Sustainable Energy Boot camp

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426