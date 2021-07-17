Clear

Ana Carrasco broke her back after a 'stupid' crash. Eight months later she raced to victory

Ana Carrasco broke her back after a 'stupid' crash. Eight months later she raced to victory

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Jonathan Hawkins, CNN

On September 10, 2020, motorcycle racer Ana Carrasco was lying in the gravel at the side of Lisbon's famous Estoril circuit, barely conscious, surrounded by concerned medics.

Moments earlier, practicing for the weekend's SuperSport race meeting, she had approached a corner at speed and lost control of her Kawasaki. The bike spat the petite Spaniard into the gravel, sending her sprawling.

"It was my first time in a strange track, so I went much faster than what was possible in one corner and I went out into the gravel," Carrasco tells CNN from her home in Barcelona. "It was not a big crash, for sure, it was maybe a stupid crash, but I had bad luck and I was injured a lot in this stupid crash."

The 'stupid crash' was about to present Carrasco with perhaps the biggest challenge of her life.

"I cannot remember the first moment after the crash, because I hit my head, and I cannot remember some things," she explains. "But my first memories are in the hospital at the circuit, I remember the pain in my back."

Carrasco had fractured two vertebrae. It was the kind of injury that ends careers, or worse. At the very least, a long road to recovery stretched out ahead of her but Carrasco is no ordinary athlete. As the first woman ever to win a solo motorcycle championship, the 24-year-old is used to confounding doubters.

"I tried to react to this injury in a way like a normal one," she continues. "I could move my legs, my arms, every movement, so I didn't have the fear [that I] cannot race again."

She was transferred to a hospital in Barcelona, where surgeons undertook the painstaking, delicate procedure of screwing titanium plates to her spine. The time in the hospital was difficult, she admits, especially with strict social distancing in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. "That period was the hardest for sure," she tells CNN.

Her mother was able to stay at her bedside in the hospital, while the rest of her family moved to Barcelona from her hometown, Murcia, so they could at least be nearby. "For sure it's more difficult than a normal situation, because the family always wants to help," she continues. "It was difficult for them to be outside the hospital and not do anything."

One constant throughout the process, however, was Carrasco's social media following. She documented every key moment of her recovery, reassuring fans at each turn. Occasionally this meant sharing some striking images. She smiles broadly as she recalls revealing the giant scar that now runs almost half the length of her spine, stapled together, for the first time.

"I went home, and I was with my father here, and he took the picture because I asked him to do it, to see how the scar was," she explains. "I showed it because I think that social media is good to be close to the fans. We always show the good moments [...] but then behind all of these things the riders have to pass some difficult moments during their careers, and it's important that they know also this [...] I wanted to make them part of my recovery."

READ: Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies after crash in qualifying

Many staples holding her back together

Carrasco admits she was a little shocked at the size of the scar the first time she saw it.

"For sure I thought it was a little bit smaller, because the first time you see it, it's very, very big," she laughs. "It's not the first one, and for sure will not be the last one of my career, so I have to live with that, and after some time I start to see it like normal, the positive thing is that I have it on my back, so normally I'm not seeing it and it's not a problem for sure."

She also shared an extraordinary X-Ray of her surgery, showing the two titanium plates, along with 13 screws and many staples holding her back together, as a tribute to her surgical team. "Thanks to their great work I can now do some exercise and in a few months I will be fit again!", she wrote on Instagram.

Even from her hospital bed, she still insisted on following the next race weekend. Kawasaki rider Jonathan Rea won his World Superbike race in Barcelona and wore one of Carrasco's distinctive 'Pink Warrior' t-shirts on the podium, a gesture that meant a lot to the Spaniard. "To see him with my t-shirt, and doing this, was really nice, for me and my family."

The day after surgery, Carrasco was able to take her first ginger steps.

"It was strange to be walking again," she explains. "After that I could move a little bit, with help from my mother or somebody, but only from my bed to the toilet or something like that."

About a week and a half later, she says she was able to return home. Her rehabilitation began in earnest a month after surgery -- swimming and other exercises with her personal trainer to gradually build up her mobility.

"I was like that," Carrasco laughs and stiffens her back rigid and upright. Eventually, she was able to return to something resembling her normal training regime.

Just an hour after doctors gave her the all-clear to ride, Carrasco was in the saddle. "My team was waiting for me at the circuit with a small bike," she smiles. "It was really nice .. a nice step on my recovery."

She insists that she never doubted that she would return to racing, but two outside factors played a key role. Firstly, her team, Provec Kawasaki, renewed her contract, just six weeks after her accident, when her return was by no means certain.

"This was really important for me," she explains. "If you don't have a team it's really difficult, and after an injury like that, if the team doesn't believe that you will come back racing, it's difficult to find a bike [...] I'm really grateful to them because nobody stopped believing."

Secondly, Covid-19 restrictions delayed the start of the season. "I had one month more to the first race; I was not 100% ready to start, but I felt quite good."

READ: A slice of pure American folklore goes racing

Fairy tale win

Then the fairy tale, in only her second race meeting, at the Marco Simoncelli circuit in Misano, Italy, Carrasco clinched an improbably victory, just eight months after her accident:

"The Misano race was really crazy," she grins. "In the last lap I had good luck, I was in the right place in the straight, I could overtake I think seven, eight riders in the last four corners [...] to finish second would have been good in that race, but winning was even better for me, for the team. They had to wait for me for many months, so to be back winning was really nice for them and for me."

Eight-time Grand Prix world champion Marc Marquez was among those to offer his congratulations to Carrasco on her comeback. "I was really pleased for her", he told reporters ahead of his own comeback win in Germany last month. "I was really happy, and it was great to see after such a long recovery from injury, it's like having some extra fuel in you."

Away from the track, Carrasco has set herself another challenge: she is studying Law at UCAM: "I started this, because in racing you never know when your last race is, so this is my plan B [...] I'd like to have my team or manage another rider when I stop racing, so it's important to know what you're doing. I want to finish this and then try to combine with my experience racing and try to help others."

Few would bet against this extraordinary rider achieving her goal.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly sunny with a low chance of a passing shower
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

Image

Person found dead at Highland Lawn Cemetery identified

Image

Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

Image

Indiana teachers going through Sustainable Energy Boot camp

Image

New Park and Walking Trail in Vermillion County

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Grandma Vera's Café and Bakery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399946

Reported Deaths: 25790
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55892810539
DuPage929201321
Will773201042
Lake687361025
Kane59746815
Winnebago34377520
Madison31674533
McHenry29333299
St. Clair29181522
Peoria23536345
Champaign21273157
Sangamon19331243
McLean18658193
Tazewell17319307
Rock Island15289329
Kankakee14674223
Kendall13385100
LaSalle12860253
Macon11061214
DeKalb10191121
Vermilion10121152
Adams9154127
Williamson7781138
Whiteside7219174
Boone688080
Ogle625884
Grundy601479
Clinton583192
Coles5806101
Knox5696156
Jackson522865
Henry509370
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin488189
Stephenson485986
Effingham478474
Franklin466678
Marion4630117
Jefferson4556122
Monroe443794
Randolph423487
Lee420954
Fulton406759
Morgan404687
Logan402564
Christian389275
Bureau382487
Montgomery382174
Fayette323456
Perry323260
Iroquois321268
McDonough299451
Jersey274452
Saline264757
Douglas261836
Lawrence241927
Union237441
Shelby233938
Crawford215126
Bond210524
Cass208427
Pike191253
Ford190950
Carroll190837
Clark188534
Hancock186531
Warren185450
Wayne183253
Jo Daviess183024
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173226
Washington166925
Moultrie165428
Mason160747
De Witt159229
Piatt153914
Clay152443
Mercer150934
Johnson150216
Greene148434
Wabash141712
Massac138340
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109119
Hamilton86316
Schuyler8007
Brown7876
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4981
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned532433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 760163

Reported Deaths: 13940
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1043351801
Lake566531028
Allen42294696
St. Joseph37166567
Hamilton36932426
Elkhart29602466
Tippecanoe23209230
Vanderburgh22907404
Porter19493327
Johnson18630390
Hendricks17909321
Madison13368345
Clark13350198
Vigo12732255
LaPorte12496223
Monroe12416178
Delaware11049198
Howard10526237
Kosciusko9687123
Hancock8665146
Bartholomew8210157
Warrick7959157
Floyd7919180
Grant7314181
Wayne7204201
Boone7092105
Morgan6846142
Marshall6297116
Dubois6242118
Cass6069111
Dearborn595078
Henry5924111
Noble590790
Jackson511277
Shelby506597
Lawrence4840126
Gibson456596
Clinton450855
Montgomery450191
DeKalb447885
Harrison446375
Whitley411944
Huntington408481
Steuben405260
Miami402472
Jasper397455
Knox384891
Putnam379762
Wabash364983
Ripley349871
Adams348556
Jefferson338886
White337854
Daviess3078100
Wells299881
Decatur290892
Greene290285
Fayette285764
Posey278135
LaGrange275872
Scott274158
Clay271848
Washington249537
Randolph245583
Jennings235949
Spencer235731
Fountain231249
Starke229459
Owen218158
Sullivan217643
Fulton207345
Jay202432
Carroll195422
Orange190056
Perry188639
Vermillion179344
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169348
Parke151616
Pike139634
Blackford137532
Pulaski121948
Newton120836
Benton108015
Brown105243
Crawford103816
Martin92715
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73310
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426