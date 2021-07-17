Clear

Video of NYPD tasing a man on a subway draws scrutiny from local leaders and the community

Video of NYPD tasing a man on a subway draws scrutiny from local leaders and the community

Posted: Jul 17, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Kristina Sgueglia, Mirna Alsharif and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Video circulating of a man who was tased by police after they say he helped another passenger evade a subway fare in New York City has drawn scrutiny from local politicians and community leaders.

On July 6, an individual opened an exit gate for an acquaintance to enter the 116th Street subway system, "evading the fare," according to a statement accompanied by video posted by NYPD News on Twitter on July 14.

"Body-worn camera footage shows the man cursing at officers, refusing to exit the train, & threatening them. With additional officers on scene, the man continued to resist arrest, prompting the use of a taser," the statement from NYPD News said.

Some of the exchange is visible in a snippet of body camera video shared by NYPD News.

The video does not show any part of the altercation between the man and the officers or the tasing. A 22-second clip shows a man yelling expletives at the officers, whose faces were blurred by the NYPD.

An officer can be heard responding "we're not leaving," "alright" and "don't worry about it" as the man hurls expletives including "F***k the police."

When reached by CNN, the NYPD did not provide a full version of the body camera video.

But eyewitness video shared two days ago on Twitter by Democratic City Council candidate Anthony Beckford shows other portions of the exchange.

Surrounded by several NYPD officers, the man appears to begin resisting arrest. After he struggles with officers, they appear to get a hold of him, and it is then that he is tased.

Beckford says a community member shared the bystander video with him and claimed that even though police knew the man paid his own fare, they approached the man because he "taunted" police. While police have not specifically responded to questions regarding that claim, they do say the individual opened an exit gate for an acquaintance to enter.

The suspect, David Crowell, 29, is facing charges of menacing in the third degree, harassment in the second degree, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. He isn't charged with anything related to fare evasion.

Crowell was arraigned on July 7 and the judge ordered a supervised release. His next court date is August 5, according to the district attorney's office.

Bethany Bonsu, an attorney for Crowell, said the charges are "absolutely absurd." Bonsu said the New York Police Department's remarks about her client were attempts at character assassination, adding "it's a classic example of the NYPD using excessive force on Black people."

Bonsu would not comment on the any of the factual questions of the case but said her client has not entered a plea at this time. She told the New York Times that Crowell had let his cousin through the gate and had paid his fare too after letting him through.

CNN has reached out to the Metropolitan Transit Authority for comment.

Community leaders respond to the incident

Beckford, who is also president and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, tells CNN, "This is a clear example of abuse of power and further validates the calls for Justice and Accountability."

He is calling for the arrest of the officers involved and for the Manhattan district attorney to drop all charges against the accused.

"Anything less, will be considered a slap in the face to Black and Brown New Yorkers who want to live their life without experiencing consistent police violence. If we are going to combat violence, let us make sure that we combat police violence as well," Beckford said.

Asked about the viral video during a news conference about the pricing of subway tickets on Thursday, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while he hadn't seen it, he was "concerned" based on what he heard about it.

"From.. what I understand of the NYPD body camera footage, the individual involved was very aggressive in some ways, even threatening towards police and that's just not acceptable either," he said.

"With that said, we're very clear on the training for our officers, the goal is to deescalate, and clearly here we did not end up with a deescalated situation. So, this needs to be looked at carefully to see what could be done differently going forward."

De Blasio also said "fare evasion is not acceptable." CNN has followed up for an updated statement from the Mayor.

CNN has also reached out to Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, a retired captain of the NYPD, whose campaign touted his qualifications to address crime in the city.

Former mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, who conceded to Adams in the primary, tweeted in response to Beckford's post of the video; "This is NOT public safety. It is a lot of police officers escalating an incident that, at most, would have been a summons. More police officers in the subway does not expand public safety for everyone."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Overnight Thundershowers, Heavy Rainfall
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered thundershowers, some with heavy rain. Low: 67°

Image

Ice Skating in July?

Image

Local leaders and defense industry stakeholders meet as state works to capture national defense dollars

Image

Pathway To Blue Enters Second Year

Image

Unemployment benefits continue

Image

Person found dead at Highland Lawn Cemetery identified

Image

Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

Image

Indiana teachers going through Sustainable Energy Boot camp

Image

New Park and Walking Trail in Vermillion County

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Grandma Vera's Café and Bakery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399270

Reported Deaths: 25783
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55878110538
DuPage928881321
Will772961042
Lake687151025
Kane59737815
Winnebago34367519
Madison31643534
McHenry29321300
St. Clair29135521
Peoria23531345
Champaign21259157
Sangamon19320243
McLean18648192
Tazewell17318307
Rock Island15285329
Kankakee14672222
Kendall13378100
LaSalle12859253
Macon11060214
DeKalb10185121
Vermilion10119151
Adams9137127
Williamson7770137
Whiteside7218174
Boone687780
Ogle625384
Grundy601379
Clinton582192
Coles5804101
Knox5695156
Jackson522065
Henry508970
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin487589
Stephenson485886
Effingham478374
Franklin465878
Marion4624117
Jefferson4552122
Monroe443594
Randolph422987
Lee420854
Fulton406659
Morgan404285
Logan402564
Christian388675
Bureau382287
Montgomery381974
Fayette323456
Perry322960
Iroquois320968
McDonough299451
Jersey274252
Saline264157
Douglas261736
Lawrence241627
Union237241
Shelby233538
Crawford215026
Bond210424
Cass208227
Ford190850
Pike190353
Clark188534
Hancock186331
Warren185450
Wayne183153
Jo Daviess183024
Carroll181637
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173126
Washington166525
Moultrie165228
Mason160547
De Witt159229
Piatt154014
Clay152243
Mercer150634
Johnson150116
Greene147834
Wabash141512
Massac138140
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109019
Hamilton85916
Schuyler7997
Brown7816
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned542433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759618

Reported Deaths: 13939
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1042481801
Lake566321028
Allen42253696
St. Joseph37154567
Hamilton36913426
Elkhart29588466
Tippecanoe23195230
Vanderburgh22892404
Porter19489327
Johnson18616390
Hendricks17894321
Madison13354345
Clark13343198
Vigo12718255
LaPorte12489223
Monroe12400178
Delaware11041198
Howard10516237
Kosciusko9684123
Hancock8659146
Bartholomew8209157
Warrick7952157
Floyd7910180
Grant7311181
Wayne7202201
Boone7087105
Morgan6844142
Marshall6290116
Dubois6242118
Cass6068111
Dearborn594778
Henry5922111
Noble590290
Jackson511077
Shelby506397
Lawrence4833125
Gibson455596
Clinton450055
Montgomery449691
DeKalb447685
Harrison446075
Whitley410844
Huntington407981
Steuben404860
Miami402472
Jasper396955
Knox384191
Putnam379262
Wabash364483
Ripley349871
Adams348456
Jefferson338486
White337654
Daviess3078100
Wells299681
Decatur290692
Greene289785
Fayette285764
Posey277835
LaGrange275872
Scott273358
Clay271548
Washington248837
Randolph245583
Jennings235849
Spencer235531
Fountain231049
Starke229459
Owen217658
Sullivan217343
Fulton207345
Jay202332
Carroll195122
Orange190056
Perry188439
Vermillion179244
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169248
Parke151016
Pike139434
Blackford137432
Pulaski121648
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford103616
Martin92615
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73210
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426