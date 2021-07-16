Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update Full Story

Where to find some cool travel escapes in the blazin' hot summer

Where to find some cool travel escapes in the blazin' hot summer

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Forrest Brown, CNN

Summer travel can be so inviting. There are fewer clothes to pack. Days are long for outdoor adventures. Al fresco dining abounds. And you can't overstate the simple joy of basking in the sun's soothing rays.

But sometimes you can get way too much of a good thing in summer as people in the Western United States can tell you. Too much heat is not just unpleasant. It's deadly.

Whether you're playing it safe or simply prefer relatively cooler temps over hot spots, here are nine places that usually make for cool travel escapes in summer. Keep in mind all the cautionary guidance about travel -- especially if you're not fully vaccinated or you're crossing international borders.

1. Switzerland

Wedged in the snow-capped Alps, Switzerland recently opened to US travelers and is accessible to Europeans and selected other nations around the world.

Should the major cities such as Geneva, Zurich and Bern become too hot for you (which is unlikely, especially at night), escape to the higher altitudes for an Alpine hike. Even in mid-July, temperatures on the 5 Lakes Walk near the Matterhorn can stay on the cool side.

If you want something less strenuous, take a boat tour of idyllic Lake Brienz.

2. San Francisco

"The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco."

The quote oft-attributed to Mark Twain is nice summation of the weather there. Summer isn't even its warmest season -- that honor goes to fall. While much of the Northwest has been baking this year, the city's microclimate has kept things cool.

You can explore neighborhoods such as hilly Russian Hill (home to crazy crooked Lombard Street) or head out to nearby Muir Woods for some serious tree time. Don't forget a light jacket.

3 . Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska isn't necessarily the year-round ice block you may think it is. It can get surprisingly warm at times in Anchorage. But compared with the Lower 48, it's still usually a relatively cool escape in summer. (In mid-July, CNN Weather forecasts the hottest day to be 76 F (24 C).

Go bike riding on the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail or explore wild areas such as Chugach State Park (located mostly within the boundaries of Anchorage) or the bit farther away in Chugach National Forest.

4. Iceland

With a name like Iceland, you'd better be cool -- unless you're near a lava flow or soaking in a hot spring. Average July highs in the capital of Reykjavík are 14 C (57 F).

Take advantage of summer to head out to the highlands, which are often closed again by late September, to see waterfalls and glaciers. Or roam about Reykjavik looking for unusual delicacies such as kæstur hákarl ("treated shark") or Svið, or smoked sheep's head.

5. Dubai

No, we haven't lost our minds. Dubai is indeed a hot desert emirate. But it offers year-round snow skiing and other winter activities. How can that be?

It's all thanks to Ski Dubai. When you're rolling in oil money, you can build a mammoth indoor ski park and draw folks from all over the world. Along with the skiing, you can have penguin encounters, ride snow slides or take a chair lift for a bird's-eye view.

If you get too cold, warm up with a sand safari.

6. Air-conditioned destination malls

Online shopping has delivered a big blow to many malls, but there are big destination malls in the USA and around the world that can still satiate your shopping and entertainment appetites in glorious, air-conditioned comfort.

Minnesota's Mall of America is a kids' climate-controlled playground paradise with everything from an aquarium to the Nickelodeon theme park.

Aforementioned Dubai sports some of the most luxurious (and therefore comfortable) malls in the world, including Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall.

Even hot, steamy Bangkok offers a cool respite if you go to malls such as CentralWorld, where there's an ice skating rink.

Stay aware of any local mask-wearing requirements when you visit enclosed public locations. Even if you're fully vaccinated, some locations still might ask you to wear a face mask.

7. Caves for tourists

Caves have long provided a natural escape from extremes of heat and cold, with most maintaining a nearly consistent temperature year-round. So when it's hot on the surface, head underground. A few ideas:

-- Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky: The longest known cave system in the world has an average temperature of 54 F (12 C). Bring a jacket for your tour.

-- Eisriesenwelt Cave, Austria: You go from cool to downright cold here. This is an ice cave and one of Salzburg's favorite things.

-- Postojna Caves, Slovenia: See stunning formations from the comfort of an underground train.

8. Fresh-water swimming holes

There are all kinds of fresh-water swimming holes around the world that provide an exhilarating plunge even when it's insufferable hot on land. A couple of examples:

-- Barton Springs; Austin, Texas: Residents and visitors can escape the notoriously brutal Texas heat in this naturally fed pool, where the water is always 68 to 70 F (20 to 21 C). On a cold winter morning, the pool actually provides a relatively warm place to swim.

-- Voidomatis Springs, Vikos Gorge, Greece: These spring-fed pools can be found on the Voidomatis River, deep in the Vikos Gorge in northern Greece. Be aware they can run dry in late summer.

9. Cold-water beaches

Even if the sun is out in force, some beaches have cool water ocean currents that make for chill air and bracing -- even shocking -- dips. A few of them are:

-- Nazaré, Portugal: This charming spot on the Portuguese coast north of Lisbon is known for surfing, but the waves are generally biggest in winter. The Atlantic is usually calmer here in summer. The water temperature in mid-July was 16 C (61 F).

-- Cape Cod, Massachusetts: A favorite for New Englanders and beyond, the average July water temperature on quaint Cape Cod is around 67 F (19 C). That's a lot better than June, when the average is just 59 F (15 C).

-- Bryher; Isles of Scilly, UK: Bryher has rough Atlantic waves on one side, but calm, sandy beaches on the other. It's about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the southwestern tip of Cornwall. The water is pretty cold for long swims unless you're very hardy, but it doesn't take long to cool off with a dip here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Overnight Thundershowers, Heavy Rainfall
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana teachers going through Sustainable Energy Boot camp

Image

New Park and Walking Trail in Vermillion County

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Grandma Vera's Café and Bakery

Image

Armadillo four on the side of the road in Terre Haute

Image

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. High: 80°

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399270

Reported Deaths: 25783
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55878110538
DuPage928881321
Will772961042
Lake687151025
Kane59737815
Winnebago34367519
Madison31643534
McHenry29321300
St. Clair29135521
Peoria23531345
Champaign21259157
Sangamon19320243
McLean18648192
Tazewell17318307
Rock Island15285329
Kankakee14672222
Kendall13378100
LaSalle12859253
Macon11060214
DeKalb10185121
Vermilion10119151
Adams9137127
Williamson7770137
Whiteside7218174
Boone687780
Ogle625384
Grundy601379
Clinton582192
Coles5804101
Knox5695156
Jackson522065
Henry508970
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin487589
Stephenson485886
Effingham478374
Franklin465878
Marion4624117
Jefferson4552122
Monroe443594
Randolph422987
Lee420854
Fulton406659
Morgan404285
Logan402564
Christian388675
Bureau382287
Montgomery381974
Fayette323456
Perry322960
Iroquois320968
McDonough299451
Jersey274252
Saline264157
Douglas261736
Lawrence241627
Union237241
Shelby233538
Crawford215026
Bond210424
Cass208227
Ford190850
Pike190353
Clark188534
Hancock186331
Warren185450
Wayne183153
Jo Daviess183024
Carroll181637
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173126
Washington166525
Moultrie165228
Mason160547
De Witt159229
Piatt154014
Clay152243
Mercer150634
Johnson150116
Greene147834
Wabash141512
Massac138140
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109019
Hamilton85916
Schuyler7997
Brown7816
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned542433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759618

Reported Deaths: 13939
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1042481801
Lake566321028
Allen42253696
St. Joseph37154567
Hamilton36913426
Elkhart29588466
Tippecanoe23195230
Vanderburgh22892404
Porter19489327
Johnson18616390
Hendricks17894321
Madison13354345
Clark13343198
Vigo12718255
LaPorte12489223
Monroe12400178
Delaware11041198
Howard10516237
Kosciusko9684123
Hancock8659146
Bartholomew8209157
Warrick7952157
Floyd7910180
Grant7311181
Wayne7202201
Boone7087105
Morgan6844142
Marshall6290116
Dubois6242118
Cass6068111
Dearborn594778
Henry5922111
Noble590290
Jackson511077
Shelby506397
Lawrence4833125
Gibson455596
Clinton450055
Montgomery449691
DeKalb447685
Harrison446075
Whitley410844
Huntington407981
Steuben404860
Miami402472
Jasper396955
Knox384191
Putnam379262
Wabash364483
Ripley349871
Adams348456
Jefferson338486
White337654
Daviess3078100
Wells299681
Decatur290692
Greene289785
Fayette285764
Posey277835
LaGrange275872
Scott273358
Clay271548
Washington248837
Randolph245583
Jennings235849
Spencer235531
Fountain231049
Starke229459
Owen217658
Sullivan217343
Fulton207345
Jay202332
Carroll195122
Orange190056
Perry188439
Vermillion179244
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169248
Parke151016
Pike139434
Blackford137432
Pulaski121648
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford103616
Martin92615
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73210
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426