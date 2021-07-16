Clear

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Lebanon's Gordian knot could strangle it

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Tamara Qiblawi

"Lebanon moves into greater danger." "Persevering in destroying Lebanon." "Arab and international community fear chaos."

These were the headlines splashed across the front pages of Lebanon's major newspapers Friday, a day after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri -- a previous holder of the office -- abandoned his bid to form the crisis-ridden country's next government.

Across Lebanon's vast political divide, disagreements are plentiful but there is consensus on two apparent truths: that Lebanon's confessional power-sharing system is no longer tenable. And that the withdrawal of Hariri, a long-time Sunni leader who has been a staple of that sectarian system, from the political process could spell unmitigated disaster for the country.

This is Lebanon's Gordian knot, and as the country approaches its 101st birthday, there are fears that that dilemma could cost this tiny Mediterranean state everything.

Shock and resignation

In recent weeks, Lebanon's economic crisis -- which the World Bank has called one of the worst since the mid-19th century -- has picked up speed. Massive fuel shortages have led to hours-long queues outside gas stations, power outages exceed 22 hours a day, inflation has skyrocketed and around 77% of households can't afford to put enough food on the table, according to the United Nations.

Hariri's resignation was the last thing the country needed, and yet it was both inevitable and unexpected.

It was inevitable because the three-time prime minister who was tasked with forming a rescue government nine months ago had repeatedly signaled that he would step down. And because trust in his abilities, which dropped continuously over the course of his political career and nosedived after an October 2019 uprising, had all but collapsed.

Time had shown that he was incapable of breaking a stalemate with his arch-rival President Michel Aoun, and unable to regain visible support from his traditional, and vital, regional patrons Saudi Arabia after his mysterious trip there and alleged November 2017 detention -- which he denies -- in Riyadh. Moreover, there was no evidence that he was working on an economic rescue plan that a new government would enact to pull the country out of its financial wreckage.

But the move was also surprising and devastating. Neither the political elite, nor the burgeoning nonsectarian opposition, nor the international community have coalesced around an alternative to Hariri. Additionally, the international community seemed to throw their weight behind his government formation process in recent weeks, repeatedly warning of the prospect of imminent state collapse.

The European Union sent multiple delegations to Lebanon, urging the ruling elite to resolve the dispute between Aoun and Hariri. Eventually the EU threatened to impose sanctions on leading officials, and has said that a legal framework for meting out those penalties would materialize by the end of July.

Just hours before the resignation announcement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian sent a message to Aoun through their Beirut embassies urging him to expedite the formation of a government. It was a glaring example of the international community's rapidly diminishing influence in Lebanon.

According to Aoun, Hariri refused to compromise on his line-up. Hariri vehemently denies this. While the truth was somewhere in between, the result was an apparently Pyrrhic victory for Aoun and proof of the paralysis of Lebanon's political system.

Hence, Hariri's resignation immediately pushed the sinking Lebanese lira further into the abyss — the local currency saw its biggest 24-hour decline since the start of the crisis, and now has lost over 95% of its pre-crisis 2019 value. Lebanon's streets, already roiling with anger over a rapidly growing economic crisis and infrastructural decay, became even more restive. Hundreds of Hariri supporters forced the closure of major highways on Thursday night. Molotov cocktails, rocks and fireworks were directed at security forces.

The international community issued strongly worded statements against a ruling elite that consisted of some politicians they once considered allies.

France's foreign ministry accused the country's leaders of "deliberately" keeping the political process frozen while Lebanon "sinks into unprecedented economic and social crisis."

Blinken also tweeted that the US was "disappointed with developments in Lebanon and disheartened that political leaders have squandered the last nine months."

During a two-hour televised interview shortly after his resignation, Hariri tried to dispel the notion that his attempts to form a government were halfhearted, accusing Aoun of obstructing the process by trying to achieve veto power through the cabinet formation.

His interviewer, Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed TV's chief of news and politics Mariam al-Bassam, repeatedly scoffed at him, berating him for jumping ship and for allowing the Lebanese people "to bear the brunt" of his decision. All the while she recounted a litany of his political and financial flops and questioned his ability to head a rescue government in the first place.

Growing despair

Amid all this turbulence, a cautious calm hangs over the capital Beirut. Nonsectarian political groups are appealing to people on social media to lend their support to a still little-known political alternative that has concocted programs for economic and political reform. But while they have growing legions of supporters, many people in Lebanon have fallen into despair, preferring flight over fight.

At a European visa center just hours before Hariri's expected announcement, a security guard said to one of the applicants: "Listen, if the politicians can't work it out today, could you take me with you?"

Elsewhere, emaciated people are rummaging through dumpsters, and formerly middle class folk wait patiently for food handouts. The streets are also pulsating with the sporadic protests by the families of people who were killed in last August's port explosion, as the anniversary of that devastating event draws nearer.

"I want war because we're dying anyway," said one aid worker on the northern outskirts of Beirut -- he asked not to be named for fear of compromising his profession.

Another aid worker nearby says he wishes the country would be occupied again, "by whoever, it doesn't matter." Pressed for further explanation, it was apparent that the sentiment, which carried echoes of some of the darkest chapters of Lebanon's history, was driven by desperation rather than rational thought.

But it remains true that people in Lebanon are fully aware of their Gordian Knot. And they are in urgent need of a Lebanese Alexander to take a bold and decisive move to break it.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Heavy rain today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. High: 80°

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399270

Reported Deaths: 25783
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55878110538
DuPage928881321
Will772961042
Lake687151025
Kane59737815
Winnebago34367519
Madison31643534
McHenry29321300
St. Clair29135521
Peoria23531345
Champaign21259157
Sangamon19320243
McLean18648192
Tazewell17318307
Rock Island15285329
Kankakee14672222
Kendall13378100
LaSalle12859253
Macon11060214
DeKalb10185121
Vermilion10119151
Adams9137127
Williamson7770137
Whiteside7218174
Boone687780
Ogle625384
Grundy601379
Clinton582192
Coles5804101
Knox5695156
Jackson522065
Henry508970
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin487589
Stephenson485886
Effingham478374
Franklin465878
Marion4624117
Jefferson4552122
Monroe443594
Randolph422987
Lee420854
Fulton406659
Morgan404285
Logan402564
Christian388675
Bureau382287
Montgomery381974
Fayette323456
Perry322960
Iroquois320968
McDonough299451
Jersey274252
Saline264157
Douglas261736
Lawrence241627
Union237241
Shelby233538
Crawford215026
Bond210424
Cass208227
Ford190850
Pike190353
Clark188534
Hancock186331
Warren185450
Wayne183153
Jo Daviess183024
Carroll181637
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173126
Washington166525
Moultrie165228
Mason160547
De Witt159229
Piatt154014
Clay152243
Mercer150634
Johnson150116
Greene147834
Wabash141512
Massac138140
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109019
Hamilton85916
Schuyler7997
Brown7816
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned542433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759618

Reported Deaths: 13939
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1042481801
Lake566321028
Allen42253696
St. Joseph37154567
Hamilton36913426
Elkhart29588466
Tippecanoe23195230
Vanderburgh22892404
Porter19489327
Johnson18616390
Hendricks17894321
Madison13354345
Clark13343198
Vigo12718255
LaPorte12489223
Monroe12400178
Delaware11041198
Howard10516237
Kosciusko9684123
Hancock8659146
Bartholomew8209157
Warrick7952157
Floyd7910180
Grant7311181
Wayne7202201
Boone7087105
Morgan6844142
Marshall6290116
Dubois6242118
Cass6068111
Dearborn594778
Henry5922111
Noble590290
Jackson511077
Shelby506397
Lawrence4833125
Gibson455596
Clinton450055
Montgomery449691
DeKalb447685
Harrison446075
Whitley410844
Huntington407981
Steuben404860
Miami402472
Jasper396955
Knox384191
Putnam379262
Wabash364483
Ripley349871
Adams348456
Jefferson338486
White337654
Daviess3078100
Wells299681
Decatur290692
Greene289785
Fayette285764
Posey277835
LaGrange275872
Scott273358
Clay271548
Washington248837
Randolph245583
Jennings235849
Spencer235531
Fountain231049
Starke229459
Owen217658
Sullivan217343
Fulton207345
Jay202332
Carroll195122
Orange190056
Perry188439
Vermillion179244
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169248
Parke151016
Pike139434
Blackford137432
Pulaski121648
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford103616
Martin92615
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73210
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426