Clear

America's West is drying out. Here's what we can do about it

America's West is drying out. Here's what we can do about it

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 9:31 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Richard M. Frank

A cattle rancher in North Dakota has culled half his herd, since there's little grass left to graze. Thousands of trees in Tucson, Arizona, are dying and an entire generation of salmon in the Klamath River could be wiped out.

The western US, which is in the throes of a "megadrought" that has been plaguing the region since 2000, has entered an era of water crisis that is unprecedented in recorded American history. Due to climate change, that drought has been getting progressively worse. Warmer winters lead to decreased snowpack and hotter summers cause drier conditions, creating a vicious cycle of heat and drought.

Climate scientists warn that longer and more intense droughts are not an aberration -- they're the "new normal." To make matters worse, the laws and policies determining water rights are now becoming obsolete due to climate change. Given this reality, it's imperative that the American West modify its water policies without delay and implement more efficient methods of conserving and managing water.

The alarming effects of the West's megadrought are multifaceted. Without sufficient rain and water, wildlife will inevitably suffer, ecosystems will be severely damaged, and the number and severity of wildfires triggered by torrid weather and dry vegetation will continue to plague the Western states.

Megadrought affects the West's agricultural sector as well. California alone produces a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits and nuts. Due to the lack of available water, however, farmers are leaving fields fallow, uprooting orchards and vines and culling herds. The drought also impacts urban areas, with cities like Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles facing unprecedented water shortages and supply cutbacks.

The West's major water storage projects -- on the Colorado, Columbia, Sacramento, Rio Grande and other river systems -- traditionally provide a substantial amount of hydroelectric power. But the drought has reduced water levels in major reservoirs to such an extent that hydropower plants could be forced to shut down in a few months. That, in turn, will greatly exacerbate power shortages in the region at the very time when demand is greatest.

Fortunately, there are a number of readily available reforms that, if adopted, can ameliorate some of the worst effects of this crisis.

First, water conservation programs that create ways to use water more efficiently need to be greatly enhanced, promptly implemented and mandated by water managers in both the agricultural and urban sectors.

The agricultural sector consumes far more water than urban areas, and conservation programs that focus on expanding the use of already existing technology to improve crop irrigation practices would make a huge difference. There are newer drip irrigation systems that apply water directly to a plant's roots. This should replace traditional and less efficient "flood irrigation" practices, which involve covering the entire soil surface with a certain depth of water, whenever possible. Computerized systems can also identify how much water is required for different crops and when it can most efficiently be applied, which could generate further, substantial water savings. Finally, growing low-value, water-intensive crops like cotton and rice in the parched American West has never made much sense; under current drought conditions, it's simply irresponsible. Transitioning to higher value crops -- like beans and melons -- that require less water should be a priority for the agricultural sector in the American West.

In urban areas, between 40-70% of household use of water goes to landscaping. Residents as well as local government officials need to recognize that maintaining expansive, thirsty lawns is a luxury a water-starved region can no longer afford. Since the West's water crisis is only going to get worse, municipal water officials should mandate a prompt transition to drought-resistant landscaping that relies on plants like succulents and cacti to minimize the need for regular watering.The government could offer rebates to residents and businesses to incentivize that transition -- a move that would be cost-effective in the long term. And recycled rather than potable water should be mandated for watering urban parks and golf courses.

Second, water market schemes that put a fluctuating price on water depending on demand allow buyers and sellers to trade water through short-term leases and permanents sales of water rights. When there's a shortage, water markets can incentivize areas that have a surplus to conserve and sell it. These markets can also facilitate efficient exchanges of water that take different priorities into account. For example, a farmer could decide to forgo watering some alfalfa crops and sell water from his land to a municipality for domestic and commercial uses instead. These water markets, which are not as well-developed throughout the region as they are in places like Australia, should be more widely embraced. But it is critically important that these water markets be fully transparent and administered by public agencies, rather than commodified by corporations and hedge fund managers. Water transfers should be encouraged when they're in the public interest -- not simply as a way to maximize private revenue.

Third, a number of interstate water compacts-- agreements between two or more states that allocate water rights -- were negotiated in the early 20th century based on overinflated, unrealistic estimates of available water supplies. The Colorado River Compact of 1922 a federally approved agreement allocating Colorado River water supplies among seven Western states, is a prominent example. The current megadrought and climate trends make the water allocations specified in those compacts wildly overstated and impossible to fulfill. This creates a dangerous illusion that water is plentiful, which then makes it more difficult for western states to plan ahead for shortages. To address this problem, the US Secretary of the Interior should convene the compacting states to renegotiate interstate water agreements based on real-world conditions and the new water reality of the 21st century.

Finally, in the United States, water rights are allocated and administered at the state level. In many western states (California being a prominent example), these hidebound and antiquated systems that were created in the 19th century still allocate water rights based simply on who obtained them first, rather than assessing how much water is actually needed and ensuring the distribution is equitable. Additionally, most of these rights were granted by states decades or even centuries before environmental values and needs could be part of the equation. As a result, these water rights systems are simply not flexible or nimble enough to deal effectively with the protracted droughts and water shortages of the 21st century. State legislatures can and should act to reform those outdated policies without delay.

The unprecedented drought and water shortages currently confronting the American West present a clear and present danger to the health, economy and environment of the region. But necessary reforms, if timely and effectively implemented, can blunt the worst impacts of the West's unprecedented water crisis.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy rain today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. High: 80°

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

Image

Work is being done on State Road 46

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosiers could see a significant tax credit from the state. Here's who is eligible.

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399270

Reported Deaths: 25783
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55878110538
DuPage928881321
Will772961042
Lake687151025
Kane59737815
Winnebago34367519
Madison31643534
McHenry29321300
St. Clair29135521
Peoria23531345
Champaign21259157
Sangamon19320243
McLean18648192
Tazewell17318307
Rock Island15285329
Kankakee14672222
Kendall13378100
LaSalle12859253
Macon11060214
DeKalb10185121
Vermilion10119151
Adams9137127
Williamson7770137
Whiteside7218174
Boone687780
Ogle625384
Grundy601379
Clinton582192
Coles5804101
Knox5695156
Jackson522065
Henry508970
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin487589
Stephenson485886
Effingham478374
Franklin465878
Marion4624117
Jefferson4552122
Monroe443594
Randolph422987
Lee420854
Fulton406659
Morgan404285
Logan402564
Christian388675
Bureau382287
Montgomery381974
Fayette323456
Perry322960
Iroquois320968
McDonough299451
Jersey274252
Saline264157
Douglas261736
Lawrence241627
Union237241
Shelby233538
Crawford215026
Bond210424
Cass208227
Ford190850
Pike190353
Clark188534
Hancock186331
Warren185450
Wayne183153
Jo Daviess183024
Carroll181637
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173126
Washington166525
Moultrie165228
Mason160547
De Witt159229
Piatt154014
Clay152243
Mercer150634
Johnson150116
Greene147834
Wabash141512
Massac138140
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109019
Hamilton85916
Schuyler7997
Brown7816
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned542433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759618

Reported Deaths: 13939
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1042481801
Lake566321028
Allen42253696
St. Joseph37154567
Hamilton36913426
Elkhart29588466
Tippecanoe23195230
Vanderburgh22892404
Porter19489327
Johnson18616390
Hendricks17894321
Madison13354345
Clark13343198
Vigo12718255
LaPorte12489223
Monroe12400178
Delaware11041198
Howard10516237
Kosciusko9684123
Hancock8659146
Bartholomew8209157
Warrick7952157
Floyd7910180
Grant7311181
Wayne7202201
Boone7087105
Morgan6844142
Marshall6290116
Dubois6242118
Cass6068111
Dearborn594778
Henry5922111
Noble590290
Jackson511077
Shelby506397
Lawrence4833125
Gibson455596
Clinton450055
Montgomery449691
DeKalb447685
Harrison446075
Whitley410844
Huntington407981
Steuben404860
Miami402472
Jasper396955
Knox384191
Putnam379262
Wabash364483
Ripley349871
Adams348456
Jefferson338486
White337654
Daviess3078100
Wells299681
Decatur290692
Greene289785
Fayette285764
Posey277835
LaGrange275872
Scott273358
Clay271548
Washington248837
Randolph245583
Jennings235849
Spencer235531
Fountain231049
Starke229459
Owen217658
Sullivan217343
Fulton207345
Jay202332
Carroll195122
Orange190056
Perry188439
Vermillion179244
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169248
Parke151016
Pike139434
Blackford137432
Pulaski121648
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford103616
Martin92615
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73210
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426