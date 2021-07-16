Clear

Paytm files for India's biggest tech IPO on record

Paytm files for India's biggest tech IPO on record

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 7:21 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 7:21 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

This is turning out to be a landmark week for Indian startups.

Digital payments firm Paytm is planning to raise as much as 166 billion rupees ($2.2 billion) in an initial public offering in Mumbai, according to a draft prospectus filed on Friday. This comes just two days after food delivery giant Zomato began raising $1.3 billion from its share sale.

The Zomato IPO is the largest tech offering India has seen to date, according to data from Refinitiv, but Paytm would set a new record. The IPO would value Paytm at $25 billion, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Backed by investors such as Softbank, Berkshire Hathaway and Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group, Paytm plans to use the money to strengthen its payment services and for new business initiatives and acquisitions. Valued at $16 billion at its last private fundraising in 2020, the Noida-based company is one of India's biggest startups, according to CB Insights.

Its IPO will be keenly watched by investors in the country. India has a ton of tech unicorns — companies that have reached a valuation of at least $1 billion — but Zomato is the first one to go public.

Analysts have expressed concern that Indian startups — many of which have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from private markets at extremely high valuations — need to start showing consistent profits and healthy exits for investors.

Paytm's journey began back in 2000, when Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded its parent company, One97 Communications. One97 started as a mobile services platform offering horoscopes to cellular network providers before expanding into other services like voice-based gaming and customized ringtones.

Paytm came a decade later, launched in 2010 as a platform for buying prepaid cellphone plans and paying cable bills online.

In 2012, Paytm got approval from India's central bank to launch the mobile wallet that now forms the core of its business. In 2014, it partnered with Uber to become a payment provider for the company's cab rides across India, and in 2015 it snagged another big partnership with the online booking portal for Indian Railways, which sells nearly 25 million tickets a year.

But the app really exploded in November 2016, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly banned the country's two biggest rupee notes — around 86% of the country's cash at the time — with the aim of cracking down on tax evasion and illegal wealth.

The move shocked India's economy, where the vast majority of transactions were made in cash. Millions of people spent weeks lining up at ATMs to exchange their notes just so they would have enough money for everyday expenses.

But many of India's hundreds of millions of smartphone users started switching to mobile payment apps, and Paytm was primed and ready. The app signed 10 million new users within a month of the cash ban, going from adding tens of thousands of people a day to around half a million.

The company currently has 114 million people using its payment service each year.

— Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm. High: 80°

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

Image

Work is being done on State Road 46

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1399270

Reported Deaths: 25783
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55878110538
DuPage928881321
Will772961042
Lake687151025
Kane59737815
Winnebago34367519
Madison31643534
McHenry29321300
St. Clair29135521
Peoria23531345
Champaign21259157
Sangamon19320243
McLean18648192
Tazewell17318307
Rock Island15285329
Kankakee14672222
Kendall13378100
LaSalle12859253
Macon11060214
DeKalb10185121
Vermilion10119151
Adams9137127
Williamson7770137
Whiteside7218174
Boone687780
Ogle625384
Grundy601379
Clinton582192
Coles5804101
Knox5695156
Jackson522065
Henry508970
Livingston491692
Woodford489083
Macoupin487589
Stephenson485886
Effingham478374
Franklin465878
Marion4624117
Jefferson4552122
Monroe443594
Randolph422987
Lee420854
Fulton406659
Morgan404285
Logan402564
Christian388675
Bureau382287
Montgomery381974
Fayette323456
Perry322960
Iroquois320968
McDonough299451
Jersey274252
Saline264157
Douglas261736
Lawrence241627
Union237241
Shelby233538
Crawford215026
Bond210424
Cass208227
Ford190850
Pike190353
Clark188534
Hancock186331
Warren185450
Wayne183153
Jo Daviess183024
Carroll181637
Richland177840
Edgar177542
White173126
Washington166525
Moultrie165228
Mason160547
De Witt159229
Piatt154014
Clay152243
Mercer150634
Johnson150116
Greene147834
Wabash141512
Massac138140
Cumberland130819
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall109019
Hamilton85916
Schuyler7997
Brown7816
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60112
Calhoun5322
Henderson53214
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47711
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned542433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759618

Reported Deaths: 13939
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1042481801
Lake566321028
Allen42253696
St. Joseph37154567
Hamilton36913426
Elkhart29588466
Tippecanoe23195230
Vanderburgh22892404
Porter19489327
Johnson18616390
Hendricks17894321
Madison13354345
Clark13343198
Vigo12718255
LaPorte12489223
Monroe12400178
Delaware11041198
Howard10516237
Kosciusko9684123
Hancock8659146
Bartholomew8209157
Warrick7952157
Floyd7910180
Grant7311181
Wayne7202201
Boone7087105
Morgan6844142
Marshall6290116
Dubois6242118
Cass6068111
Dearborn594778
Henry5922111
Noble590290
Jackson511077
Shelby506397
Lawrence4833125
Gibson455596
Clinton450055
Montgomery449691
DeKalb447685
Harrison446075
Whitley410844
Huntington407981
Steuben404860
Miami402472
Jasper396955
Knox384191
Putnam379262
Wabash364483
Ripley349871
Adams348456
Jefferson338486
White337654
Daviess3078100
Wells299681
Decatur290692
Greene289785
Fayette285764
Posey277835
LaGrange275872
Scott273358
Clay271548
Washington248837
Randolph245583
Jennings235849
Spencer235531
Fountain231049
Starke229459
Owen217658
Sullivan217343
Fulton207345
Jay202332
Carroll195122
Orange190056
Perry188439
Vermillion179244
Rush176427
Franklin170735
Tipton169248
Parke151016
Pike139434
Blackford137432
Pulaski121648
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford103616
Martin92615
Warren87315
Switzerland8218
Union73210
Ohio58111
Unassigned0426