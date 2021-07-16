Clear

US Air Force to send dozens of F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific amid tensions with China

US Air Force to send dozens of F-22 fighter jets to the Pacific amid tensions with China

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Brad Lendon, CNN

The United States Air Force is sending more than two dozen F-22 stealth fighters to an exercise in the western Pacific this month, an unusually large deployment of the powerful jets that analysts say sends a strong message to a possible adversary in China.

Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii this week said approximately 25 F-22s Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard and from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, will deploy this month to Guam and Tinian islands for Operation Pacific Iron 2021.

"We have never had this many Raptors deployed together in the Pacific Air Forces area of operations," Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, told CNN.

The F-22s are fifth-generation combat jets, the world's most advanced fighter aircraft, incorporating stealth technologies and connecting on-board sensor systems with off-board information systems to give their pilots a detailed view of the battle space. US F-35s are another example.

Deploying a large number of F-22s for the exercise sends an immediate message to China at a time when relations are tense over Pacific flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea, said Carl Schuster, a Hawaii-based defense analyst and a former director of operations at the US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center. Normal F-22 deployments consist of six to 12 aircraft, he said.

"The Pacific Air Force is demonstrating that it can deploy as many or more fifth-generation aircraft into the theater on short notice than (China) currently has in its entire inventory," he said.

The Chinese air force has about 20 to 24 operational fifth-generation fighters, Schuster said, but he noted Beijing's capabilities are improving at a rapid pace.

The US Air Force has around 180 F-22s in its fleet, although only about half are mission capable at any one time due to maintenance requirements, according to Air Force statistics. So the US will be sending about 25% of mission F-22s to the Pacific Iron exercise.

Because of their ability to evade radar detection, F-22s would be expected to be among the first weapons used in any conflict, tasked with taking out an adversary's air defenses among other missions.

"The US is actively practicing the deployments it will make if there is a major crisis or war. The US is taking China very seriously and is developing its force posture and training its forces to be able to quickly move into position," said Peter Layton, a former Australian air force officer now an analyst with the Griffith Asia Institute.

For Operation Pacific Iron, 10 F-15 Strike Eagle fighters from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho and two C-130J Hercules transport planes from Yokota Air Base in Japan will join the F-22s to fill out the air fleet for what the Air Force calls an Agile Combat Employment operation, also referred to as a combat dispersal operation, according to a statement from Pacific Air Forces.

The exercise is in support of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, "which called on the military to be a more lethal, adaptive, and resilient force," the statement said.

Agile Combat Employment is designed to spread US combat planes and other warfighting assets among airfields across the region to increase their survivability from enemy missile strikes.

For instance, much of the US combat air power in the western Pacific is concentrated on large military installations like Kadena Air Base on Okinawa or Andersen Air Force Base on Guam. A strike on those bases could cripple the US military's ability to hit back at an adversary if too much US air power was concentrated there.

In Pacific Iron, the forces will practice from smaller, less developed airfields like Tinian International Airport on the island in the Northern Marianas, Won Pat Intenational Airport on Guam or Northwest Field, a remote strip separate from the main runways of Andersen Air Force Base. Lessons learned in the exercise could be applied to operating from smaller airports on islands around the western Pacific.

That would increase the number of targets enemy missiles would need to destroy and give US air power a better chance of being able to fight back.

A 2019 report from the RAND Corp think tank, funded by the US military, shows how the concept is envisioned to counter growing Chinese capabilities .

China's People's Liberation Army "possesses a growing quantity and quality of long-range precision cruise and ballistic missiles that can threaten key targets on air bases," the report says.

"Distributing aircraft across more locations improves survivability; an adversary must fire more missiles to achieve the same effect," it says.

"Demonstrating the US Air Force's Agile Combat capability sends a strong deterrent signal to China and reassuring one to (US) allies and partners," Schuster said.

"China will try to follow it closely," he said.

Layton, the Australian analyst, said using the F-22 presents the US Air Force with some degree of difficulty.

"The F-22 is one of the more difficult aircraft for this kind of deployment exercise in terms of mission and maintenance support. If you can do this with the F-22 then doing it with any other US tactical fight aircraft should be straightforward," Layton said.

Wilsbach, the Pacific Air Forces commander, called Pacific Iron "one of the most complex deployments we have ever organized."

"We can move forces and capabilities around the globe at will, but it's what they do when we bring these capabilities together that matters most," the general said.

A successful exercise would have deterrent value toward China, said Layton..

"While this is an exercise, the same techniques, processes and procedures would be crucial in operations from Japan or elsewhere. For Chinese military planners it might suggest such F-22 force packages could be deployed to anywhere around China's periphery," Layton said.

The Air Force used Guam's Northwest Field to practice Agile Combat Employment operations in February, refueling both F-35 and F-16 fighter jets that were unable to return to their home bases in a simulated combat situation.

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Todd Johnson, who participated in the February exercise, used a sports analogy to describe the concept.

"Think of it like a pit stop in NASCAR. If you have a well-trained and organized team, then a jet will be able to land, get a safety check, get refueled and ready to get back in the sky in just minutes," he said in an Air Force press release on that exercise.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

Image

Work is being done on State Road 46

Image

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426