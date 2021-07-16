Clear

Maryland jury finds gunman in Capital Gazette shooting criminally responsible and rejects his mental illness argument

Maryland jury finds gunman in Capital Gazette shooting criminally responsible and rejects his mental illness argument

Posted: Jul 16, 2021 12:01 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2021 12:01 AM
Posted By: By Connor Spielmaker and Kay Jones, CNN

A jury in Maryland on Thursday found that the man who killed five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper is criminally responsible for the attack, rejecting his plea of insanity.

Jarrod Ramos walked into the Capital Gazette offices in June 2018 and opened fire, killing five staffers. Two others were injured.

He had already pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible in October 2019 to 23 counts, including murder, setting up the trial where a jury would be asked to determine his mental state at the time of the shooting. In Maryland, the law allows for separate proceedings within a trial to determine guilt and mental competency if a defendant is using an insanity defense. The mental competency phase is where criminal responsibility is argued.

The trial began in late June following delays for a variety of reasons, including Covid-19, the Capital Gazette reported. The jury needed less than two hours to reach its verdict.

Anne Colt Leitess, state's attorney for Anne Arundel County and the lead prosecutor on the case, said the verdict was a "really bittersweet day" in the state capital of Annapolis, where the newspaper was based and where the case was heard.

"It's a day of closure for the family, and that they got to hear that the person who killed their loved ones, or tried to kill them, has been held criminally responsible," she told reporters.

John San Felice, father of Selene San Felice, who survived the shooting, spoke to reporters outside court.

"If you watched the evidence, you watched the trial, you saw that it was obvious that this man was a monster who needed to be put away permanently, and that's what they've done," he said. "We'll all sleep better tonight knowing that people like Jarrod Ramos are off the street."

San Felice added: "Three hard years, three hard years we've suffered. They put an end to our suffering."

Reached by CNN after the verdict, Ramos' defense team declined to comment.

Victims and family members attended parts of the trial, including Thursday, said Leitess, while also acknowledging the pain of those who did not want to be in the courtroom.

Many who were in the gallery today wore red as a statement.

"We wanted to wear red to show our solidarity with each other, with the people who helped save the survivors, with the jury and with all of you who report the news every day. Black, white and red all over," Andrea Chamblee, whose husband John McNamara was killed in the shooting, told reporters.

Ramos faces five life sentences without the possibility of parole plus one additional life sentence for attempted murder plus lengthy sentences for gun charges.

"I fully expect that the state will be able to get at least five life-without-parole sentences in this case," Leitess said. "This the most egregious case that our county has ever seen and probably one of the worst in the state of Maryland."

He will be sentenced at a later date.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

Image

Work is being done on State Road 46

Image

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426