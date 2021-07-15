Clear

California doctor faces federal charges in fake Covid-19 vaccine scheme

California doctor faces federal charges in fake Covid-19 vaccine scheme

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

A licensed naturopathic doctor from Northern California was arrested Wednesday for running a fake Covid-19 immunization and vaccine card scheme, according to an announcement from the US Department of Justice.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, faces one charge of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health matters, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors say the Napa woman tried to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and fake Covid-19 immunization cards that made it appear as though her customers received the Moderna vaccine. This is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to these fraudulent immunizations and vaccine record cards, according to prosecutors.

"'This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people's lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,'' said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

"'According to the complaint, instead of disseminating valid remedies and information, Juli Mazi profited from unlawfully peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations. We will act to protect trust in the medical developments that are enabling us to emerge from the problems presented by the pandemic,'" said Acting US Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds.

CNN is seeking comment from Mazi.

If convicted, Mazi could face 20 years in prison for wire fraud and five years for making false statements in addition to a $250,00 fine for each charge and three years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice.

Mazi's scheme included immunization pellets

In April, a person called the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General hotline to make a complaint, according to the criminal complaint. Mazi sold family members homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets that contained the Covid-19 virus, which she claimed "would create an antibody response in the immune system," the complainant said. The complainant also said their family hadn't received injections for any of the three authorized Covid-19 vaccines.

The pellets order arrived with vaccination cards and instructions on the dosage and how to fill out the cards. Mazi told the family "to mark the cards to falsely state that they received the Moderna vaccine on the date that they ingested the purported Covid-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets," according to the complaint.

In a recorded phone call with the complainant in June, Mazi said a remedy could be made for practically any infectious disease that exists through a process called "homeoprophylaxis," which involved introducing a tiny amount of a disease into the body to provoke immunity," according to the criminal complaint.

"'So the remedy for Covid has been available since the beginning, and I've been offering that,'" Mazi told the complainant, according to a record of the call detailed in the criminal complaint.

She also told the caller the dosage of the remedy she offered was the same "'for babies'" and asked the caller if they were interested in discussing immunizations required by the state of California for school children. Mazi said she offered immunizations for school "in the form of homeoprophylaxis remedies," according to the criminal complaint. During this conversation, the caller purchased the pellets for $243, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaint details Mazi's scheme to skirt school immunization requirements with false documents. In August 2020, a school employee in Ukiah, in Mendocino County, received an immunization card for a student that listed Mazi's name as the provider. The card was "unusual because it indicated a spacing of the immunizations that did not reflect the typical dosage regimen for the FDA-approved vaccines referenced on the card," said the complaint.

One other complainant called the Health and Human Services hotline regarding the Covid-19 homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and said she'd learned about Mazi from her significant other, according to the complaint. The significant other's roommate had taken the pellets and felt sick, describing symptoms as "gastrointestinal discomfort and an overall feeling of being unwell," according to the complaint.

Financial records show Mazi received about $221,817 in 1,242 transactions from January 2020 to May 21, 2021, according to the complaint. While a majority did not indicate the purpose of the transaction, the document states that at least 25 transactions indicated they were for Covid treatments, amounting to $7,653 while approximately 34 other transactions denote homeoprophylaxis treatment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 70°

Image

Top Chefs gearing up for a night of fun competition

Image

New legislation could save lives

Image

Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

Image

City Hall parking lot seeing improvements

Image

Final Round Junior City

Image

Fork in the Road Best Fried Chicken: Saratoga

Image

Ivy Tech offering scholarships to volunteer first responders

Image

Work is being done on State Road 46

Image

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426