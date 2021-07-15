Clear

James Carville thinks woke warriors in his party are simply 'naive'

James Carville thinks woke warriors in his party are simply 'naive'

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

James Carville sees himself as the Cassandra of the modern Democratic Party -- a man who can prophesy the future but who is doomed to never be believed.

Carville, whose claim to fame is electing -- and reelecting -- Bill Clinton as president in the 1990s, has been telling anyone who asks that his party's current focus on, for lack of a better word, "wokeness" is a major problem as they seek to hold their majorities in the House and Senate next November.

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday night, Carville explained his view:

"We're letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can't do that.

"I think these people are all kind of nice people. I think they're very naive, and they're all into language and identity. And that's all right. They're not storming the Capitol. But they're not winning elections."

Carville's case, in short, is that the broad mainstream of the Democratic Party is letting the "noisy" liberals dominate what the average American -- particularly those who identify as swing voters -- thinks the party stands for. Calls to defund the police, pass the "Green New Deal" or end the detention of people coming across the US's southern border illegally are, in Carville's mind, simply not majority positions in the country. Pushing them -- loudly -- is, therefore, a major mistake.

There's a decent amount of polling data to back up Carville's contentions about his party.

In NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll conducted shortly after the 2018 midterm elections, a clear majority of people (52%) said they were "against the country becoming more politically correct and upset that there are too many things people can't say anymore." Just 36% said that they were "in favor of the United States becoming more politically correct and like when people are being more sensitive in their comments about others."

A May 2021 Pew poll showed that 57% of Americans believe that "people today are too easily offended by what others say" while just 40% agreed that "people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others."

And even on specific issues, there's some sentiment that people believe the so-called "woke mob" has gone too far. In an Axios-Ipsos poll from May, 70% of Americans opposed "the 'defund the police' movement" while just 27% supported it. A May Fox News poll showed that 47% of registered voters said the Biden administration is proposing too much of an increase in government spending, while 17% said not enough, and 33% chose just about the right amount.

And there's no question that Republicans see the focus on "wokeness" as a major opening for them in 2022.

"Americans do not support the woke left," former President Donald Trump said in a speech last weekend to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas. "The people are with us. You have no idea how much."

The big question for Democratic strategists -- and politicians seeking to either win election or reelection in swing and Republican leaning areas -- is how to navigate the woke army that comprises a decent-sized chunk of the party base. Elections aren't won if your base walks away from you. On the other hand, embracing policies to appease that base -- particularly on crime -- almost certainly jeopardize a candidate's chances of appealing to the critical center in a general election.

Carville, for his part, knows where he thinks Democratic candidates should land on that question.

"I think people sort of see this for what it is, and people way more interested in their lives, and how to improve them, than they are in somebody else's pronoun or something," he told Cuomo.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Image

4-H Members are back at the fairgrounds

Image

Celebrating the life of a local musician

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hot. Chance of afternoon thundershowers. High: 90°

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Kidwell leading way at Girls Junior City

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

The Vigo County Fair is underway!

Image

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426