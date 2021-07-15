Clear

US sues Amazon for selling dangerous products

US sues Amazon for selling dangerous products

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission says Amazon is selling hazardous products to its customers. The federal safety watchdog is suing Amazon to stop.

Among the products cited in the suit are carbon monoxide detectors that fail to alarm, numerous children's pajamas that could catch fire and nearly 400,000 hair dryers that could electrocute people if dropped in water.

The action is another sign of a far more aggressive stance by the CPSC this year. In the past the agency has often pulled its punches rather than push a court fight with companies it believes sell dangerous products.

The products cited are not sold directly by Amazon — they're sold by third parties using Amazon's platform. Many of those companies that sold the dangerous products cited by CPSC are foreign, and the CPSC has limited ability to force a recall of their products if they are found to be hazardous.

The CPSC said cracking down on Amazon is the only way to keep consumers safe from these products.

"Today's vote to file an administrative complaint against Amazon was a huge step forward for this small agency," says Acting Chairman Robert Adler. "But it's a huge step across a vast desert — we must grapple with how to deal with these massive third-party platforms more efficiently, and how best to protect the American consumers who rely on them."

Third-party sellers account for more than half the physical goods sold on Amazon. The company collected $80 billion in commissions and other payments by third-party sellers last year.

The complaint concedes that Amazon did stop selling the products when notified by CPSC staff, and that it notified buyers of the products of the hazard and offered them cash refunds. But the complaint says "Amazon's unilateral actions are insufficient to remediate the hazards posed by the ... products."

The CPSC wants to force Amazon to stop selling the products in question, to work with CPSC staff on a recall of the products and to directly notify consumers who purchased them about the recall and offer them a full refund.

The commission voted 3-1 in favor of the action against Amazon.

Amazon said the company takes prompt action when it is made aware of safety problems with products sold on the site, either by Amazon or third-party sellers. It said in the instances it did not recall products it was because "CPSC did not provide Amazon with enough information for us to take action and despite our requests. It said it offered CPSC to expand its capabilities to handle recalls for products.

"We are unclear as to why the CPSC has rejected that offer or why they have filed a complaint seeking to force us to take actions almost entirely duplicative of those we've already taken," said the company in a statement.

The CPSC has become much more active in cracking down on what it views as dangerous products under Adler, who was appointed by President Joe Biden. But the CPSC has limited powers to order recalls itself and can only request recalls. If a company refuses the request, the CPSC must take the difficult and costly step to go to court. Or it can put public pressure on the company.

Earlier this year, after Peloton initially refused to recall a treadmill, the CPSC released a graphic video showing a young child getting his arms trapped under the treadmill when a slightly older child was playing on the track. While that child wasn't injured, according to the agency, it confirmed one child's death and 70 other reports of injuries. And it issued an "urgent warning" for people with young children or pets to top using the treadmills.

Peloton soon reversed course and ordered the recall and apologized for not doing so sooner.

There have been other questions about safety hazards involving Amazon products, including items sold by Amazon with the Amazon Basics brand name.

An investigation by CNN last year found dozens of Amazon's own products have been reported as dangerous — melting, exploding or even bursting into flames. Amazon responded to the investigation by saying that "safety is a top priority" and that its products meet all applicable safety standards.

In the wake of CNN's reporting the CPSC launched investigations into a number of the AmazonBasics products highlighted by CNN.

In reaction to the CPSC lawsuit, Senator Richard Blumenthal cited CNN's reporting in a press release, saying that Amazon "must take responsibility for stemming the tide of hazardous products sold through its platform including its own AmazonBasics car chargers, surge protectors, and microwaves that have caught on fire, exploded, and physically harmed consumers—some of which the company continues to sell to unknowing Americans."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

Image

4-H Members are back at the fairgrounds

Image

Celebrating the life of a local musician

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hot. Chance of afternoon thundershowers. High: 90°

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Kidwell leading way at Girls Junior City

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

The Vigo County Fair is underway!

Image

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Employment scam targets college students

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426