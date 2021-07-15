Clear

5 things to know for July 15: Coronavirus, immigration, spending bill, Haiti, Afghanistan

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Violent crime has risen in some areas recently -- but it's not as simple as that. Crime stats can be notoriously difficult to interpret.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The White House is pressing forward with vaccination awareness efforts and disinformation-busting campaigns as the Delta variant threatens to become even more pervasive. Yesterday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to promote vaccines among younger Americans. US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is among those asserting that disinformation about vaccines, especially myths and unfounded skepticism promoted by some Republicans, has become an urgent public health issue. Meanwhile, Indonesia is fast becoming Asia's new Covid-19 epicenter, reporting more daily cases than even hard-hit India. Indonesia reported 54,517 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, marking a new daily national record.

2. Immigration

US border authorities reportedly arrested or turned away 188,800 migrants from the US-Mexico border in June. That's the highest monthly number in at least a decade and brings the annual total of Customs and Border Protection encounters to more than 1 million. Overall, US border crossings have been on the upswing since May 2020. The US is now running more than 30,000 radio ads a month in Central America to deter migration as part of a larger mission in the area to target the root causes of such influxes. On the home front, DACA beneficiaries are desperately trying to keep or renew work permits amid a backlog of applications that accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, DACA workers are losing their jobs and health insurance despite applying for renewals on time.

3. Spending bill

Democrats are already expressing differing opinions on the sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan announced earlier this week. Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders and Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal both want the top line for the sweeping spending bill to be higher, with Jayapal calling the current framework a "down payment." Still, the provisions set the stage for Democrats to pass monumental overhauls like expanding the child tax credit, broadening medical benefits and introducing new climate change proposals. It's this last item -- climate change -- that has Sen. Joe Manchin, the Democrats' most pivotal swing vote, on edge. He doesn't like that the provision may eliminate needs for fossil fuels. But such measures will likely be necessary for the support of more progressive Democrats.

4. Haiti

The head of security at Haiti's presidential residence has been placed in police custody as authorities continue their investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Dimitri Herard reportedly traveled to Ecuador through Bogota, the capital of Colombia, at the end of May. The Colombian National Police is now investigating whether Herard, while he was there, met with any of the Colombian nationals allegedly involved in the assassination. A retired special forces soldier in Colombia told CNN that the 26 Colombians who have been accused of participating in the attack were actually hired to provide security to Moise. That has heightened the mystery around CTU Security, the Florida-based firm that brokered the jobs.

5. Afghanistan

The Biden administration is launching an effort to relocate thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators who worked for the US. Many of these Afghan allies fear for their safety amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal in Afghanistan. There are several ways this could go, and US officials have suggested the Afghans could be granted humanitarian parole, which would allow them to enter the US temporarily and be relocated to US military installations. Or, they could be granted opportunities in overseas locations. The Biden administration has faced criticism from bipartisan lawmakers and advocates for not doing enough to protect Afghan allies who may now be in danger as the Taliban gains ground.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A new batch of words have been added to Dictionary.com

There's the serious (like "long Covid"), and the, well, not so serious (like "zaddy" -- go ahead, look it up!).

Netflix is developing animated series with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Move over, Disney princesses!

Americans face a months-long wait for passports as the State Department deals with massive backlog

A good thing to keep in mind if you're looking to get away any time soon.

Invasive, football-size goldfish found in a Minnesota lake

You know when people exaggerate a little on the size of their catch? This one is definitely thaaat big!

Home renovation leads to the discovery of more than 150 bowling balls under a family's porch

"Oh, that's where I put them!"

TODAY'S QUOTE

"They may try, but they're not going to f**king succeed."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, allegedly responding to the possibility that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or take other dangerous or illegal measures after the November election. A new book from from Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker says Milley allegedly warned his deputies and colleagues about the threat of a coup.

TODAY'S NUMBER

30%

That's how much drug overdose deaths rose in the US in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded by the CDC -- about 93,000 deaths in all, mostly from inappropriate use of opioids.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Springs spring eternal

I love the Grand Illusions YouTube channel, and here's a very cool and colorful look at a so-called endless spring. "What a mess. What fun!" (Click here to view)

