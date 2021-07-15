Clear

The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse has risen to 97

The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse has risen to 97

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:31 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 6:31 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Amir Vera, CNN

Rescue crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, building collapse; and though they have made great progress, there is still more work to be done.

The remains of Champlain Towers South, once too risky for heavy machinery and threatened by the remaining structure looming over rescuers, is now nearly level to the ground as excavators remove piles of debris.

According to Miami-Dade County, more than 22 million pounds of concrete and debris have been removed.

Although there is no longer hope of finding survivors in the rubble, crews have been working nearly non-stop since the collapse on June 24, aside from intermittent issues related to dangerous conditions brought by weather and shifting debris.

Officials in the area promised victims' families to work diligently until all of their loved ones are recovered, a task that is becoming more time sensitive.

"The process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "We must rely heavily on the work of the medical examiner's office ... to identify human remains. The process is very methodical and it's careful and it does take time," she said.

In the search, 240 people are accounted for, 97 victims have been recovered, 90 of which have been identified and 88 next of kin have been notified, a release from Miami-Dade County said. Eight people remain unaccounted for, and all of them have open missing persons reports with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The site has been both a place of taxing work and solemn reunion.

The tragedy has affected victims from multiple Latin American countries, including Colombia, Venezuela, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Surfside -- a small, eclectic town of about 6,000 people -- is also home to a large population of Orthodox Jews. Following the collapse when families were reuniting, it was common to hear a mix of conversations in Hebrew, Spanish, English and Portuguese.

The diverse community came together, attempting to grasp for strength in faith. Synagogues and churches opened their arms for emergency prayer services after the collapse. Vigils were held for the missing, and many prayed, sobbed and hugged with the tower's ruins visible in the background.

"It is obvious that this has become more than a collapsed building site. It's a holy site," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said earlier this week.

Frantic 911 calls from the first moments of the collapse

The 911 calls during the first moments of the deadly collapse reveal chaos and confusion among residents and witnesses as the building came down.

"It seems like something underground, everything exploded," one caller told dispatchers, adding that it seemed like an earthquake.

Another caller, who told dispatchers they were in a parking garage, begged for help.

"I know the police are here already. Can somebody help me get out please?" the caller pleaded. "I was able to escape, but I'm outside in the parking lot. If the building comes down, it will come down on my head."

One caller told dispatchers their sister lived in the building, but was confused as to what happened and how people would get rescued.

"I don't know if something happened to it, but half of the building's not there anymore," the caller said. "There's two people, they are, they're alive but it, they can't get out because there's no building on the other side of their apartment."

CNN obtained and transcribed these frantic phone calls about three weeks after Champlain Towers South came down.

Collapse spurs reviews of building safety

The deadly collapse has spurred reviews of building safety across South Florida, as officials and residents scramble to figure out the vulnerability of aging structures.

Miami-Dade requires building owners to hire an engineer to inspect their structures every 10 years after they turn 40 -- a requirement first passed after a collapse of a Miami office building in 1974 that killed seven people. Champlain Towers South was set to hit that 40-year mark this year.

The latest city to conduct a review is Boca Raton -- a city with a population of close to 100,000 -- where Mayor Scott Singer said Tuesday his city council is planning to institute a building recertification process that is similar to protocols in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

But Singer noted that there will be key differences, including a shorter timeline to recertify buildings and greater reporting requirements.

The mayor added that officials are considering requiring buildings to be recertified after 30 years or fewer, but the details will be discussed further in the next few weeks as the city council introduces the measure.

"Our staff has been doing comprehensive inventory of our buildings. But not to serve only family residences but also our commercial buildings to figure out what's the most appropriate," Singer said at the live-streamed town meeting Tuesday. "I thought it was very important that we be proactive, that we put in more stringent requirements, and we ensure people that we're taking greater steps for their safety."

Boca Raton is located 38 miles up the Atlantic Coast from Surfside.

Shortly after the collapse, Levine Cava, the Miami-Dade County mayor, said officials will be reviewing buildings over 40 years old and more than five stories tall, "making sure everything is in order" with proper certification.

In nearby Sunny Isles Beach, Vice Mayor Larisa Svechin said inspections on older condo buildings would start immediately.

And the city of Miami sent a letter to buildings urging new inspections for those more than six stories tall and more than 40 years old.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hot. Chance of afternoon thundershowers. High: 90°

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Winning out front after day one of Boys Junior City

Image

Kidwell leading way at Girls Junior City

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

The Vigo County Fair is underway!

Image

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

Image

Community center coming to small town

Image

Portraits of Valor: Philly officer honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Shirts to honor Detective Greg Ferency

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426