US is 'losing time' in vaccination race as Delta variant becomes more pervasive, expert says

Posted: Jul 15, 2021 6:01 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2021 6:01 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Covid-19 vaccination rates are down and cases are on the rise, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant -- and an expert says the key to winning the race against the spread is getting more Americans vaccinated.

"We're losing time here. The Delta variant is spreading, people are dying, we can't actually just wait for things to get more rational," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health told CNN Wednesday.

Vaccines have been available to most Americans for months, but still only 48.2% of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- and the rate of new vaccinations is on the decline.

Meanwhile, case rates have been going up dramatically. In 47 states, the rate of new cases in the past week are at least 10% higher than the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 35 have seen increases of over 50%.

Officials and experts have said disinformation is largely to blame for the high number of unvaccinated Americans, a group which is now seeing the largest impacts of the pandemic.

"This is not just a matter of people expressing opinions that might be wrong, this is life and death," Collins said.

Much of the data now shows that more than 99% of people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, Collins said. That means those who are vaccinated have enough protection that they aren't getting severely ill, Collins said.

And the vaccines are still showing signs of being very effective against the Delta variant, he said, which is one of the greatest concerns for health experts currently.

Collins said he hopes the American public will pay attention to the data and decide that getting vaccinated is the safe and smart thing to do.

"I hope people will hear this, right now listening to this: If you are on the fence bout whether vaccination is going to help you, listen to those numbers," Collins said. "Why are we waiting folks? Let's roll up our sleeves if we haven't already done so."

Extra doses may help people with compromised immune systems

Experts have speculated that there may be a need for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the future, but many have said that for now, the current vaccines appear to provide enough protection.

Pfizer said last week a booster for its vaccine could be needed six months to a year after completion of the first two vaccine doses, prompting a rare public rebuke from the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration. The company met with administration and top public health officials this week to discuss the data.

"We don't think that boosters are needed at the current time," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said Wednesday.

"We will follow the data on waning of immunity over time and the data on acquisition of infections by the vaccinated to see if, at some point, it appears that a booster would be warranted," Woodcock said in a conversation hosted by STAT News.

The more important conversation at this stage, she said, is getting unvaccinated people vaccinated.

But Collins noted, for some people, an extra dose -- not a booster -- may help get their immune response to a fully vaccinated level.

"People who have immune deficiencies, who did not get a full response to the original pair of doses from Moderna or Pfizer, or the one dose from J&J -- maybe an additional dose might help those people," Collins told CNN's Erin Burnett, specifically pointing to organ transplant recipients and cancer patients on chemotherapy.

"I wouldn't call that a booster, though," Collins added. "I would just say that's trying to get the primary immunization up to the level it needs to be -- that's under consideration."

Routine vaccinations for children are lagging

As Covid-19 vaccination rates lag among certain age groups in the US, routine vaccinations for children also appear to be slowing, experts say.

Vaccines for Children, a federally funded program providing vaccines to children whose families may not be able to pay, has seen orders drop below pre-pandemic rates, putting kids at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, a top federal vaccine official said Wednesday.

"These are really, really large reductions that raise a lot of concern about kids having missed doses," Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the immunization services division at the CDC, told a web briefing.

Through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, the CDC purchases vaccines and distributes them to clinics and physicians' offices. About 50% of children nationwide are eligible for the VFC program, according to a 2014 report.

Since January 2020, VFC orders are down by 12.5 million doses, according to Wharton. A CDC spokesperson said states, physicians' offices and others ordered 98.7 million doses of vaccines under the program in 2019. As of mid-June of this year, 86.2 million doses had been ordered.

Orders for vaccines that prevent measles lagged the most at 18.5% lower than before the pandemic. Wharton said this rate "may be exaggerated a little bit because of measles outbreaks that occurred during 2018-2019, but it's still a really substantial reduction, and raises a lot of concerns as we think about kids going back to school."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1398410

Reported Deaths: 25776
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55856310536
DuPage928461321
Will772491042
Lake686931024
Kane59708815
Winnebago34352518
Madison31595534
McHenry29305300
St. Clair29087521
Peoria23523345
Champaign21250157
Sangamon19315243
McLean18638192
Tazewell17308307
Rock Island15279329
Kankakee14669221
Kendall13374100
LaSalle12855253
Macon11058214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10117151
Adams9095127
Williamson7758136
Whiteside7218174
Boone687380
Ogle625284
Grundy600879
Clinton581692
Coles5803101
Knox5692156
Jackson520165
Henry508870
Livingston491692
Woodford488883
Macoupin486689
Stephenson485586
Effingham478174
Franklin465178
Marion4618117
Jefferson4546122
Monroe443194
Randolph422387
Lee420654
Fulton406259
Morgan403684
Logan402364
Christian388075
Bureau381887
Montgomery381774
Fayette323456
Perry322460
Iroquois320068
McDonough299151
Jersey274152
Saline264057
Douglas261536
Lawrence241627
Union236541
Shelby233238
Crawford214926
Bond210324
Cass207827
Ford190750
Pike189653
Clark188134
Hancock186131
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182953
Carroll178837
Richland177640
Edgar177542
White172926
Washington165825
Moultrie165228
Mason159347
De Witt158929
Piatt153514
Clay152243
Mercer150434
Johnson149716
Greene147434
Wabash141312
Massac137840
Cumberland130719
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108819
Hamilton85716
Schuyler7967
Brown7756
Pulaski7107
Stark65024
Edwards60012
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4971
Putnam4923
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned522433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 759062

Reported Deaths: 13938
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041871801
Lake566151027
Allen42203696
St. Joseph37146567
Hamilton36879426
Elkhart29569466
Tippecanoe23178230
Vanderburgh22874404
Porter19486327
Johnson18609390
Hendricks17879321
Madison13347345
Clark13325198
Vigo12714255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12388178
Delaware11033198
Howard10505237
Kosciusko9680123
Hancock8655146
Bartholomew8203157
Warrick7940157
Floyd7905180
Grant7306181
Wayne7198201
Boone7081105
Morgan6836142
Marshall6289116
Dubois6242118
Cass6065111
Dearborn593678
Henry5920111
Noble589190
Jackson510877
Shelby506197
Lawrence4829125
Gibson454096
Clinton449455
Montgomery449091
DeKalb447085
Harrison445775
Whitley409744
Huntington406881
Steuben404560
Miami402372
Jasper396455
Knox383891
Putnam377962
Wabash364483
Ripley349671
Adams348156
Jefferson338486
White337154
Daviess3077100
Wells299381
Decatur290692
Greene289685
Fayette285764
Posey277535
LaGrange275672
Scott273058
Clay271348
Washington248337
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235431
Fountain230949
Starke229459
Owen217258
Sullivan217243
Fulton207545
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange190056
Perry187439
Vermillion178944
Rush176327
Franklin170635
Tipton168748
Parke150816
Pike139334
Blackford137232
Pulaski121748
Newton120836
Benton107915
Brown105243
Crawford103416
Martin92515
Warren87115
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0426