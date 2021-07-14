Clear

Millions of children worldwide missed routine vaccinations during the pandemic, study suggests

Millions of children worldwide missed routine vaccinations during the pandemic, study suggests

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 8:00 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 8:00 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic may have caused the "most widespread" disruption of routine childhood vaccinations in recent history, a new modeling study suggests.

At least 17 million children worldwide missed routine vaccinations because of the pandemic, according to the study's estimates, published Wednesday in the journal The Lancet.

Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children are vulnerable to outbreaks of disease, and public health officials around the world are worried.

"Routine immunization services faced stark challenges in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing the most widespread and largest global disruption in recent history," wrote the researchers, from the University of Washington in Seattle, the World Health Organization in Geneva and the Pan American Health Organization in Washington, DC.

"This analysis offers, to our knowledge, the first modeled assessments of global and regional disruptions to vaccination coverage, by month, during the COVID pandemic in 2020," the researchers wrote.

A global drop in routine vaccinations

The researchers analyzed immunization data from 1980 to 2019 to estimate how many routine vaccinations would have been expected for 2020 if the pandemic never happened -- and compared their models with actual data on vaccinations in 2020. The study included data on global mobility and routine immunization reports from last year.

The researchers found that, from January to December 2020, an estimated 30 million children who were eligible to receive the third dose of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine and 27.2 million children eligible to receive the first dose of measles vaccine had missed those doses. The estimates represent about 8.5 million more children without DTP third doses and about 8.9 million more children without a dose of measles vaccine than were estimated to miss doses if the pandemic hadn't happened.

The researchers wrote that the reductions in vaccinations represented a 7.7% drop for DTP third doses and 7.9% drop for the first dose of measles vaccine. These disruptions in vaccinations impacted both high-income and low-income nations alike.

The findings suggest that, among all regions, south Asia experienced the largest acute declines in vaccinations, with DTP third doses administered falling by 58% and measles first doses falling by 43% in April of last year. Since then, improvements occurred, with vaccinations in south Asia nearing what would have been expected if the pandemic hadn't happened by the end of 2020, the researchers found.

In the United States, and other high-income regions, estimated DTP third doses administered fell by 22% and the number of measles first doses fell by 20.5% in April of last year. Then vaccination rates appeared to partially recover through to December, with annual reductions of 6% for DTP third doses and 7.9% for measles first doses.

Disruptions were most severe in April of last year across all regions, with the global number of doses administered falling by 31.3% for DTP third doses and by 30% for measles first doses, the researchers wrote. "The second half of 2020 showed signs of recovery, as global monthly doses administered began nearing expected estimates by December, 2020. Nevertheless, recovery efforts were far from complete," they wrote.

The "expected estimates" for 2020 in the study are still only estimates that the researchers modeled after data from previous years -- as no one really knows how many vaccinations would have occurred last year if the pandemic hadn't happened.

In a commentary that published alongside the study, Kaja Abbas of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and Vittal Mogasale of the International Vaccine Instituted commended the new study's findings.

"These modeled estimates are of importance to national immunization programs for planning and implementing catch-up vaccination services to close the immunity gaps and prevent vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks," Abbas and Mogasale wrote. "The urgent need for catch-up vaccination efforts is conspicuous for most contagious childhood diseases, including measles and pertussis."

'We have gone backwards on other vaccinations'

In separate data, the World Health Organization said Wednesday that 23 million children missed out on basic routine immunizations last year overall. That's 3.7 million more than in 2019, according to data released by WHO and UNICEF.

"Even as countries clamor to get their hands on COVID-19 vaccines, we have gone backwards on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases like measles, polio or meningitis," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the announcement.

"Multiple disease outbreaks would be catastrophic for communities and health systems already battling COVID-19, making it more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure every child is reached."

Disruptions in immunization services were widespread last year, the announcement noted. WHO said the 10 nations with the greatest increase in children not receiving a first dose of diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine last year were: India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, Mexico, Mozambique, Angola, Tanzania, Argentina and Venezuela.

Globally, as compared with 2019, 3.5 million more children last year missed their first doses of DTP vaccine and 3 million more children missed their first measles doses, according to WHO.

"Even before the pandemic, there were worrying signs that we were beginning to lose ground in the fight to immunize children against preventable child illness, including with the widespread measles outbreaks two years ago," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's executive director, said.

"The pandemic has made a bad situation worse," Fore said. "With the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at the forefront of everyone's minds, we must remember that vaccine distribution has always been inequitable, but it does not have to be."

Kids have yet to catch up

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised alarm that children in the United States have yet to catch up on their routine immunizations.

A reported published by the CDC in June found that administered vaccine doses of routine childhood immunizations dropped substantially from March through May last year, and although administered doses later increased from June through September, that increase "was not sufficient to achieve catch-up coverage."

The report warns that the "lag in catch-up vaccination might pose a serious public health threat that would result in vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks, especially in schools that have reopened for in-person learning."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

The Vigo County Fair is underway!

Image

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

Image

Community center coming to small town

Image

Portraits of Valor: Philly officer honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Shirts to honor Detective Greg Ferency

Image

How to talk to your children about tragedies

Image

Meehan records request denied by the Bureau of Prisons

Image

The community honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. HIgh: 88°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397667

Reported Deaths: 25769
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55839410536
DuPage928081321
Will772341042
Lake686761024
Kane59687815
Winnebago34340517
Madison31545534
McHenry29286299
St. Clair29036521
Peoria23516343
Champaign21234157
Sangamon19300243
McLean18631192
Tazewell17299307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14664221
Kendall13372100
LaSalle12848252
Macon11055214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10115151
Adams9059127
Williamson7748136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687180
Ogle625084
Grundy600579
Clinton581792
Coles5796101
Knox5687156
Jackson518565
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488683
Macoupin485589
Stephenson485386
Effingham478174
Franklin464378
Marion4607117
Jefferson4537122
Monroe442694
Randolph421787
Lee420454
Fulton406059
Morgan403384
Logan401764
Christian387675
Bureau381286
Montgomery381074
Fayette323556
Perry322160
Iroquois319568
McDonough298951
Jersey273752
Saline263657
Douglas261336
Lawrence241527
Union235741
Shelby233138
Crawford214826
Bond210024
Cass207527
Ford190250
Pike188753
Clark187634
Hancock185931
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182853
Carroll178837
Richland177540
Edgar177442
White172926
Washington165925
Moultrie165028
Mason159046
De Witt158729
Piatt153014
Clay151943
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene147034
Wabash140712
Massac137740
Cumberland130519
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85516
Schuyler7967
Brown7646
Pulaski7117
Stark65024
Edwards59812
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 758479

Reported Deaths: 13933
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041071800
Lake565961027
Allen42139695
St. Joseph37140567
Hamilton36863426
Elkhart29563466
Tippecanoe23157230
Vanderburgh22850403
Porter19487327
Johnson18595390
Hendricks17851321
Madison13336345
Clark13304198
Vigo12710255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12379178
Delaware11025198
Howard10488237
Kosciusko9673123
Hancock8646146
Bartholomew8202157
Warrick7927157
Floyd7897180
Grant7302180
Wayne7196201
Boone7079105
Morgan6832142
Marshall6285116
Dubois6242118
Cass6063110
Dearborn593378
Henry5918111
Noble587590
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4829125
Gibson453196
Clinton448955
Montgomery448091
DeKalb446585
Harrison444875
Whitley409244
Huntington406381
Steuben404060
Miami402072
Jasper396155
Knox383791
Putnam377162
Wabash364283
Ripley349571
Adams347656
Jefferson337786
White337054
Daviess3072100
Wells298781
Decatur290692
Greene289585
Fayette285764
Posey277035
LaGrange275572
Scott272258
Clay271248
Washington247737
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230749
Starke229459
Sullivan217243
Owen216958
Fulton206845
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange189956
Perry187339
Vermillion178744
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150616
Pike139334
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120736
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford102916
Martin92315
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427