Clear

What the US really needs to do about Cuba and Haiti

What the US really needs to do about Cuba and Haiti

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 7:21 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 7:21 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dan Restrepo

"The United States should intervene militarily."

In less than one week, this kind of call to action was made relative to not one, but two, unfolding crises in the Western Hemisphere.

In the immediate wake of the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, one of the country's interim prime ministers, Claude Joseph, called on the United States to deploy troops to the western third of Hispaniola to secure critical infrastructure and enhance stability.

Days later, as unprecedented crowds of valiant Cubans rose up across the island to protest the country's decrepit, authoritarian regime and the lack of food and medicine amid an ongoing economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, some South Florida politicians formed a chorus calling on the United States to intervene militarily in Cuba.

Although they undoubtedly thought they were acting boldly, those who made these calls were instead engaged in the ultimate tell that they had no idea what the US should do. Or that they were political grandstanding. Or both.

There would have been no shame in silence on what the US should do. The situations in Haiti and Cuba are complex and immune to the kind of bold action people so desperately want when long-suffering populations, like Haitians and Cubans, are in such acute need of assistance.

The desire among certain politicians in the US and Haiti for the US government to somehow sweep in and rescue people from economic and political depredation is undeniable, especially when the events in question are unfolding in the "US' near abroad," in countries where it has historically not hesitated to intervene.

The hard, simple truth is the United States is not going to be the primary engine of political change in either Haiti or Cuba. Meaningful, durable political change in both lies in the hands of the populations themselves. That also requires time as the ability of those populations to set their respective paths forward is hampered, in the case of Haiti, by the legacy of a predatory state followed by an absent one and, in Cuba's case, by the repression of a long dictatorship.

There is no big-bang action from the United States that will remove either of those impediments. Instead, and although it feels profoundly frustrating in such urgent times, the path for US action is far more deliberate and patient.

In the case of Haiti, the United States needs to send an unmistakable message to all who are looking to Washington to play kingmaker that those days are behind us. The burden of navigating an exceedingly complex political moment in which the country has only 10 legitimately elected officials is on Haitians.

The United States -- and other members of the international core group -- can and should play a role in bringing the country's political, civic, and private sector leaders together to chart a path to and through free, fair, and transparent elections. It should not seek to impose decisions on those actors.

The US, together with key international partners, including Canada and the European Union, can and should also help alleviate the humanitarian situation in Haiti, especially as it relates to the vastly undercounted spread of Covid-19, according to experts. Helping foster political consensus and relieving some humanitarian burden should help Haitians forge a path forward and help avoid the humanitarian catastrophe that would be a maritime mass migration akin to those seen during Haiti's last protracted political crisis in the early 1990s.

In the current environment, empowering the Cuban people to determine their own future feels perhaps even trickier. Those who believe a social explosion in Cuba is the only path forward are already trying to box President Joe Biden's administration into further prolonging President Donald Trump's misguided crackdown on Cuban Americans supporting Cubans on the island in the hopes the pandemic plus enforced family division will create enough pressure to bring down the regime.

Although the end of the regime is the desired end-state, history tells us intense pressure on the island results in two outcomes only -- maritime mass migration and/or a harsh clampdown on civic activity blamed on US policy. Neither of those outcomes is in the US national interest nor in the interest of the Cuban people.

Despite political posturing by some in South Florida, the time is now for the United States to embrace an approach that engages and empowers the Cuban people, like the one that paved the way for the internet connectivity that allowed the images of the Cubans' struggle to go viral, fueling the recent uprising. The US should extend a confident hand to the Cuban people in support of their fundamental rights and most basic needs and desires.

Calls for action must be answered; wisely and always in service of US national interests, even if the means for doing so feel unsatisfactory in the moment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
A Warm, Muggy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 70°

Image

The Vigo County Fair is underway!

Image

ISTEP scores in Indiana have dropped. Here's how Vigo County is trying to prevent that

Image

Community center coming to small town

Image

Portraits of Valor: Philly officer honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Shirts to honor Detective Greg Ferency

Image

How to talk to your children about tragedies

Image

Meehan records request denied by the Bureau of Prisons

Image

The community honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. HIgh: 88°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397667

Reported Deaths: 25769
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55839410536
DuPage928081321
Will772341042
Lake686761024
Kane59687815
Winnebago34340517
Madison31545534
McHenry29286299
St. Clair29036521
Peoria23516343
Champaign21234157
Sangamon19300243
McLean18631192
Tazewell17299307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14664221
Kendall13372100
LaSalle12848252
Macon11055214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10115151
Adams9059127
Williamson7748136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687180
Ogle625084
Grundy600579
Clinton581792
Coles5796101
Knox5687156
Jackson518565
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488683
Macoupin485589
Stephenson485386
Effingham478174
Franklin464378
Marion4607117
Jefferson4537122
Monroe442694
Randolph421787
Lee420454
Fulton406059
Morgan403384
Logan401764
Christian387675
Bureau381286
Montgomery381074
Fayette323556
Perry322160
Iroquois319568
McDonough298951
Jersey273752
Saline263657
Douglas261336
Lawrence241527
Union235741
Shelby233138
Crawford214826
Bond210024
Cass207527
Ford190250
Pike188753
Clark187634
Hancock185931
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182853
Carroll178837
Richland177540
Edgar177442
White172926
Washington165925
Moultrie165028
Mason159046
De Witt158729
Piatt153014
Clay151943
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene147034
Wabash140712
Massac137740
Cumberland130519
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85516
Schuyler7967
Brown7646
Pulaski7117
Stark65024
Edwards59812
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 758479

Reported Deaths: 13933
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041071800
Lake565961027
Allen42139695
St. Joseph37140567
Hamilton36863426
Elkhart29563466
Tippecanoe23157230
Vanderburgh22850403
Porter19487327
Johnson18595390
Hendricks17851321
Madison13336345
Clark13304198
Vigo12710255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12379178
Delaware11025198
Howard10488237
Kosciusko9673123
Hancock8646146
Bartholomew8202157
Warrick7927157
Floyd7897180
Grant7302180
Wayne7196201
Boone7079105
Morgan6832142
Marshall6285116
Dubois6242118
Cass6063110
Dearborn593378
Henry5918111
Noble587590
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4829125
Gibson453196
Clinton448955
Montgomery448091
DeKalb446585
Harrison444875
Whitley409244
Huntington406381
Steuben404060
Miami402072
Jasper396155
Knox383791
Putnam377162
Wabash364283
Ripley349571
Adams347656
Jefferson337786
White337054
Daviess3072100
Wells298781
Decatur290692
Greene289585
Fayette285764
Posey277035
LaGrange275572
Scott272258
Clay271248
Washington247737
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230749
Starke229459
Sullivan217243
Owen216958
Fulton206845
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange189956
Perry187339
Vermillion178744
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150616
Pike139334
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120736
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford102916
Martin92315
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427