Clear

To end America's maternal mortality crisis, dismantle the racism that fuels it

To end America's maternal mortality crisis, dismantle the racism that fuels it

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Stacey D. Stewart and Richard E. Besser

America has a maternal health crisis, and it is rooted in our nation's long history of racism that persists to this day. The US is one of the most dangerous high-income countries in which to give birth. It is especially perilous for women of color: Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die in pregnancy, at child birth and in the following year than White women, and Indigenous women 2 to 3 times more likely.

To achieve birth equity and justice -- the idea that all who give birth should have healthy pregnancies, healthy babies and the ability to thrive -- we must dismantle the structural racism and health inequities that fuel these disparities. This must be a starting point as we look to address a system that is failing women in every state every day.

Given the magnitude of the maternal health crisis, America needs to invest for the long haul and tackle our complex systemic issues -- whether the lack of or limited maternal care in about half of the nation's counties, according to the March of Dimes 2020 maternity care report, limited access to prenatal care, unequal treatment and discrimination in health care settings, and racism's pervasive impact on the opportunities people have. However, by prioritizing critical federal and state policy changes and centering the voices and experiences of Black, Indigenous and other people of color, we can save lives and end suffering now.

Deep wounds of racism

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Medical Association and local and state leaders have called racism a public health threat. It most certainly is. The impact of racism contributes to Black women's higher maternal mortality and premature birth rates.

The deep wounds of racism and the relentlessly cumulative effect of discrimination experienced by Black people also lead to poor health outcomes ranging from diabetes to hypertension and asthma. Black women face daily stressors that damage their health, like casual racism and microaggressions at work, when shopping in businesses, and at the doctor's office. And there are many documented instances of Black women and their families not being taken seriously when they express medical and mental health concerns -- from celebrities like tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, to the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Atlanta mom Kira Johnson, whose husband tried to advocate on her behalf during a complicated cesarean section but lost her in childbirth anyway.

Black people who give birth are too often faced with unfair treatment in the health systems meant to heal them. In a California study, more than 1 in 10 Black mothers said they were treated unfairly in the hospital when giving birth because of their race or ethnicity. For example, they said they were not encouraged to make their own decisions or were pressured to induce. They also said medical providers argued with them about their treatment or that of their infants. Just 1% of White women raised these same issues.

Medical and nursing schools and health systems are beginning to tackle the implicit biases, casual racism and microaggressions that confront families of color in medical settings. Over the past two years, March of Dimes has trained 15,000 health care professionals to acknowledge the ways patients of color are treated differently and has been working with them to change their practices -- often beginning with simply listening. And the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has supported an initiative in which women of color define what respectful care means to them so hospitals can implement equitable quality standards.

Mapping progress nationwide

Momentum is also growing for large-scale legislative change to address racism in our birthing systems. Congress should enact the Black Maternal Health Momnibus bill -- a set of 12 bills introduced in the House earlier this year -- which would coordinate and fund federal programs that ensure all pregnant people, regardless of skin color, have access to housing, transportation, food and other needs that influence health. Importantly, the bills were informed by the contributions of dozens of grassroots organizations led by Black, Indigenous and other people of color.

Progress is building at the state level, too. All but two states -- Vermont and North Dakota, both with relatively few births each year -- have maternal mortality review committees that track and investigate deaths during pregnancy and a year past birth. Many states also have State Perinatal Quality Collaboratives that work to use the data and recommendations from these committees to improve the quality of maternity care. And thanks to a provision of the American Rescue Plan, states can extend Medicaid for pregnant women from 60 days to one year postpartum, a critical time for health and well-being. Every state should do so. Finally, the federal government should provide states with resources to collect and analyze data about pregnancy complications and maternal deaths by race. Doing so will help inform locally focused, targeted health interventions.

We need to recalibrate how we're investing in and thinking about maternal health solutions. Federal, state, local and philanthropic funders should invest in people-centered, community-based solutions while working to improve hospital care for Black, Indigenous and other women of color. We also must increase the number of birth support people, such as doulas, who support women before, during and after birth, and make sure that health insurance, including Medicaid, covers these services. Other promising solutions exist across the country -- from a birth equity platform proposed in Colorado to SisterSong, in Atlanta, which rallies women of color across the nation to represent themselves and their communities on reproductive issues, to community-based birth centers like Birth Detroit. These efforts need financial support and more visibility to grow their impact.

We will only bring about sustainable change by addressing the root causes of the crisis and by listening to, and acting on, the wisdom of those impacted. The solutions are out there; now we must summon the will to act with urgency.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The community honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. HIgh: 88°

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397667

Reported Deaths: 25769
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55839410536
DuPage928081321
Will772341042
Lake686761024
Kane59687815
Winnebago34340517
Madison31545534
McHenry29286299
St. Clair29036521
Peoria23516343
Champaign21234157
Sangamon19300243
McLean18631192
Tazewell17299307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14664221
Kendall13372100
LaSalle12848252
Macon11055214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10115151
Adams9059127
Williamson7748136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687180
Ogle625084
Grundy600579
Clinton581792
Coles5796101
Knox5687156
Jackson518565
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488683
Macoupin485589
Stephenson485386
Effingham478174
Franklin464378
Marion4607117
Jefferson4537122
Monroe442694
Randolph421787
Lee420454
Fulton406059
Morgan403384
Logan401764
Christian387675
Bureau381286
Montgomery381074
Fayette323556
Perry322160
Iroquois319568
McDonough298951
Jersey273752
Saline263657
Douglas261336
Lawrence241527
Union235741
Shelby233138
Crawford214826
Bond210024
Cass207527
Ford190250
Pike188753
Clark187634
Hancock185931
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182853
Carroll178837
Richland177540
Edgar177442
White172926
Washington165925
Moultrie165028
Mason159046
De Witt158729
Piatt153014
Clay151943
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene147034
Wabash140712
Massac137740
Cumberland130519
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85516
Schuyler7967
Brown7646
Pulaski7117
Stark65024
Edwards59812
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 758479

Reported Deaths: 13933
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041071800
Lake565961027
Allen42139695
St. Joseph37140567
Hamilton36863426
Elkhart29563466
Tippecanoe23157230
Vanderburgh22850403
Porter19487327
Johnson18595390
Hendricks17851321
Madison13336345
Clark13304198
Vigo12710255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12379178
Delaware11025198
Howard10488237
Kosciusko9673123
Hancock8646146
Bartholomew8202157
Warrick7927157
Floyd7897180
Grant7302180
Wayne7196201
Boone7079105
Morgan6832142
Marshall6285116
Dubois6242118
Cass6063110
Dearborn593378
Henry5918111
Noble587590
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4829125
Gibson453196
Clinton448955
Montgomery448091
DeKalb446585
Harrison444875
Whitley409244
Huntington406381
Steuben404060
Miami402072
Jasper396155
Knox383791
Putnam377162
Wabash364283
Ripley349571
Adams347656
Jefferson337786
White337054
Daviess3072100
Wells298781
Decatur290692
Greene289585
Fayette285764
Posey277035
LaGrange275572
Scott272258
Clay271248
Washington247737
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230749
Starke229459
Sullivan217243
Owen216958
Fulton206845
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange189956
Perry187339
Vermillion178744
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150616
Pike139334
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120736
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford102916
Martin92315
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427