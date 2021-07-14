Clear

MLB All-Star Game Fast Facts

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at Major League Baseball's annual All-Star Game, where representatives from the National League and American League compete in the contest also known as the "Midsummer Classic."

Facts

July 13, 2021 - The 91st MLB All-Star Game takes place at Coors Field in Denver. The American League defeats the National League 5-2. This is the American League's eighth straight win.

2020 - The MLB All-Star Game is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Los Angeles Dodgers had been scheduled to host, but will now host the game in 2022.

The American League has won 46 times and the National League has won 43 times. There have been two games that were tied.

Selection Process

The All-Star team managers are the managers of the teams that were in the World Series the previous season.

Each team has a 32-man roster, which includes 20 position players and 12 pitchers. This is down from 34 prior to 2017.

Fans vote for the starting positions in an election called "The Primary." For the team representing the National League, fans vote for eight position players. On the American League's team, fans are able to vote for one extra spot, since this league has a designated hitter position.

The top three vote-getters in each position advance to a separate, second round election. The winners are selected as starters.

The players and the Commissioner's Office choose all the pitchers and reserves.

All 30 Major League teams must be represented on the All-Star roster.

The Home Run Derby takes place the day before the All-Star Game. Eight players try to hit the most home runs in this bracket-style, timed competition.

2021 All-Star Game Rosters

History

July 6, 1933 - The first game is held in Chicago's Comiskey Park. Babe Ruth hits the first home run in All-Star history. The AL team wins 4-2.

1945 - The game is not held as there are strict war time restrictions on travel.

1950 - The game goes into extra innings, a first.

1959-1962 - Two All-Star Games are held each season.

1961 - Due to rain, an All-Star Game ends in a tie for the first time.

1962 - The Most Valuable Player award is introduced. Maury Wills of the Los Angeles Dodgers is named the MVP for the first game, and Leon Wagner of the Dodgers is the MVP of the second game.

2002 - The game ends in a tie for the second time in All-Star history.

2003 - For the first time, the league that wins the All-Star Game will have home field advantage in the World Series. Since 1903, home field advantage has alternated between the leagues.

2008 - The game lasts four hours and 50 minutes, the longest in history. The game also ties with 1967 for most innings played, at 15.

December 2016 - As part of a collective bargaining agreement, the MLB decides the winner of the All-Star Game no longer has home field advantage in the World Series.

July 3, 2020 - For the first time since World War II travel restrictions, the MLB All-Star game is canceled.

April 2, 2021 - In a statement, the MLB announces that the 2021 All-Star Game and draft will not be held in Atlanta in response to the passage of an elections bill that placed restrictions on voting in the state of Georgia.

April 6, 2021 - Coors Field in Denver, home to the Colorado Rockies, is announced as the host park for the 2021 All-Star Game.

