Clear

Restaurants say inflation could force them out of business without federal help

Restaurants say inflation could force them out of business without federal help

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn, CNN Business

Restaurant owners can add the rising cost of food to their growing list of challenges.

Inflation is on the rise throughout the country, and independent restaurant leaders say many of their businesses will soon be forced to permanently shut down unless they receive more federal aid from Congress.

"Every increase in food prices really throws them for a loop," says Erika Polmer, executive director of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, a group of more than 100,000 local chefs and restaurant owners that formed last year to advocate for their industry's pandemic-related needs in Washington.

Polmer says Covid lockdowns and an ongoing labor shortage already had local restaurant owners struggling to catch up. For some restaurants, soaring prices could be the final nail in the coffin.

The price of grains were up 93.8% in June when compared to the same period a year ago, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Product Price Index report released Wednesday. Beef and veal prices have surged 41.4% year over year after shooting up 5.6% in May and 10.5% the month prior. Shortening and cooking oil prices were up 34.8% between June 2020 and June 2021.

Gas prices were also up 45.1% last month when compared to the same period a year ago, according to the latest consumer price index report. Polmer says rising fuel prices means it cost more for restaurants to transport food.

"Even things like fuel prices impact everything restaurants do," Polmer said. "It makes reopening and recovering from the pandemic even more challenging."

Eating costs

IRC advisory board member and restaurateur Tyler Akin, owner of "Stock", a pair of southeast Asian restaurant locations in Philadelphia, says rising food prices recently forced him to increase his menu prices by nearly 10%. Akin also owns Le Cavalier, a French restaurant located inside the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware.

"We're eating some of the lost profit and trying to recover some of it by bumping prices up," he told CNN Business. "There's an element of respect for the guests and their longtime loyalty and trying to maintain some viability."

Inflation is just the latest obstacle for Akin, who in November was forced to permanently close Res Ipsa Cafe, a popular local Italian eatery that Philly Mag said was one of the city's best in 2017.

Akin said he was unable to adjust Res Ipsa's relatively small 1,300 square foot space to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

"Our model was just not adaptive to the pandemic environment," he said. "We were just kind of up against the wall and cutting our losses. This has been a historically unprofitable year and a half for restaurants."

Asking for help

Growing inflation is one of the reasons the Independent Restaurant Coalition is calling on federal lawmakers to restore the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which shut down on Wednesday after running out of money.

The Biden administration launched the program in January to give a lifeline to restaurants across the country that were forced by the government to either shut down or limit their operations. The fund provided a total of $28.6 billion in aid to more than 100,000 US restaurants, according to the US Small Business Administration.

But Polmer says many restaurant owners who qualified for aid have been left out in the cold now that the program has depleted its funds.

"Over 283,000 businesses applied for relief," she said. "By no fault of their own, they had to close for the last 15 months. They do not have the resources to survive this."

US Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who represents a district in Oregon, is one of 181 US House members who support of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act, a measure introduced in June that would allocate an additional $60 billion to the depleted program.

Senate and House Republicans have resisted calls for additional pandemic-related stimulus packages. However, Blumenauer said a bipartisan group of 13 US Senators already supports the Senate's version of the bill and he's confident it will eventually be signed into law.

"There is broad appreciation that the demand is great and this will make a huge difference," Blumenauer told CNN Business. "It's the case of just trying to get it across the finish line."

Without more federal aid, Polmer says the country will face an additional wave of local restaurant closures.

"When restaurants close, you not only impact the people who are employed by them, you impact the farmers, wineries, distilleries, breweries," she said. "The return on investment in supporting restaurants is rather immense."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The community honors Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. HIgh: 88°

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397667

Reported Deaths: 25769
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55839410536
DuPage928081321
Will772341042
Lake686761024
Kane59687815
Winnebago34340517
Madison31545534
McHenry29286299
St. Clair29036521
Peoria23516343
Champaign21234157
Sangamon19300243
McLean18631192
Tazewell17299307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14664221
Kendall13372100
LaSalle12848252
Macon11055214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10115151
Adams9059127
Williamson7748136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687180
Ogle625084
Grundy600579
Clinton581792
Coles5796101
Knox5687156
Jackson518565
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488683
Macoupin485589
Stephenson485386
Effingham478174
Franklin464378
Marion4607117
Jefferson4537122
Monroe442694
Randolph421787
Lee420454
Fulton406059
Morgan403384
Logan401764
Christian387675
Bureau381286
Montgomery381074
Fayette323556
Perry322160
Iroquois319568
McDonough298951
Jersey273752
Saline263657
Douglas261336
Lawrence241527
Union235741
Shelby233138
Crawford214826
Bond210024
Cass207527
Ford190250
Pike188753
Clark187634
Hancock185931
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182853
Carroll178837
Richland177540
Edgar177442
White172926
Washington165925
Moultrie165028
Mason159046
De Witt158729
Piatt153014
Clay151943
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene147034
Wabash140712
Massac137740
Cumberland130519
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85516
Schuyler7967
Brown7646
Pulaski7117
Stark65024
Edwards59812
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 758479

Reported Deaths: 13933
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041071800
Lake565961027
Allen42139695
St. Joseph37140567
Hamilton36863426
Elkhart29563466
Tippecanoe23157230
Vanderburgh22850403
Porter19487327
Johnson18595390
Hendricks17851321
Madison13336345
Clark13304198
Vigo12710255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12379178
Delaware11025198
Howard10488237
Kosciusko9673123
Hancock8646146
Bartholomew8202157
Warrick7927157
Floyd7897180
Grant7302180
Wayne7196201
Boone7079105
Morgan6832142
Marshall6285116
Dubois6242118
Cass6063110
Dearborn593378
Henry5918111
Noble587590
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4829125
Gibson453196
Clinton448955
Montgomery448091
DeKalb446585
Harrison444875
Whitley409244
Huntington406381
Steuben404060
Miami402072
Jasper396155
Knox383791
Putnam377162
Wabash364283
Ripley349571
Adams347656
Jefferson337786
White337054
Daviess3072100
Wells298781
Decatur290692
Greene289585
Fayette285764
Posey277035
LaGrange275572
Scott272258
Clay271248
Washington247737
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230749
Starke229459
Sullivan217243
Owen216958
Fulton206845
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange189956
Perry187339
Vermillion178744
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150616
Pike139334
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120736
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford102916
Martin92315
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427