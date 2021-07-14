Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

With the return of in-person reunions, the return of toxic family relationships too

With the return of in-person reunions, the return of toxic family relationships too

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 5:51 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 5:51 AM
Posted By: By John Duffy, CNN

During the pandemic, I was working with an adult female client to resolve a number of unanticipated family issues: a son who worked too little in his Zoom-based classes, clashes with her husband about financial concerns and how much time to spend together as a family at home.

We all faced unanticipated family issues within our households throughout the pandemic: managing time with significant others, getting our kids to listen, reasoning with a family member who refuses to get vaccinated, minding the emotional temperature of a home already stressed out.

What we need to avoid

As awful as the pandemic was, it did afford us the luxury of avoiding some long-standing family problems such as grandparents who disapprove of our parenting styles or an adult sibling we just cannot stand for his politics or narcissism.

Pre-pandemic, these are the types of relationship issues many of my clients were working through. But during Covid, many didn't have to see those difficult family members, and in many cases the conflict seemed to disappear altogether.

Now those family issues are back.

In just the past few weeks, I'm seeing those negative family members come back into my clients' lives with a vengeance. As families are getting together again across the United States, the judgments and personality clashes that have been put on hold are re-emerging, often with renewed energy.

As it turns out, pre-pandemic family patterns were firmly set and highly resistant to change. Those conflicts and grudges never really disappeared. They just faded into the background, ready to reemerge at a moment's notice.

Many of my clients are upset by this turn of events. They thought they were finally free from their family turmoil, only to have it return post-pandemic. Now they are more angry and frustrated about the same stale topics. And for those who do the heavy emotional lifting for our families, their burden has grown quite a bit, and quickly.

Boundaries might be part of the new normal

There is one change since before the pandemic: I'm hearing my clients say they are no longer willing to stick with the pre-pandemic status quo, instead setting more clear, firm boundaries to protect themselves emotionally.

I work with a woman in her 40s who has struggled in her relationship with her mother since her teen years. She describes her mother as judgmental, remote and emotionally unavailable. She felt a reprieve from these feelings in her brief but pleasant exchanges with her mother during the pandemic. But once they sat across from one another again, maskless and close, the toxicity rapidly returned.

In therapy, we discovered she had some agency in this relationship she did not realize she possessed before Covid-19. She had choices. She could let her mother know that, once she said something offensive, she would leave. She could make certain topics off-limits. She could set boundaries.

In any toxic family relationships you have, you can do the same. You can't change other people, but you can choose not to see them anymore or to see them far less. You can get off the phone or leave when offended. You can decide that no overnights are allowed. And with clear, non-negotiable boundaries, that relational pain truly can be mitigated.

Setting clear boundaries is neither a concession nor a punishment. Instead, it provides structure around a difficult relationship. That clarity may preserve a relationship that would be otherwise irreparable. The mother of the woman cited above, for instance, responded very well to the boundaries my client set. And setting boundaries works not only in family relationships, but in most any connection we have that unnecessarily drains us of our precious emotional energy.

The bottom line

Before you go to back to the same patterns, take a moment to consider your family relationships. The pandemic allowed us to step back and take stock of how we spend our time, and who we spend time with.

We recognize toxicity in our relationships more clearly. And we have an opportunity to act on it before our negative pre-pandemic patterns return.

During this post-pandemic period, I strongly encourage you to take stock of your extended family relationships and consider which bring you energy and which drain you. For the latter group, set overt, clear boundaries now, before those well-rehearsed patterns re-establish themselves.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
A Damp Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. HIgh: 88°

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397667

Reported Deaths: 25769
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55839410536
DuPage928081321
Will772341042
Lake686761024
Kane59687815
Winnebago34340517
Madison31545534
McHenry29286299
St. Clair29036521
Peoria23516343
Champaign21234157
Sangamon19300243
McLean18631192
Tazewell17299307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14664221
Kendall13372100
LaSalle12848252
Macon11055214
DeKalb10183121
Vermilion10115151
Adams9059127
Williamson7748136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687180
Ogle625084
Grundy600579
Clinton581792
Coles5796101
Knox5687156
Jackson518565
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488683
Macoupin485589
Stephenson485386
Effingham478174
Franklin464378
Marion4607117
Jefferson4537122
Monroe442694
Randolph421787
Lee420454
Fulton406059
Morgan403384
Logan401764
Christian387675
Bureau381286
Montgomery381074
Fayette323556
Perry322160
Iroquois319568
McDonough298951
Jersey273752
Saline263657
Douglas261336
Lawrence241527
Union235741
Shelby233138
Crawford214826
Bond210024
Cass207527
Ford190250
Pike188753
Clark187634
Hancock185931
Warren185450
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182853
Carroll178837
Richland177540
Edgar177442
White172926
Washington165925
Moultrie165028
Mason159046
De Witt158729
Piatt153014
Clay151943
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene147034
Wabash140712
Massac137740
Cumberland130519
Menard126312
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85516
Schuyler7967
Brown7646
Pulaski7117
Stark65024
Edwards59812
Calhoun5322
Henderson53114
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL30

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 758479

Reported Deaths: 13933
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1041071800
Lake565961027
Allen42139695
St. Joseph37140567
Hamilton36863426
Elkhart29563466
Tippecanoe23157230
Vanderburgh22850403
Porter19487327
Johnson18595390
Hendricks17851321
Madison13336345
Clark13304198
Vigo12710255
LaPorte12484223
Monroe12379178
Delaware11025198
Howard10488237
Kosciusko9673123
Hancock8646146
Bartholomew8202157
Warrick7927157
Floyd7897180
Grant7302180
Wayne7196201
Boone7079105
Morgan6832142
Marshall6285116
Dubois6242118
Cass6063110
Dearborn593378
Henry5918111
Noble587590
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4829125
Gibson453196
Clinton448955
Montgomery448091
DeKalb446585
Harrison444875
Whitley409244
Huntington406381
Steuben404060
Miami402072
Jasper396155
Knox383791
Putnam377162
Wabash364283
Ripley349571
Adams347656
Jefferson337786
White337054
Daviess3072100
Wells298781
Decatur290692
Greene289585
Fayette285764
Posey277035
LaGrange275572
Scott272258
Clay271248
Washington247737
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230749
Starke229459
Sullivan217243
Owen216958
Fulton206845
Jay202332
Carroll194822
Orange189956
Perry187339
Vermillion178744
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150616
Pike139334
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120736
Benton107915
Brown105143
Crawford102916
Martin92315
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427