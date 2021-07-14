Clear

This family's 24-year search for their abducted son inspired a movie. They've just been reunited

This family's 24-year search for their abducted son inspired a movie. They've just been reunited

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, CNN

The abduction of 2-year-old Guo Xinzhen in eastern China in 1997 sparked a desperate, seemingly never-ending nationwide search by his parents that inspired filmmakers to bring their story to the big screen.

But this week -- 24 years after his disappearance -- the search for Guo finally came to an end.

Police in Liaocheng City, Shandong province, said Monday they had found Guo, now an adult living in neighboring Henan province -- and had reunited him with his parents. Video footage of the reunion on Sunday, released by police, shows the family in tears and embracing tightly, crying out, "We found you, you've come back."

Police said they had arrested two people who confessed to kidnapping and trafficking Guo.

Guo had been abducted near his home by an unfamiliar woman, his parents told police in 1997. Authorities collected blood, DNA samples and other evidence -- but with limited technology at the time, the case remained unsolved, the police said on their official social media account on Tuesday.

The case was never closed, and police say they continued investigating throughout the 24 years.

Guo Xinzhen's father, Guo Gangtang, never stopped looking, either. After his son went missing, he embarked on a search across China, riding a motorbike through nearly all of the vast country's provinces, covering 500,000 kilometers (310,685 miles), according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

He carried little with him except a bag full of fliers, and a flag emblazoned with a picture of his son. He used up all his savings and racked up staggering debts, burning through 10 motorcycles on his long journey, Xinhua reported.

His search gained national attention when it inspired a 2015 movie, "Lost and Love," starring Hong Kong actor Andy Lau.

Gangtang couldn't find his son -- but managed to help track down more than 100 other abducted children and reunite them with their families, according to Xinhua.

This year, authorities hit upon a new lead. Using the latest technology including DNA analysis and facial feature comparison, the Ministry of Public Security found a potential match in Henan -- and when officers tracked the man down, DNA testing confirmed that it was the missing Guo Xinzhen.

Police detained a suspected child trafficker identified only as Hu, and his ex-girlfriend identified as Tang, according to the police's social media post. The two confessed after interrogation, saying Tang had abducted Guo Xinzhen in 1997. She then met up with Hu, and the then-couple took a bus back to Henan, where they sold the child.

It is unclear who Guo Xinzhen was sold to, and no further details of his upbringing were provided by police.

Longstanding problem

Child abduction and trafficking has long been a rampant problem in China, with many parents never finding their missing children. Activists and experts say the problem was exacerbated by China's one-child policy, which has been relaxed in recent years. In May, the government announced it would begin allowing couples to have up to three children.

But for decades, because of the strict policy and China's patriarchal society, it was common for couples to desire a boy -- driving a black market for trafficked infant boys, while girls are often sold to foreign adoptive parents, falsely labeled as orphans.

It's not clear how many children go missing in China every year, though estimates go up to tens of thousands. China is ranked Tier 3 by the US State Department's anti-trafficking agency -- the lowest level, meaning the government "does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking."

Since the turn of the century, the government has stepped up efforts to curb the problem, including launching a national DNA database in 2009 and an online anti-trafficking platform in 2016. These have helped authorities track down more than 4,700 missing children in the past five years, according to Xinhua.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
A Damp Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427