Clear

Fox airs infotainment instead of Biden's speech on voting rights

Fox airs infotainment instead of Biden's speech on voting rights

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 2:41 AM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 2:41 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

"Make no mistake," President Biden said Tuesday, "bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country."

Biden's dire warning -- part of his address about an ongoing assault on voting rights across the country -- aired live on CNN, MSNBC, and across the web. But Fox News didn't carry the speech live. Neither did Newsmax. Nor did One America News.

Arguably the faction that needed to hear it the most, the Donald-Trump-won crowd, didn't hear it at all.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota, a former Fox anchor, commented after the address that "a large chunk of the country will not hear President Biden's message that democracy is basically, in some states, being threatened or stolen before our very eyes."

"It was the most forcefully Biden has inveighed against Trump since taking office," CNN's team noted. "At one point, accusing Republicans of shirking truth and responsibility for upholding the Constitution, he bellowed: 'Have you no shame?'"

The same question could be asked to the anchors and producers who went out of their way to ignore Biden as he delivered one of the most important speeches of his presidency thus far. Every network and news outlet was well aware it was happening. And Fox was in what it considers "news," not talk, programming at the time.

>> Oliver Darcy writes: "So what prevented Fox from covering the pivotal speech? Nothing that was pressing. While Biden spoke, Fox hosted a discussion on Bill Gates' divorce, previewed a Fox Nation show, and talked about the 'woke' military. It's hard to see how any news exec would view those topics as carrying more importance than Biden's speech on voting rights. But Suzanne Scott and Jay Wallace did..."

Wednesday morning's lead

For a gut check about the significance of the moment, here's the lead story in Wednesday's Washington Post:

"President Biden on Tuesday delivered his most forceful condemnation yet of the wave of voting restrictions proposed in Republican-led states nationwide — efforts the president argued are the biggest threat to American democracy since the Civil War. Biden's speech was an attempt to inject new life into flagging efforts to pass federal legislation addressing the issue. But while he intensified his explanation of the stakes, his speech did not include a call for the Senate to change the filibuster, which is seen by advocates as the best, and perhaps only, way to usher in the kinds of changes Biden is seeking."

Now back to Oliver...

Fox's behavior is not 'news network' behavior

Oliver Darcy writes: "As I said, no news executive could actually believe that previewing a Fox Nation infotainment show holds more editorial weight than carrying a major presidential speech. That leads to the natural Q that has been debated for years: Is Fox a news network? I'd argue it is primarily not. Fox's decisions only make sense when it's viewed as a right-wing talk channel, not a news outlet. It's truly just talk radio on TV: Constant right-wing commentary with an occasional dry reading of the headlines from a conservative POV. Yet too many media reporters still lump Fox in with major news brands. Why is that?"

Fox defaults to mockery

Mockery is really a default setting for Fox's drama-star personalities. "It was a happy day in America, a beautiful July day, and then this afternoon something grave happened. Joe Biden made a very disturbing announcement," Tucker Carlson inveighed. "This country faces a crisis more dangerous than anything since the American Civil War, Biden said."

Carlson acted very, very upset about the Civil War reference. "Even allowing for the dementia," Carlson continued, slipping in a conspiracy theory about the president, "it was a stunningly irresponsible thing for an American leader to say out loud -- dangerous even."

Hegseth won't answer: "Did Donald Trump lose the election?"

Instead of the Biden address, far-right TV focused on the Texas Democrats who flew out of the state to slow down a Republican bill to tighten the state's already-stringent voting rules. Fox's 7pm host this week, Pete Hegseth, booked one of those Dems, James Talarico, for an interview/fight, and as soon as Talarico mentioned Trump's "Big Lie," Hegseth interrupted.

As the segment went on, Talarico heightened the stakes this way: "You have made a lot of money personally and you've enriched a lot of corporations with advertising by getting on here and spewing lies and conspiracy theories to folks who trust you. So what I'm asking you to do is to tell your voters right now that Donald Trump lost the election in 2020."

Hegseth totally lost control of the conversation. He tried to say "it's not your show, sir," but Talarico kept going: "Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020? Can you answer the question? Did Donald Trump lose the election in 2020?" He added: "Is this an uncomfortable question for you?"

Clearly it was. Hegseth stumbled and then deflected: "Why are you in DC and not in Texas?" I just kept thinking, why is Hegseth unable to admit Trump lost? Again: This is not the behavior of a "news network." And yet Fox constantly gets "news network" treatment and deference...

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
A Damp Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427