Clear

Banning crowds at the Olympics is a smart pandemic move

Banning crowds at the Olympics is a smart pandemic move

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jay Patel

The Olympic Games are grounded in a 125-year history of international unity. Every four years, they serve as a reminder of global togetherness and oneness. But since the start of the pandemic, togetherness and oneness have been public health threats.

Given Japan's slow vaccine roll out and the rise of the Delta variant, many questioned whether it would be safe to hold the Games at all. But having already postponed the Games a year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) seemed determined to allow them to be held in some form. Now that the Olympics are just days away, we know what that form will be: A closed-door competition in the midst of Tokyo's fourth Covid-19 state of emergency. Notably, first lady Jill Biden will be an exception to the no spectators rule, as her office announced Tuesday that she would be traveling to Tokyo for the Games.

But was it necessary for the IOC to ban spectators in order to hold the Games safely? I believe so, after considering three important public health factors:

First, the Delta variant is beginning to outcompete existing variants in Japan, and a recent study published in the journal Eurosurveillance predicts it will be the dominant viral variant by the time the Olympics begin. The lack of spectators greatly minimizes the potential for the variant to spread at the Olympics. Of course, there is still a risk that the athletes, coaches and staff may spread the virus, but with testing, masking and social distancing measures, it is possible to control that risk.

By banning spectators, we substantially reduce the risk that they might bring the virus back to their home country and perpetuate the spread of disease.

Second, a well-functioning test-trace-isolate system is the cornerstone of a robust pandemic response. Unfortunately, Japan has a limited testing capacity; its contact tracing -- despite starting strongly with success at isolating infected individuals in the first months of the pandemic -- has become less successful due in part to its reliance on digital technology, according to Nikkei Asia.

Given this reality, if spectators were allowed at the Games and an outbreak were to occur, Japan would face a crisis on a whole new level: it would likely be unable to test, track and isolate infected individuals without letting the virus proliferate, out of control.

Third, even with adequate protective measures in the venue, unregulated spaces in the vicinity would pose great challenges for keeping spectators Covid-free. The assembly of fans in surrounding public places could blend potential clusters of infection into mainstream community transmission, a risk Japan will wish to avoid at all costs, given that only 18% are fully vaccinated and the country has a large proportion of older adults.

Despite these shortcomings in Japan's pandemic toolkit, epidemiological modeling from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation fortunately reflects favorably on the next three months for the country. The institute's researchers project declines in infections, hospitalizations and deaths through the end of September, with projected deaths dropping to less than a quarter of their current level.

This is a promising forecast for Japan, and one that is not worth derailing with thousands of international Olympic visitors.

To see the possible ramifications of having spectators at the event, we need only look at the 2020 Euro match between Scotland and England. In the days and weeks that followed, nearly 1,300 Covid-19-positive patients in Scotland reported they had traveled to London for a Euro-related event. These Covid-19 infections arose despite more than half of the UK being fully vaccinated.

Concurrently, London's Wembley Stadium announced it would operate at 75% capacity during last week's European Championship, allowing 60,000 fans to watch the tournament's semifinal and final as part of the UK government's waning pandemic precautions, cautiously quenching public thirst for the repossession of civil liberties, even as a quickly spreading variant raises the possibility of new infections.

As the urgency of the pandemic fades in some parts of the world, in others, it has never been in greater need of attention. Allowing visitors to congregate in a country -- like Japan --- that has fallen behind on vaccinations and for which a large-scale outbreak would be disastrous would be unnecessarily reckless. For now, our connectedness and unity will remain in spirit as we watch our favorite athletes compete on screen.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
A Damp Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427