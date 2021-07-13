Clear

Tennessee vaccine official's story reveals an ugly truth about GOP and children's rights

Tennessee vaccine official's story reveals an ugly truth about GOP and children's rights

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 8:50 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 8:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

The Donald Trump-fueled descent of the GOP into a party of reality-rejecting, science-denying conspiracy theorists is well-documented, and a growing phenomenon, as the extreme factions of the party overtake or push out the relatively few moderate Republicans remaining. And almost nowhere is the enduring harm of the Trump years more apparent than in the American right's response to the Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccinations, long rightly heralded as miracles of modern medicine that have saved millions of lives, are suddenly ideologically divisive along party lines.

The danger inherent in this conflict came to a head this week in Tennessee, where pediatrician Dr. Michelle Fiscus, one of the state's top vaccine officials, was fired after circulating information about a decades-old state policy regarding vaccinations for teens.

Republicans in the US are the most likely to say that they will simply refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a Monmouth University poll. And some of these Republicans aren't just refusing vaccination for themselves. Many of them, including elected GOP officials, are also trying to make it harder for children to get vaccinated by penalizing public health officials who point out that they can.

It's ironic: The party of "pro-life" doesn't believe that children -- including teens -- have basic rights to preserve their well-being, separate from their parents' wishes or consent.

The dovetailing of vaccine rejection and the rejection of children's rights is currently playing out in Tennessee. Fiscus, the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, said Monday that she was fired after writing a memo about Covid-19 vaccinations for young people, and including the legal standard for parental consent to health care in Tennessee. As Fiscus put it in a statement, "according to Tennessee Supreme Court case law, minors ages 14-17 years are able to receive medical care in Tennessee without parental consent."

That is a simple statement of fact, one that is repeated on the Tennessee Department of Health's own website. This "mature minor doctrine" (Tennessee is one of five states in the US to have one) essentially says that minors 14 and over are presumed competent to make basic health care decisions. That would include vaccination. But, according to Fiscus' statement, "Within days, legislators were contacting TDH (Tennessee Department of Health) asking questions about the memo with some interpreting it as an attempt to undermine parental authority." It wasn't -- but even if the Department of Health did encourage young adults to get vaccinated, that would be squarely within the purview of a state health department.

Fiscus wrote that "it was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans could protect themselves against Covid-19. I have now been terminated for doing exactly that..." The department told CNN in an email it could not comment on personnel matters.

In a phone interview with CNN, Fiscus said she is worried about the safety of Tennesseans, adding "I am angry that public health is political in this state. Public health should never, ever, ever be political. People all through state government are scared to death that they are going to lose their jobs over this." According to the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), more than 250 public health officials left their jobs between when the pandemic started and May 2021 -- many against their will, some facing pressure from those opposed to public health efforts curb the pandemic.

Fiscus said the Tennessee health department has been called to testify before the state legislature, and has responded by stopping vaccination outreach efforts. More than 12,000 Tennesseans have died of Covid-19 and apparently conservatives in this GOP-controlled state government are more upset about teenagers having the right to get vaccinated than they are about the anti-vaccine movement's mounting body count: more than 99% of American Covid deaths are now among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, health policy experts published a commentary Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA Pediatrics arguing that teens should have the right to decide whether to get vaccinated. "Children and adolescents have the capacity to understand and reason about low-risk and high-benefit health care interventions. State laws should therefore authorize minors to consent to Covid-19 vaccination without parental permission," Larissa Morgan of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, Jason Schwartz of Yale University and Dominic Sist of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania wrote. "In the context of vaccination, some older minors may possess a more accurate understanding of the risks and benefits of a vaccine than their hesitant guardians."

When it comes to teenagers and vaccines, though, two right-wing authoritarian buttons get pushed: Science denial and parental control. The entire concept of children having rights has long been rejected by many conservatives -- just ask Hillary Clinton. Back in 1992, her work at the Children's Defense Fund drew controversy, as did a law journal article she wrote arguing that it was absurd for courts to treat all minors under the age of 18 was equally and universally incompetent to make some of their own decisions. (In his speech at the Republican National Convention in 1992, conservative commentator Pat Buchanan falsely characterized her position as believing that "12-year-olds should have a right to sue their parents").

Or look to the many religious conservatives who have protested efforts by the United Nations to advocate for children's rights (thanks to these same religious conservatives, the US is one of just three nations on earth, along with Somalia and South Sudan, that has not ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child).

Many of the same folks who believe that a fetus has more rights than a pregnant woman immediately invert that relationship as soon as a child is born, arguing that parents have near-total authority over their kids -- including the authority to hit their children, to refuse them a basic education and to put their kids' health at risk.

Obviously, not all children are capable of making their own medical decisions, which is why Tennessee law -- and the law of many other states -- differentiates between young children and more mature teenagers and asks doctors to assess the decision-making capabilities of their teenage patients.

What's particularly striking about the current controversy in Tennessee is that the fired health official wasn't doing anything outside of the bounds of existing law -- but the right-wing reaction to the very concept that teenagers might have some limited rights to bodily autonomy, coupled with the paranoid dogmatic rejection of vaccines, created a perfect storm of conservative outrage.

This is all immensely dangerous. Authoritarianism, including the belief that young people are the property of their parents, is a recipe for abuse. Rejection of science, reason, and the reality in front of one's face, even as the outcome of that rejection is mass illness and death, is more akin to cult membership than political alignment.

This is where the growing extremist wing of the Republican Party wants to take the country. It's not "pro-life." When it comes to Covid, its actions boil down to being pro-death.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
A Damp Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Partly cloudy and rather humid. Low: 66°

Image

Police identify man found dead at Terre Haute motel

Image

Body found in Terre Haute cemetery pond was likely there for days before a caretaker found him

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

Hear Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call right here

Image

From friends, to Terre Haute's police chief, to the Director of the FBI - people showed their support to Ferency at his funeral

Image

Clip 20 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427