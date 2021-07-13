Clear

California does a 180 on school mask mandate as state rules vary amid latest CDC guidance

California does a 180 on school mask mandate as state rules vary amid latest CDC guidance

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

In a prompt about-face, California announced strict measures barring maskless K-12 students from campuses, only to update its stance hours later and suggest it would leave the decisions to local schools.

The announcements came Monday amid a worrisome spike in new Covid-19 cases reported nationwide since last week.

"California's school guidance will be clarified regarding masking enforcement, recognizing local schools' experience in keeping students and educators safe while ensuring schools fully reopen for in-person instruction," read the update, which arrived via a California Department of Public Health tweet.

Earlier, the state had released guidance saying not only that masks were mandated but that schools would be required to "exclude students from campus if they are not exempt from wearing a face covering under CDPH guidelines and refuse to wear one provided by the school."

The original statement came across as a policy of "banning kids," so it was rewritten to give schools more flexibility in enforcing or encouraging the use of masks, given that distancing is not possible in most schools, said Alex Stack, a spokesman for Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California reported 3,256 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. It reported tens of thousands of cases daily through December and much of January. Since the pandemic began, it has reported more than 3.7 million cases and 63,478 deaths, according to state data.

Cities and states are taking a variety of approaches as the school year approaches. While states such as Texas and Iowa are prohibiting public schools from requiring masks, New York City and Chicago -- two of the nation's three most populous cities -- are requiring students to don face coverings in the fall. Chicago officials said, however, they were reviewing the latest CDC guidance.

Rules follow updated guidance

California's guidance followed the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that it was prioritizing in-person learning this school year and that only unvaccinated students and teachers need to abide by mask and distancing protocols. Fully vaccinated students, teachers and staff don't need masks in school, the CDC said.

The CDC guidance does not replace local policies, and schools that are prepared to move away from pandemic precautions should do so gradually as community transmission reaches low levels, the agency said.

"If localities decide to remove prevention strategies in schools based on local conditions, they should remove them one at a time and monitor closely (with adequate testing) for any increases in COVID-19 cases before removing the next prevention strategy," the CDC guidance said.

The agency also suggested schools promote vaccination (and even offer vaccines on site), provide paid leave for employees seeking to get vaccinated and excuse absences for students who need to be inoculated.

American youngsters must be at least 12 years old to receive an authorized vaccine, and the CDC recommends unvaccinated kids older than 2 wear masks when indoors.

States and localities appear to have broken into three camps on the matter: Some are banning mask mandates outright; more are allowing local officials to make decisions; and a handful are requiring masks.

Officials in several states say they are reviewing the CDC guidance and may update their guidelines.

Illinois announced it would follow the CDC guidance, and at least one local school official told the Daily Herald that her district in the Chicago suburbs of Palatine and Schaumburg did not keep records for Covid-19 vaccinations, as it did for other mandated vaccinations. States have charted different tacks on requiring proof of vaccination.

A stark divide develops among districts

At opposite ends of the mask guidance gamut are New York City and Texas. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that New Yorkers should assume masks will be worn in schools come September unless new developments spur a change in guidance. Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi promised "additional information for parents and students in the weeks ahead."

"For now, we're sticking with the idea that wearing the masks is the smart thing to do in schools. We'll keep assessing as we go along, but I think for now, it still makes sense," de Blasio said, adding that the city will "be driven by the data we see and the science, as always."

Chicago -- which announced its reopening last month, meaning businesses could toss capacity limits, most mask mandates and distancing requirements -- says its public schools will require anyone older than 2 to wear masks. The school district has purchased three reusable face coverings for all students and staff, the Chicago Public Schools website said.

The school district teamed with the public health department Friday to inform parents it was reviewing the new CDC guidance: "After we have an opportunity to thoroughly review the guidance, we will inform the public about any potential impact on school opening guidance."

States such as Texas and Iowa have gone in the opposite direction. As of June 4, no public school student or teacher can be required to wear a mask in Texas, and the state will levy a fine of up to $1,000 for any local school, health or other government official who tries to impose such a mandate, according to an executive order signed in May.

"Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Iowa, too, passed a law in May forbidding mask mandates in schools. It also included bans on cities and counties requiring masks in businesses. Under the law, students and school employees can be compelled to wear masks only for a "specific extracurricular or instructional purpose" or as required for eye and ear protection.

As in Texas, Iowa's chief executive and other leaders implied it was a matter of freedom of choice.

"The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child's education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions," Gov. Kim Reynolds said. "I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered Showers and Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call

Image

Clip 16 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 18 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 17 Det. Greg Ferency Final 1042 and Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 15 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 14 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 13 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 12 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427