Clear

What the GOP is really after in Texas

What the GOP is really after in Texas

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 12:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Paul Begala

Texas has a lot of crises:

• An electric reliability crisis: millions of Texans lost power in February during a frigid winter storm earlier this year. At least 194 died as a result -- though some reports suggest the number is far higher, as many as 700;

• A health insurance crisis: In 2020, about 5 million Texans (29% of the whole state) lacked health insurance -- the highest percentage of uninsured in America;

• A rural hospital crisis: Texas leads the nation in rural hospital closures (a function of GOP leaders being unwilling to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act);

• A gun violence crisis: Texas loses more people to gun violence than any other state -- 3,353 gun-related deaths per year, according to the gun safety group Texas Gun Sense.

But the Texas Legislature -- under the total control of Republicans for nearly two decades -- isn't doing a lot to solve any of those crises. (In fairness, the GOP-led Legislature did pass a law they claim will reform the electrical distribution system, but even the bill's sponsor seemed to admit it was not adequate. "There's more to be done," State Rep. Chris Paddie said. The GOP also passed a multibillion-dollar "blackout bailout" for power companies, so if you think big corporations need more of your money, you should be happy about that).

While the Texas GOP does little or nothing about these very real, life-or-death crises, they are instead fixating on advancing the Big Lie. On June 22, Republican Gov. Greg Abbot (a likely future GOP presidential candidate) summoned lawmakers into a special session to pass a law restricting voting rights. The allegations of rampant voter fraud, as the indispensable folks at the Brennan Center have reported, is itself a fraud. It is more likely, the center notes, that an American "will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls."

Indeed, The Texas Attorney General's office spent more than 22,000 hours working on voter fraud cases (according to an open records request obtained by governmental watchdog, American Oversight, and published in December of last year). They resolved just 16 cases. All 16 of those cases were for a minor violation -- giving a false address on a registration form, and none resulted in jail time. Thus far, the Texas voter fraud police have come up with virtually nothing.

But wait, breaking news: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has one more case: Hervis Rogers. Rogers had been convicted of burglary decades ago. He served his time and was released on parole. On Super Tuesday last year, Rogers waited about six hours to vote. In fact, he was the last person to vote in his polling center, a fact highlighted at the time by CNN's Ed Lavendera. Standing outside his polling place at Texas Southern University, a historically Black university, Rogers told Lavendera, "I figured like it was my duty to vote. I wanted to get my vote in to voice my opinion. And I wasn't going to let nothing stop me."

Turns out, in doing so, Rogers was committing a crime. Texas has made it a felony for folks on parole to knowingly vote. Rogers has been indicted, hit with $100,000 bail and faces up to 40 years in prison. But this is not fraud. It is quite likely an innocent mistake. As State Sen. Boris Miles of Houston told the Washington Post, Rogers "was under the belief in his mind that he really could (legally vote). Served his time, got a nice job, nice family, now, thought he could vote, just thought he was doing his civic duty."

Fun fact: If you want to meet a Texan who has actually been indicted for serious fraud, check out the Texas Attorney General himself. Paxton has been under indictment for six long years for fraud. "If convicted," the Texas Tribune reports, "Paxton could face up to 99 years in prison." Instead of wasting 22,000 hours searching for fraud by the voters who elected him, all Paxton needed to do was look in the mirror. (Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.)

This is diversion by division. They cannot take on the gun lobby. They dare not take on insurance companies. They will not boldly take on the energy industry. So, they distract Texans by dividing them. It is a tried-and-true tactic -- especially in the South: Divide White working people from Black and brown working people and hope they don't notice you're screwing all of them.

Texas House Democrats, small in numbers but mighty in heart, are not taking this lying down. As they did in May -- the last time the GOP was poised to pass a voter suppression law -- they have walked out. Well, this time they flew out. House Democrats boarded a plane and took off for Washington.

I caught up with Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairperson Chris Turner as they stopped to refuel in Tennessee, on their way to Washington, DC. "This is an extraordinary move, no question," he told me. "But our Democratic members believe there are already terrible restrictions on voting in Texas. The idea that they (Republican leaders) are going to pass more is outrageous." Turner says the GOP has been unable to cite a single instance of abuse in pro-turnout activities like 24-hour voting, which the GOP bill would bar.

Republicans have dominated Texas politics since the early 1990s, amassing an unbroken streak of statewide electoral victories for a quarter century. Why would a party that is winning elections suggest the elections they have won were somehow fraudulent? Turner says it's not about the elections they have won in the past, but about those they fear they'll lose in the future: "Republicans know," he said, "that if more Texans vote, they lose. Simple as that."

Turner and his band of bravehearts know that, over time, the GOP is likely to prevail. But they're playing for time. If they can convince Democrats in Washington to restore the Justice Department's ability to block racially discriminatory voting changes -- which they can do by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act -- they will have won a major victory.

Perhaps getting on a plane will become a new Texas political tactic. Besides, Democrats flying to Washington to fight for voting rights beats GOP Sen. Ted Cruz flying to Cancun to avoid a power loss during a freeze.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered Showers and Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call

Image

Clip 16 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 18 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 17 Det. Greg Ferency Final 1042 and Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 15 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 14 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 13 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 12 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427