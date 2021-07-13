Clear

What 2021 is showing us about Black lives mattering

What 2021 is showing us about Black lives mattering

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Richard J. Reddick

More than a year after the pivotal moment where millions of Americans witnessed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of those charged with the responsibility to serve and protect -- and about two weeks after the salutary news that his killer would pay with a 22.5 year prison sentence -- it seems like a good moment to assess what progress, if any, has been made in the social and professional advancement of Black Americans. Unfortunately (but not perhaps unsurprisingly) there are lately troubling new examples that that progress is haltingly slow.

Three news-making events -- in the worlds of academia, sports journalism and public policy -- speak to the ubiquity of Black Americans having to constantly strive for dignity and respect in predominantly White spaces.

Pulitzer Prize and MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Nikole Hannah-Jones, undoubtedly one of this nation's top investigative journalists, suffered the indignity of first not being granted tenure in her new teaching position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as Knight chair in race and investigative journalism, then -- after a significant public outcry from faculty and students-- begrudgingly offered tenure -- despite every other incoming Knight professor before her, all of them White, having been offered tenure. ESPN's Rachel Nichols was caught on audio tape of a phone call casting aspersions on her colleague Maria Taylor last year when Nichols suggested that the network had proffered a prominent role covering the NBA Finals to Taylor due to the sports network "feeling pressure about [their] crappy longtime record on diversity."

And on the political front, the US House of Representatives voted 285-120 to remove Confederate statues from the US Capitol -- paralleling a similar resolution passed a year ago that stalled in the Senate.

Black people often shoulder the added burden of "having to work twice as hard to go half as far." Many of us have heard some variation of this phrase from our elders and can relate to everyday affronts that bear it out, and that we will forever carry in our consciousness. For example, as an undergraduate student in an honors program, I was regularly asked my SAT scores by fellow students, suggesting that I couldn't have possibly qualified to be in an elite academic major because of my race and socioeconomic status.

After all of the rhetoric and sloganeering around supporting Black lives last summer, Black people and their allies are expecting better outcomes and progress. The dream we are trying to achieve is true equity and equality, but as Langston Hughes indicated to us in his poem "Harlem," a dream deferred can dry up "like a raisin in the sun" -- or even explode.

To still be debating about Confederate statues in public spaces or questioning the proven credentials of Black professionals shows that we have not made even a dent in the work that is required to realize this dream.

And then there is the pain that comes with omission, which I am certain that every Black American who has spent any significant amount of time in predominantly White spaces has experienced.

As a kindergartner, I eagerly read biographies of American presidents and remember looking at the portraits of, at the time, the nearly 40 men and immediately noticing that none looked like me. As a graduate student, I can recall being told that I should focus on a topic that "wasn't so race-focused," so I would be deemed palatable by hiring committees. Indeed, as I write this opinion piece, I am certain to receive a number of messages questioning my credentials (here's a future column — the most interesting insults I receive after opining on issues of racial equity).

There's a weary recognition of these types of "feedback" — if you must occupy these spaces not intended for you, could you at least do it quietly and in an acquiescent manner? If you dare to speak truth to power, or appear too "uppity" or confident, rest assured you will be "checked" or admonished.

In many ways, these words by W. E. B. Du Bois -- "how does it feel to be a problem?" -- first published nearly 125 years ago still resonate with Black Americans, too often asked to silence their voices in deference to White comfort. Du Bois related how simply existing as a Black person in America left one subject to "double consciousness" -- the sense of that perpetual uphill climb to prove one's worth, made while knowing that every stride forward will be scrutinized, second guessed or dismissed.

This is something not solely experienced by academics, celebrities and executives. As Duke epidemiologist Sherman James has noted, there are harmful health consequences for Black people who take on the mantra of working harder to prove themselves, which he terms "John Henryism," a reference to the folkloric "steel-driving" Black man who dies after winning a race against a rock-drilling machine while constructing a railroad tunnel. Indeed, Future Forum (an initiative launched by the communication platform Slack) reports an interesting finding from the work-from-home movement necessitated by the pandemic: Black "knowledge workers" (white collar professionals whose work requires them to "think for a living") report that they feel a greater sense of belonging working remotely — the opposite of their White colleagues. Perhaps not having to code-switch, not having to respond to discussions about one's hair or appearance, and other microaggressions and microinvalidations enhances Black professionals' ability to focus on their work rather than donning a suit of emotional armor when they come to the office.

For leaders in the workplace and academic space, moving beyond rhetoric to action is essential in addressing this issue. Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) individuals are looking for meaningful affirmation, appreciation and validation of their experiences and knowledge.

When this is not done, the disturbing message that is sent is loud and clear.

For BIPOC people who walk the halls of the Capitol, where six months ago they saw the seat of American government defiled by a violent mob waving Confederate flags -- and a little over a year after what some described as the racial reckoning after George Floyd's murder -- seeing symbols of racism that somehow still have the support of some of our elected officials most likely causes them to reflect. To think on the devalued way in which Black Americans are apparently seen not only by our legislatures but the constituents -- like our neighbors, our kids' teachers, police officers and parents of our children's classmates -- who continue to vote them into power.

For students of color -- and their counterparts -- at UNC, the university's treatment of Nikole Hannah-Jones not only cost them an opportunity to learn from one of this generation's prolific journalists but it also showed students that being unapologetically Black and dedicated to telling the truth about Black experiences is something that should be punished with -- initially, at least 00 the denial of tenure.

And BIPOC individuals, like Maria Taylor, who work alongside White colleagues who look at a person of color's advancement as a direct threat to their own (particularly after calls for more diversity and inclusion last summer), may find themselves in uncomfortable situations where they feel like they've been reduced to just a "diversity hire."

But these recent incidents offer pockets of hope. Public attention has led to Hannah Jones' appointment (with tenure) at Howard University, Taylor's excellence in reporting has been noted and recently, the city of Charlottesville, Virginia, removed two Confederate statues -- and then officials unanimously voted to take down a third one.

Even with this progress, we still must consider the psychological stress and energy that rests on Black people, particularly Black women, who have to endure such indignities, who speak up -- but may not have the focus of the media to bring their concerns to light. A year beyond the tumultuous summer of 2020 is an apt time to reflect on another Du Bois statement -- this one published 118 years ago: "[t]he problem of the twentieth century is the problem of the color line." From my vantage point, it seems this is true in the 21st century as well.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered Showers and Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call

Image

Clip 16 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 18 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 17 Det. Greg Ferency Final 1042 and Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 15 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 14 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 13 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 12 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427