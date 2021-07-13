Clear

Car prices are through the roof. These are the other pricey parts of the new American life

Car prices are through the roof. These are the other pricey parts of the new American life

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Moira Ritter, CNN Business

There's no escaping it: Prices are rising across the board, including all the essentials -- food, clothing and shelter.

American home prices are up 20% over the past year. Prices of food eaten outside the home were up more than 4% in June over the past year, and apparel prices rose nearly 5% over the same time period.

That's not all. Virtually every aspect of American life is getting pricier -- a key measure of inflation just hit a 13-year high.

Here's a look at three ways everyone is paying more.

Buying a car

Car prices are through the roof.

At the start of the pandemic, factories shut down and car supply sharply declined. A year later, Covid-induced closures are still sending shock waves through the auto industry. Add in a global chip shortage inhibiting the production of new cars and buyers who are eager to buy cars, and you've got the perfect supply and demand storm to drive prices up.

In May, the average new car price hit a record $38,255, according to JD Power, up 12% from the same period a year ago. About two-thirds of car buyers paid within 5% of the sticker price in May, with some paying even more.

With such short supply, car dealers are less likely to offer their usual deals this year, Matt Degen, an editor at Kelley Blue Book, told CNN Business.

"If you're looking for a deal, sorry, but you're probably not going to get one. In 2019 and in 2020, when car sales were opened up, dealers were desperate to sell cars," Degan said. "This year, because of the supply and demand problem, they don't have to make deals because they're going to sell [cars] even without those deals."

It's not just the new car market that's all out of whack. A new Edmunds.com analysis for CNN Business showed that some one-year-old cars are selling for more now than when they were new. The average re-sell price is 95% of the original price, according to the analysis.

Dealers don't have enough cars to fill their lots and sell to buyers, and buyers aren't seeing the options they want on dealers' lots, so used cars are taking the place of new cars that just aren't available right now.

So when is a good time to buy a car? Probably not anytime soon, according to Degan.

"Our analysis is looking at possibly later this year, but it could go into next year. It all depends on supply chains," Degan said.

Taking a weekend road trip

What if you want to take advantage of being vaccinated and head out on a weekend getaway?

Well, rental car prices are rising, too. Daily car rental rates have increased 86% compared to this time last year and 140% more than 2019, according to Julie Hall, a spokesperson for AAA.

Blame supply chain disruptions for rental car price changes, too.

At the start of the pandemic, rental car companies had to fight to stay afloat, renting cars for a fraction of their normal prices and selling off their fleets as used cars. By the time people started getting vaccinated and traveling again, rental car companies' inventories were significantly lower than pre-pandemic standards. To make matters worse, automakers are limiting the number of cars they're selling to fleet customers like rental companies because of chip shortages.

"If you're planning to rent a car this summer book early, remain flexible with timing and pick-up location as much as possible, and work with a travel agent," Hall told CNN Business.

But let's say you get lucky and find a rental car. Now you have to get gas.

Since the start of the year, the national gas price average has increased 40% from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.13, according to Hall. Don't expect the record-breaking highs to stop anytime soon. Average gas prices are expected to rise to well over $3.25 by the end of the summer.

AAA reported travel over July 4 weekend that surpassed even pre-pandemic records. High demand for gas and low supply resulting from a shortage of truck drivers and oil will continue to drive prices up.

If you can get past the high price of a rental car and the cost of gas, you'll need to figure out a hotel, too.

Over the last four weeks, the average daily rate for hotels has hit $130.90, up from $95.37 over the same period last year, according to data from STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company.

Even though prices are up since last year, in 2019, before the pandemic, average daily rates for this month were $132.99, a little higher than they are now.

Entertaining

If you still want to celebrate the return to 'normalcy,' hosting a party or gathering might be a good alternative.

Be prepared to compromise on your wish list and shorten your guest list, though.

The demand for events, such as weddings, corporate events and family gatherings, has skyrocketed in the past few weeks. Amid a shortage of supply and a shortage of labor, hosts and guests should lower their expectations and be ready to find other options, Heidi Hiller, creative director at Innovative Party Planning in Baltimore, Md. told CNN Business.

"It is affecting us big time," Hiller said. "We're well aware that people are coming in and asking us to design and produce an event that is within weeks of their request, but the product is not moving quickly. So that's causing rush shipping charges, and rush everything charges, on top of the product already costing a little bit more."

Now, many contracts have an "or equal substitute" exception because vendors can't promise they will have enough product or labor to deliver a set amount of a good, Hiller said.

The show must go on though, so vaccinated customers aren't letting shortages or rising prices stop their plans to reunite with friends and family. To accommodate for cost and shortages, hosts are lowering guest counts and finding substitutes for what they initially wanted, according to Hiller.

"The expectations of guests are less, too, so it's okay to not have everything you thought you were going to have if it's going to cost too much and still have the party," Hiller said.

Even if you opt for a smaller gathering, sans party planner, you'll probably still encounter higher prices.

Let's say you want to host a dinner party at a restaurant. The price for food away from home rose 0.7% in June.

If you'd rather stay in and host at your place, prices will probably be higher too. Prices of food at home increased 0.8% last month. Specifically, meats, poultry, fish and egg prices are to blame with a 2.5% increase.

Regardless of food prices though, people still have to eat, so the best option is to try to substitute the most expensive goods when possible, Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNN Business.

"I don't see that having a party at home is different than having a meal at home. Whatever food you're going to buy has gone up in price," Yardeni said.

One good substitute might be serving frankfurters, which decreased .6% in price last month, instead of other meats. Bakery products also got cheaper last month, so if you're looking to serve dessert, you can at least find some reprieve there.

Food is more expensive no matter where it comes from, and there's no way around that for the time being. If you're looking to gather with friends and family, you're going to spend more than you would have last year, and maybe more than you would have the year before, but after a year apart seeing your loved ones might be worth the extra costs.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scattered Showers and Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clip 21 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Clip 19 Det. Greg Ferency Graveside Service

Image

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency's final 10-42 call

Image

Clip 16 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 18 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 17 Det. Greg Ferency Final 1042 and Funeral Procession

Image

Clip 15 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 14 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 13 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

Image

Clip 12 Det. Greg Ferency Funeral Service

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427