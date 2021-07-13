Clear

Boeing discloses a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner

Boeing discloses a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Even when Boeing has its best month in years, it has problems.

Boeing on Tuesday disclosed a new issue with the 787 Dreamliner widebody jet, which has been dogged with problems since August. The company said some of the planes' fuselage was not joined together to meet precise standards and there are questions about the verification process to make sure they meet the standards.

The locations where parts of the plane are joined must meet precise standards down to a small fraction of an inch. There are questions about the inspection process used to check that work.

The company said it has been working with the FAA on the problem and identified a way to fix the 787s that haven't yet been delivered to customers. Boeing said 787 planes already in service do not need to be grounded.

The FAA agreed, saying it is aware of a manufacturing quality issue, and it "poses no immediate threat to flight safety."

"Based on data, the FAA will determine whether similar modifications should be made on 787s already in commercial service," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing will fix the undelivered planes and inspect them before delivery. The company said that process would take a few weeks.

"We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery," the company said in a statement.

The company has about 100 undelivered Dreamliners. In April it said it expected to deliver a majority of those jets during 2021. However, Boeing said Tuesday it won't hit that target because of the 787's problems.

The company temporarily halted deliveries of the 787 last August and recommended a handful be temporarily grounded for inspections. Those planes have since been returned to service. Boeing also resumed deliveries of the planes in March.

Strong orders and deliveries

The news overshadowed very strong orders and delivery numbers over the past month.

The embattled aircraft maker reported Tuesday that June was its best month for new orders since 2018, thanks to an order for 200 737 Max jets placed by United Airlines during the month. And it reported the best month for deliveries since March 2019, when a fatal crash of the 737 Max led to the 20-month grounding of that jet and a halt of deliveries.

Boeing said it delivered 45 jets last month. That's important for the company's finances, because it gets most of the cash from the sale of a plane at the time of delivery. It delivered 33 737 Max jets, 2 military versions of the 737 and 10 widebody jets. But only one was a 787, to Turkish Airlines. Most of the rest of the widebodies were either freighter aircraft or military jets, an indication of the weakness in the widebody part of the market.

United's big 737 Max order was an important vote of confidence for the plane, and the expected recovery in demand for air travel. But those orders were the only passenger jet orders Boeing booked in the June. The other 19 planes ordered were freigthers being purchased by FedEx.

Ongoing problems

But the delayed deliveries and the slower-than-expected production for the 787 announced Tuesday will be costly to the company, which posted nearly $20 billion in core operating losses over the last eight quarters.

Boeing is finally forecast to report a profit in the just-completed second quarter. While it may still be able to return to profitability, Tuesday's news makes clear the quality problems that have dogged it since the grounding of the 737 Max are continuing. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in premarket trading on the news.

The Dreamliner is a leading aircraft in the widebody portion of the aircraft market, in which Boeing dominates rival Airbus. Made of composite material that weighs less than aluminum, the jet is extremely fuel-efficient. While it was briefly grounded in 2013 following some fires in its lithium battery, the plane has had few known problems since then.

The plane is used primarily on longer international routes — which have been severely curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Airline and Boeing executives have said international air travel is expected to be the last part of the air travel industry to fully recover.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Showers and Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

10:00 AM Special Coverage: Remembering Detective Greg Ferency

Image

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 81°

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

New mural in place at 12 Points in Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 68°

Image

Several law enforcement agencies step up to help and protect

Image

Thin Line Apparel set to donate a portion of sales to Detective Ferency's family

Image

Maggie & Moe's prepares arrangements for Detective Ferency's service

Image

Portrait of Valor: Philadelphia creates a digital portrait to honor Detective Ferency

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1397089

Reported Deaths: 25757
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55828610529
DuPage927881321
Will772201042
Lake686611024
Kane59679815
Winnebago34332517
Madison31503532
McHenry29281299
St. Clair28990521
Peoria23512343
Champaign21229157
Sangamon19291242
McLean18621192
Tazewell17300307
Rock Island15277329
Kankakee14649221
Kendall13368100
LaSalle12844252
Macon11053214
DeKalb10184121
Vermilion10104151
Adams9007127
Williamson7734136
Whiteside7217174
Boone687080
Ogle624484
Grundy600479
Clinton581491
Coles5794101
Knox5685156
Jackson517865
Henry508870
Livingston491792
Woodford488583
Stephenson485286
Macoupin484389
Effingham478174
Franklin462878
Marion4600117
Jefferson4528122
Monroe442694
Randolph421487
Lee420254
Fulton406059
Morgan403084
Logan401564
Christian386775
Bureau381086
Montgomery380474
Fayette323256
Perry321860
Iroquois319268
McDonough298851
Jersey273452
Saline263057
Douglas261336
Lawrence241327
Union235341
Shelby233138
Crawford214725
Bond210024
Cass207427
Ford189950
Pike188153
Clark187334
Hancock185831
Warren185550
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182753
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White172526
Washington165825
Moultrie165028
De Witt158729
Mason158546
Piatt152814
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149316
Greene146534
Wabash140012
Massac137640
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7927
Brown7606
Pulaski7057
Stark65024
Edwards59612
Calhoun5322
Henderson53014
Scott4961
Putnam4913
Alexander47611
Gallatin4724
Hardin39312
Pope3334
Unassigned492433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757904

Reported Deaths: 13923
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1040191800
Lake565671022
Allen42102695
St. Joseph37121567
Hamilton36844426
Elkhart29538466
Tippecanoe23143229
Vanderburgh22836402
Porter19484327
Johnson18584389
Hendricks17839321
Madison13297345
Clark13289198
Vigo12709255
LaPorte12478223
Monroe12369178
Delaware11021198
Howard10478235
Kosciusko9672123
Hancock8647146
Bartholomew8194157
Warrick7922157
Floyd7880180
Grant7295180
Wayne7190201
Boone7069105
Morgan6828142
Marshall6281116
Dubois6233118
Cass6055110
Dearborn592978
Henry5915111
Noble586990
Jackson510577
Shelby505997
Lawrence4819125
Gibson452696
Clinton448555
Montgomery448191
DeKalb446385
Harrison443975
Whitley409244
Huntington405781
Steuben403860
Miami401672
Jasper395355
Knox381691
Putnam376662
Wabash364183
Ripley349471
Adams347356
Jefferson337686
White336554
Daviess3072100
Wells298381
Decatur290492
Greene289585
Fayette285664
Posey276835
LaGrange275172
Scott271958
Clay270948
Washington247537
Randolph245583
Jennings235749
Spencer235131
Fountain230649
Starke229159
Sullivan216943
Owen216658
Fulton206845
Jay202132
Carroll194822
Orange189856
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176326
Franklin170535
Tipton168348
Parke150416
Pike139234
Blackford137032
Pulaski121748
Newton120636
Benton108015
Brown105143
Crawford102816
Martin92215
Warren87015
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427