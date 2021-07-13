Clear

Cuba's protests are unprecedented but the future for newly defiant Cubans is anything but certain

Cuba's protests are unprecedented but the future for newly defiant Cubans is anything but certain

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Patrick Oppmann, CNN

For months the refrain across Cuba has been "¿hasta cuando?"

How much longer?

Cubans are used to being endlessly patient and inventive in the face of an often dysfunctional daily existence and crushing shortages.

But over the past several years that ability to overcome misfortune has been replaced by a stone-faced reality that life has become as difficult as during any point in their embattled lives.

Relations with the United States often act as a barometer for how optimistically or pessimistically Cubans view their future. When then-President Barack Obama famously declared during his 2016 trip to Havana that he had come "to bury the last remnants of the Cold War in the Americas," people across the island breathed a sigh of relief.

They hoped a long-awaited easing of tensions with Washington might lead to their own government relaxing some of the endless restrictions on life in the communist-run island.

But less than a year after Obama's visit, Donald Trump took office and abruptly disinterred decades of Cold War animosity between the two countries.

Trump limited the ability of US citizens to visit the island, canceled US cruise travel to Cuba, forced out the one US-run hotel, cut off the billions of dollars in yearly remittances many Cuban Americans send back home and returned Cuba to the list of countries that sponsor state terrorism.

As Cubans reeled from the increased sanctions and their own increasingly wary government's clampdown, the pandemic struck.

Tourism came to a screeching halt as the island went into total lockdown and Cubans abroad could no longer send medicines and money via "mules," what Cubans call the people who ferry items into the island in suitcases.

Increasingly cash-strapped, the Cuban government began charging for hard-to-find goods in foreign currencies.

Food lines -- already a daily ritual for many Cubans -- wrapped around blocks and forced people to congregate as the number of coronavirus cases climbed higher and higher.

For many Cubans the choice was one between going hungry and risking infection.

"Every day there are people out here for whatever there is, some days you don't even know what products they are going to be selling," said Rachel, who asked her last name not be used, while she waited in a line for chicken. "You have to be out here if you want to have food."

The government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the first head of state not named Castro since the revolution ended more than six decades ago, gave frequent updates on the economic crisis but even top officials seemed to realize the presentations were not going over well with an increasingly frustrated populace.

"The people don't eat plans," grumbled Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz during one televised meeting.

Then on Sunday, something appeared to break in Cubans as protests rolled across the island from city to city.

In San Antonio de los Banos, a city of about 46,000 people, to the west of Havana, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets, fed up after nearly a week of electricity cuts during the sweltering July heat.

"Everyone was in the streets," one resident of the city who did not want to be named told CNN. "They have gone six days with only 12 hours of power each day. That was one of the things that blew this up."

Soon images of the remarkable protest and others across the island were being shared widely on social media. Cubans began taking to the streets in the largest mass demonstration in decades, perhaps since Fidel Castro's revolution began in 1953.

In Havana, hundreds of protesters in front of lines of police chanted "liberty" and "fatherland and life," the title of a new song calling for change in Cuba.

"Repression is all we have," one protester told CNN.

Even though anti-government demonstrations are prohibited in Cuba, the protesters seemed to not fear arrest.

The government responded by sending in counter-protesters, some who chanted "I am Fidel!"

Police dragged off scores of the protesters, forcibly detaining them.

Videos shared on social media showed demonstrators pelting police cars with rocks and even overturning several of the vehicles.

By late Sunday, heavily armed police and special forces troops regained control of the streets in Havana and other parts of Cuba.

Both the US and Cuban governments seemed stunned by the unprecedented demonstrations.

"I don't think we've seen anything like this protest for a long, long time, quite frankly ever," said President Joe Biden, whose administration so far has been reluctant to lift the punishing Trump-era sanctions.

Biden warned the Cuban government not to crack down on the newly defiant Cubans.

But on Monday, at another lengthy televised government meeting, Cuban President Diaz-Canel said the protesters were criminals.

"They stoned the police force, damaged cars," he said. "A behavior that's completely vulgar, completely indecent."

Cuban government officials on Monday said there had been no more protests as they enacted an internet blackout that prevented Cubans from sharing the images that had sparked the demonstrations in the first place.

It's anyone guess how long the uneasy peace will last.

The government may have regained control but the underlying conditions that led Cubans to risk everything and call for change are not going anywhere.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The community had the chance to say goodbye during Detective Ferency's Hulman Center visitation

Image

New mural in place at 12 Points in Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 68°

Image

Several law enforcement agencies step up to help and protect

Image

Thin Line Apparel set to donate a portion of sales to Detective Ferency's family

Image

Maggie & Moe's prepares arrangements for Detective Ferency's service

Image

Portrait of Valor: Philadelphia creates a digital portrait to honor Detective Ferency

Image

Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

Image

Remembering Brent Long a decade later

Image

12-Points Revitalization 3rd Annual Car Show

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amcor releases statement following July 2 vote

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use patriotism to steal money and information

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1395497

Reported Deaths: 25730
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55792210522
DuPage927131320
Will771591041
Lake685751023
Kane59635814
Winnebago34298515
Madison31377532
McHenry29259298
St. Clair28852520
Peoria23503343
Champaign21197157
Sangamon19233241
McLean18602192
Tazewell17285307
Rock Island15273329
Kankakee14640221
Kendall1335199
LaSalle12834252
Macon11049212
DeKalb10178121
Vermilion10069148
Adams8962127
Williamson7710136
Whiteside7215174
Boone686479
Ogle624484
Grundy600178
Clinton580791
Coles5788101
Knox5680156
Jackson515365
Henry508770
Livingston491092
Woodford487983
Stephenson485186
Macoupin483989
Effingham477974
Franklin459178
Marion4577117
Jefferson4509122
Monroe442294
Randolph420687
Lee419954
Fulton405759
Morgan401884
Logan401364
Christian385475
Montgomery380374
Bureau380285
Fayette323156
Perry321160
Iroquois317568
McDonough297351
Jersey273052
Saline262157
Douglas261236
Lawrence241027
Union234441
Shelby233138
Crawford214525
Bond209424
Cass207027
Ford189650
Clark187234
Pike187253
Warren185449
Hancock184831
Jo Daviess183024
Wayne182553
Carroll178837
Edgar177442
Richland177440
White171926
Washington165425
Moultrie164928
De Witt158529
Mason158345
Piatt152714
Clay151643
Mercer150334
Johnson149116
Greene146134
Wabash139512
Massac137540
Cumberland130519
Menard126112
Jasper116718
Marshall108719
Hamilton85316
Schuyler7897
Brown7596
Pulaski7047
Stark64824
Edwards59112
Calhoun5312
Henderson53014
Scott4951
Putnam4903
Alexander47611
Gallatin4714
Hardin39212
Pope3334
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 757062

Reported Deaths: 13914
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1038971798
Lake565341021
Allen42020695
St. Joseph37093567
Hamilton36810425
Elkhart29519466
Tippecanoe23105229
Vanderburgh22793402
Porter19476327
Johnson18566389
Hendricks17816321
Clark13279198
Madison13273345
Vigo12697254
LaPorte12473223
Monroe12342178
Delaware11013198
Howard10457235
Kosciusko9664123
Hancock8639146
Bartholomew8189157
Warrick7914157
Floyd7872180
Grant7291180
Wayne7188201
Boone7059105
Morgan6817142
Marshall6279116
Dubois6232118
Cass6054110
Dearborn592778
Henry5914111
Noble585489
Jackson510277
Shelby505497
Lawrence4808125
Gibson451696
Clinton447655
Montgomery447191
DeKalb444985
Harrison443675
Whitley408844
Huntington405081
Steuben403359
Miami401171
Jasper393955
Knox381391
Putnam375962
Wabash363983
Ripley349471
Adams346956
Jefferson337186
White335954
Daviess3070100
Wells298081
Decatur290392
Greene289185
Fayette285664
Posey276535
LaGrange274972
Scott271558
Clay270948
Washington247237
Randolph245683
Jennings235749
Spencer234831
Fountain230149
Starke229159
Sullivan216743
Owen215958
Fulton206245
Jay202132
Carroll194522
Orange189456
Perry187339
Vermillion178544
Rush176426
Franklin170535
Tipton168247
Parke150416
Pike138834
Blackford136932
Pulaski121548
Newton119736
Benton107815
Brown105143
Crawford102616
Martin92015
Warren86915
Switzerland8218
Union73110
Ohio58011
Unassigned0427